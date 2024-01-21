Even by her standards, Taylor Swift had a great 2023, ending with her fame and financial status becoming even bigger. But as the age-old saying goes, more money equals more problems. For celebrities like Swift (and recently Miley Cyrus), they can also attract obsessive strangers.

According to Page Six, on January 20, a man was arrested while attempting to enter Swift’s New York City apartment. In a statement provided to the outlet, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department revealed that they became aware of the individual after receiving concerned calls about a “disorderly person” lurking around the building’s entryway.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” said the source.

Residents alleged that this wasn’t the first time the unnamed man had tried to force his way into the building. One local reportedly said the man had been spotted in the neighborhood for weeks. Another speculated that he was “lurking here for a month.”

Folks became suspicious when the alleged stalker was spotted “sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, and shouting.”

Swift has not publicly commented on the matter. However, Page Six reports that she was likely home as her security detail was seen in the area moments before the man’s arrest.