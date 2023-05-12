Shakira is putting her pain on display. But in the most beautiful way possible. Today (May 11), the Colombian superstar shared a new single, “Acróstico.”

In the song, she reflects on a lost love, and while she is confident in her choice to end the relationship, she still admits she sometimes misses this person and is grateful for what she learned over the course of their time together.

“You taught me that love is not a scam / and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried that you don’t see me crying / don’t see my fragility, but things are not always as we dream / Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive / Never doubt that I will be here,” she sings in Spanish, over a soft, stripped-back piano.

It appears a new era of Shakira is finally upon us. Back in January, she teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizzrap to release the scorching breakup anthem, “Music Sessions Vol. 53.” Since then, she’s teamed up with Karol G for their steamy collaboration, “TCQ.”

In a recent interview with Televisa (per Billboard), Shakira celebrated the fact that many of her recent hits are Spanish-language songs.

“I am glad this is happening to a Colombian, to a Latin American woman, and that it’s happening for me in Spanish,” said Shakira. “That’s when I say that it is worth it and that I have a purpose in society, a place, a role.”

You can listen to “Acróstico” above.