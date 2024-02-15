Shakira has had some major moments over the past few years. In 2020, she and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In 2023, she had two top-10 singles with the Bizarrap collaboration “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and the Karol G link-up “TQG.” Unfortunately, though, it’s been a minute since Shakira’s last full length album, 2017’s El Dorado.

The wait is almost over, though: Today (February 15), Shakira announced the release of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her upcoming 12th album. It is set for release on March 22.

In a statement, Shakira said of the project, “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.” A press release also describes the album as “a dazzling testament to Shakira’s resilience and strength and music’s power to transform even the most trying experiences into precious moments.”

There’s no announced tracklist yet, but a press release notes the album “boasts 16 tracks, 8 new plus a remix, and 7 previously released smash hit singles.” That includes the two aforementioned 2023 hits, along with “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo, and others.