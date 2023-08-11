Last month, it was reported that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, who got engaged in March, broke up. Alejandro is now back with a song called “Hayami Hana,” which seems to very obviously be about Rosalía.

“And I don’t blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone / The press, social media, group pressures,” he raps (as translated by Genius). “Long distance is tougher, it’s easier if we’re close / We work non-stop, but to what extent?”

He also confronts the rumors of infidelity head-on: “I am a lot of things, but not a cheater / She always had my phone’s password.” He previously addressed it in an Instagram Story, writing (in Spanish), “There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

It was also reported last month that Alejandro is dating Camila Cabello, just days after the breakup was revealed.

Rosalía acknowledged the breakup by writing on an Instagram Story (translated via ChatGPT), “I love, respect, and admire Raul very much. I don’t pay attention to the gossip; we know what we’ve lived through. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting it.”

Listen to “Hayami Hana” above.