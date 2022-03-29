Though at first they were such an over-the-top couple, fans were skeptical if it was real, now that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up, both of them seem genuinely sad over the split. Mendes even went so far as to open up about his heartbreak following the split, contemplating how much harder it is to cope with the aftermath of a breakup than the decision to split itself.

After the pair first announced their breakup in November, Mendes quickly followed the news up with a new single, the tender but hopeful “It’ll Be Okay.” Then, it was Camila season, as she was busy announcing the release of her third album, Familia, and sharing the Ed Sheeran collab, “Bam Bam.” That project will come out in just a few days, on April 8, but in the meantime, Shawn is back to teasing his own new music.

Though he’s already alluded to his next single, “When You’re Gone,” before, tonight he shared an actual clip of the song, along with a cute video of himself moondancing to it — or, well, attempting to moondance to it. Surprisingly, given the subject matter, the song sounds pretty upbeat. Check out the snippet below and look for this new single dropping on March 31.