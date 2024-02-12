Taylor Swift made her way to Las Vegas to watch a football game on Sunday evening. Swift, of course, is in town to see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and despite having a prior Eras Tour stop in Japan over the last few days, she was able to make it back to the States in time for the game.

It’s hardly the first time that Swift has showed up in a box to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play — she’s been a fixture at their games this season, especially during the playoffs — and because she’s the most famous person in the world, the cameras have a way of finding her while she’s watching the game. That, unsurprisingly, happened during a stoppage in play during the Super Bowl, only this time, Swift did her best Jason Kelce impression by chugging the rest of her drink while she was on the jumbotron.

Kudos to Swift, who seems like she’s having the time of her life heading to games over the last few months. As for Kelce, well, the first half could have gone a bit better for him, as the Chiefs entered the locker room down 10-3, while Kelce’s most notable moment came when he bumped Andy Reid on the sideline after an Isiah Pacheco fumble.