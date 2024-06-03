Sabrina Carpenter could easily ride “Espresso” throughout this summer. The flirty, self-assured song is stuck in everyone’s heads, including Adele’s, and continues to chart in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 4 last month. But it would appear that Carpenter plans to add another summer banger to the menu.

On Sunday, June 2, Carpenter posted a 14-second video across her social media accounts showing her confidently strutting toward a camera and kissing the lens, leaving ambiguous lipstick marks. The 25-year-old actress-turned-pop star smiles, flips her hair over her shoulder, and walks away while a groovy instrumental plays.

Of course, this could mean literally anything. Carpenter did not caption the video, making this all the more mysterious. The instrumental snippet at the end would seem to indicate that Carpenter is preparing to drop a single. This could also be the beginning of an album rollout, considering Carpenter last released Emails I Can’t Send in July 2022. Who knows? Carpenter has repeatedly proved, especially by ad-libbing the “Nonsense” outro, that she has no problem expressing her unfiltered thoughts. Rest assured that, in due time, she will make it explicitly clear what this video foreshadows.

Carpenter is scheduled to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 next Saturday, June 8, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City. It might be worth noting that Carpenter’s “Espresso” release coincided with her Coachella 2024 set, so it’s possible that a song drops around Gov Ball.