Aside from having a No. 1 song together (“Señorita”), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are also dating each other. Throughout the course of their relationship, the two have been seen out in the world engaging in PDA, and apparently some onlookers think that they have an unusual kissing style. Mendes and Cabello have caught wind of these criticisms, and have decided to respond to them with a video that shows off how they “really” kiss.

Mendes posted a video of himself and Cabello on Instagram, which begins with Mendes addressing the camera, “So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird. Like we kiss like fish.” Cabello chimes in, “Yeah, it really hurt our feelings.” Mendes then continues, “We just want to show you guys how we really kiss.” Then the pair move towards each other for an intentionally ridiculous lip-locking session, starting with using a lot of tongue before their kiss devolves to the pair essentially rubbing their faces together.

There’s a lot of love in Cabello’s life right now, as she recently announced her upcoming album, Romance. She also shared a new video for “Liar” just this morning. Additionally, she will also be one of the first musical guests on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

Watch the video above.