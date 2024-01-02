Selena Gomez fans are anxiously waiting for her fourth solo studio album, which has been nicknamed SG3 (as it marks her third on Interscope). Her most recent album, Rare dropped four years ago, and featured hits like “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

Last year, Gomez dropped the catchy ladies anthem “Single Soon,” celebrating a break-up on the horizon. Since then, fans have been dying to hear more.

However, today (January 2), Gomez revealed that her upcoming album may be her last. She explained on the Smartless podcast that because she’s always balanced acting and music, she’s beginning to feel worn out.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time [2007’s Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she shared she’d rather shift her focus to her acting projects, like Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

At the time of writing, Gomez has not yet announced an official title or release date for her upcoming album.