Swedish House Mafia is back, and the EDM powerhouse group has a bright outlook toward the future. The trio has teamed up with R&B newcomer Fridayy for “See The Light,” which arrives as part of EA Sports’ Formula 1 soundtrack album.

The song features a simple, pulsating repetition of piano notes, while Fridayy blesses the track with his soft-tinged vocals.

“I know / One day I’ll see the light,” repeats Fridayy throughout. At the bridge, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes more visible, as Fridayy sings “Good night / Dawn is coming in.”

Swedish House Mafia first previewed the song at Ultra Music Festival in Miami back in March. The trio is set to perform this Saturday, May 27, at an intimate exclusive fan show at E1 London. On Sunday, they will perform at Creamfields South on the mainstage.

Fans are abuzz with anticipation, as their placement on the Formula 1 soundtrack album, as well as upcoming performances are teasing a new era for Swedish House Mafia.

”We missed our UK family and can’t wait to be back to celebrate the release and the new chapter of what’s to come,” said the group in a statement.

You can listen to “See The Light” above.