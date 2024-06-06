Outlander star Sam Heughan is taking a page from Travis Kelce’s playbook. Of course, the problem is that he’s not Travis Kelce. He’s also joking about wooing Taylor Swift away from Kelce when Swift’s The Eras Tour rolls through Edinburgh, Scotland this weekend. Well, hopefully he’s joking.

“We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland, and I think most of the cast is going,” Heughan said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, June 5. “She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland, and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about [long pause] him and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I’m really excited.”

Heughan’s video is soundtracked by Swift’s “…Ready For It?” and punctuated by Heughan throwing up a Swiftian hand-heart.

Swift has been dating Kelce since last summer. Kelce caught her attention in late July, when he shared on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast that he was “disappointed” that he couldn’t give Swift a friendship bracelet he’d made her when The Eras Tour was staged in Kansas City, Missouri on July 7-8, 2023.

Swift more or less confirmed her budding relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end by attending a Chiefs game last September. They proceeded to captivate the nation (entire globe?) throughout the Chiefs’ run to winning Super Bowl LVIII and becoming back-to-back champions with Swift proudly cheering from the bleachers. Kelce has subsequently been supporting Swift at her 2024 The Eras Tour international shows.