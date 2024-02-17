Here Is Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter is currently continuing to open for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, as she is joining her for the Australian leg of shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Carpenter took the stage at the first one of Melbourne Cricket Grounds last night to treat fans to a selection of her best songs.

Most of Carpenter’s setlist was from her most recent record, including the “Because I Liked A Boy” and “Feather” singles. She also opened her set by teasing the fans in the crowd with Swift’s “Picture To Burn” (one of Carpenter’s pre-show staple picks that soundtracks her childhood footage) and Blondie’s “Atomic.”

As another surprise in Carpenter’s opening act performance, she also covered “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” When Carpenter was opening for Swift’s South American leg, she had used ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” as her nightly cover instead. With night two of Melbourne happening tonight, time will tell if she keeps the Grease song in her setlist — or swap it out for something else entirely different.

Finally, Carpenter closed out her set with “Nonsense,” where she once again changed the outro and kept the running tradition going strong.

Check out Sabrina Carpenter’s setlist from Melbourne night one below, according to Setlist.FM.