Bardigang has been through it while waiting for Cardi B’s sophomore album, the follow-up to her Grammy-winning, record-obliterating 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy, and among Uproxx‘s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.” On February 28, there’s reason for cautious optimism that one of hip-hop’s longest droughts is nearing an end, as Cardi B announced she will release her new freestyle “Like What” this Friday, March 1.

The diamond-certified rapper posted the song’s cover art on Instagram alongside the caption, “[eyeballs emoji] YA FOUND ME. Like What freestyle FRIDAY [microphone emoji].” Cardi also posted a snippet to her Instagram Story, in which she raps atop instrumentals from Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B**ch,” as aggregated on X below.

💿| Cardi B returns with ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ over Missy Elliot’s ‘She’s a B****’ beat THIS FRIDAY!! Y’all ready for this one? #LikeWhat pic.twitter.com/rUNHFncWmH — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 29, 2024

Snippet of Cardi B’s upcoming freestyle over Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sgu61g47nt — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 29, 2024

Cardi B announces her new freestyle “Like What” releasing this Friday. pic.twitter.com/55AiWIKjm2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 29, 2024

Cardi B’s announcement comes one day after Cardi teased a separate snippet on her since-expired Instagram Story, as captured below by MEFeater.

SHE’S COMING! Cardi B teases new music with a sample from Missy Elliott's 'She's a Bitch'! 💕 pic.twitter.com/4IYnbKq4hx — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 27, 2024

On February 26, Cardi B incited anticipation by blacking out all of her social media accounts, which has become the tell-tale signal that new music is coming. Cardi’s social media accounts have since been restored, but “Like What” is a promising sign that all of this could be the start of a larger album rollout.

Cardi B and Missy Elliott are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.