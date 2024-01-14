With temperatures below zero and a wind chill of -30 degrees, going to the Dolphins-Chiefs Wild Card game in Kansas City was no small task for fans of both teams. The most famous of those is Taylor Swift, and despite the frigid temperatures she made her way to Arrowhead to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs — of course, with the perks of a climate-controlled suite.

As is always the case, her arrival drew plenty of attention and this time she had many fans talking about the incredible custom Kelce jersey jacket she was wearing.

That jacket was made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kyle, who was on a bye week for Wild Card weekend, saw the attention the jacket was getting and made sure he let everyone know it was his wife’s handiwork that crafted the jacket so many were talking about, in a very strong effort in online husbanding.

Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk https://t.co/py60MZ6NS8 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 14, 2024

It’s very cool how proud Kyle is of Kristin’s jacket getting so much attention and making sure he did his part to get her the publicity she deserved for her work. Deebo Samuel wore a custom vest made by Kristin recently to a Niners game, but it’s a whole different level when you get the biggest pop star on the planet in your jacket, and she should get recognition for the creation.