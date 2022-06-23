A new Taylor Swift song is arriving tonight. Her newest offering, “Carolina,” will serve as the theme for the upcoming film, Where The Crawdads Sing, which is set to premiere in theaters on July 15.

Previews of the song appeared in a trailer back in March, and since then, fans have been greatly anticipating the track. According to Variety, “Carolina” was recorded alongside producer Aaron Dessner in only one take and only utilized instruments that existed during the 1950s. Swift was not tapped to write or compose music for Where The Crawdads Sing, but rather, she submitted “Carolina” to the production team for consideration to be featured in the film.

“The first time I listened to it, I just started bawling and I said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening to me right now,'” said director Olivia Newman at a recent roundtable for the film (per Variety). “I mean, I love singing along to Taylor Swift songs but I never cry like this.”

“She read this book and loved it so much,” added Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film. “And then she heard we were making a movie [during the period] she was making her Folklore album and then she wrote a song with that whole Folklore team, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful.”

You can pre-save “Carolina” here.