Since her days starring on Disney’s Hannah Montana, the public has been obsessed with Miley Cyrus. Unfortunately, one person’s infatuation with the “Flowers” singer has crossed legal lines: According to TMZ, Cyrus’ reported longtime stalker was allegedly arrested outside of the singer’s home.

On January 12, the police were called to Cyrus’ Los Angeles-area home in the early hours of the morning. When authorities arrived at the property around 1 a.m. local time, they found the trespasser bearing a stuffed animal he planned to gift to Cyrus. Law enforcement sources revealed that after being detained, the offender, who attempted to breach Cyrus’ security gate, was revealed to be 52-year-old Alexander Karddalian.

Karddalian’s unhealthy draw to Cyrus allegedly dates as far back as 2018. Out of safety concerns, Cyrus decided to get the courts involved in hopes of deterring future contact attempts by him. Last year, she was granted a restraining order against Karddalian. After this latest incident, Karddalian was booked and arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for violating that court order.

TMZ reports that although Cyrus was home during the incident, she was not harmed, as Karddalian could not make it past her security detail.