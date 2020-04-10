Selena Gomez Has A Choice To Make In Her ‘Boyfriend’ Video

This week, Selena Gomez dropped the deluxe edition of her latest album, Rare, which initially came out back in January. The expanded version of the album features a handful of fresh tracks, including the highly anticipated “Boyfriend.” Now Gomez has shared a video for the song, and in it, she has a choice to make, as she finds herself out on dates with multiple men (with a trick up her sleeve).

Gomez sings on the track, “There’s a difference between a want and a need / Some nights, I just want more than me.” This mirrors what she previously said of the song, “Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic.”

Watch the “Boyfriend” video above.

Rare (Deluxe) is out now via Interscope. Get it here.