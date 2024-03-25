This year is shaping up to be one of high visibility for The Kid Laroi. While his debut studio album, The First Time, arrived last November, Laroi jumpstarted 2024 by dropping his “Heaven” single, announcing a European tour, and starring in the Amazon Prime Video documentary Kids Are Growing Up.
The trend continued this morning, March 25. The Kid Laroi announced North American dates for The First Time Tour, and the Australian phenom tapped Glaive and Chase Shakur as openers. The newly announced 31-show leg will begin on May 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, stretching through May and June before wrapping on July 10 in Omaha, Nebraska. First, Laroi will stage his previously announced European/UK leg from April 4 to April 27, with Sam Tompkins as the opener.
According to a press release, a Citi presale will be held for Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A few other ticket presales will be held leading up to the general public sale on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.
The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour North American Dates
05/18 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
05/25 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock ^
05/26 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at LA Coliseum
05/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/31 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/02 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion *
06/04 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/09 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
06/11 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
06/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/17 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
06/22 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
06/23 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
07/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
07/07 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
07/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
07/10 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
* Non-Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date