DJ Snake had a huge hit on his hands with “Taki Taki,” the 2018 single that went No. 1 in a bunch of countries around the world. He couldn’t have done it without the guests he had on the track: Cardi B, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez. Now he and Gomez have reunited on another new single, “Selfish Love.”

The track continues the trend of Gomez’s recent Spanish-language output, as it features lyrics in both Spanish and English. The pair shared a video for the reggaeton-inspired song, which takes place in an atypical sort of hair salon.

Snake says of the song, “With the whole world being separated from each other, I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afro beat, latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after ‘Taki Taki,’ we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. ‘Selfish Love’ came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.”

Watch the “Selfish Love” video above.

