Rebecca Black is the latest Oakland Athletics fan to come out against the team’s proposed plans to relocate to Las Vegas.

This development came after the A’s official Twitter account joked about an alleged cousin of hers, who hails from Philadelphia.

“‘Gotta get down on Phriday‘ -Rebecca Black’s cousin who is from Philly,” read the tweet.

Black caught wind of the tweet, and immediately replied, saying, “I DONT HAVE A COUSIN FROM PHILLY? SELL THE TEAM.”

I DONT HAVE A COUSIN FROM PHILLY? SELL THE TEAM https://t.co/tDLI2E3BFd — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) June 17, 2023

Black’s directive to “sell the team” comes several A’s fans chanted “Sell the team!” during the team’s 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays that gave Oakland a season-best seven-game winning streak this past Thursday (June 14), per Associated Press.

The fans, who arrived to the Oakland Coliseum en masse dub this movement as a “reverse boycott,” encouraging fans to protest the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas.

“I saw this game and I knew I had to come because I knew it was going to be very monumental and would send a message to the owner that this is what the fan base wants,” said Oakland Athletics superfan Scott Finney. “They want the ownership to sell the team so they can remain in Oakland.”

After Black posted the aforementioned tweet, several baseball fans took to her replies, expressing gratitude for her support.