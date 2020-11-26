Rina Sawayama’s thrilling year is about to come to an end, but the rising pop star isn’t going to conclude it without some new music. She’s already released her beloved Sawayama debut album and on Wednesday she added on to it with her brand new single, “Lucid.” The track is one that would thrive on the dance floor as the club-ready single also finds Sawayama pushing the limits of what we know as pop. Along with the new song, the singer also spoke about “Lucid” in a statement.

“It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it’s to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl,” she said. “Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018.” She added, “I’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.”

In addition to the new single, Sawayama will also share a deluxe version of her debut album next week. The new release presents a Bree Runway guest appearance and eleven additional tracks to the album’s original thirteen songs. The deluxe will arrive on December 4 with the album’s original songs appearing on disc one and the new additions appearing on disc two.

Listen to “Lucid” above and take a look at the disc two tracklist below.

01. “LUCID”

02. “We Out Here (Bonus Track)”

03. “Bees & Honey (Bonus Track)”

04. “Love It If We Made It (The 1975 Cover)”

05. “XS (Live)”

06. “STFU! (Acoustic)”

07. “Bad Friend (Acoustic)”

08. “Chosen Family (Acoustic)”

09. “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys) [Pabllo Vittar Remix]

10. “XS (Remix)” Feat. Bree Runway

11. “Bad Friend (Dream Wife Remix)”

Sawayama (Deluxe) is out 12/4 via Dirty Hit.