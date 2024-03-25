This year is shaping up to be one of high visibility for The Kid Laroi. While his debut studio album, The First Time, arrived last November, Laroi jumpstarted 2024 by dropping his “Heaven” single, announcing a European tour, and starring in the Amazon Prime Video documentary Kids Are Growing Up.

The trend continued this morning, March 25. The Kid Laroi announced North American dates for The First Time Tour, and the Australian phenom tapped Glaive and Chase Shakur as openers. The newly announced 31-show leg will begin on May 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, stretching through May and June before wrapping on July 10 in Omaha, Nebraska. First, Laroi will stage his previously announced European/UK leg from April 4 to April 27, with Sam Tompkins as the opener.

According to a press release, a Citi presale will be held for Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A few other ticket presales will be held leading up to the general public sale on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.