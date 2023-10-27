Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, especially Taylor Swift fresh from a breakup. Several of the singer’s No. 1 hits have in some way, shape, or form been inspired by past relationships. With 1989 (Taylor’s Version) officially available on streaming services, there’s one track that has entered the general discourse: “Is It Over Now.” Due to the subliminals sprinkled throughout the record, Swfities have long taken this song to be a diss to one of the singer’s past partners. Here is who Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now” might be about.

Due to the time period in which the record was crafted, fans believe Harry Styles is the unlucky man being referenced. Although their rumored relationship was just a short blip in time, “Is It Over Now,” isn’t the only song that was believed to be birthed from their supposed entanglement (hello, “Style“).

Based on the lines, “Blue dress on a boat / Your new girl is my clone,” where Swift referenced the time was captured by the paparazzi in January 2013 yacht sailing following her rumored vacation with Styles, and “And did you think I didn’t see you? / There were flashin’ lights / At least I had the decency / To keep my nights out of sight,” seemingly referring to him later being spotted out with model Emily Ostilly, it’s hard to deny that it could be about anyone else.

When Swift sings, “You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor / You search in every maiden’s bed for somethin’ greater / Was it over when she laid down on your couch? / Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse,” she admits that both parties played a role in the messy breakup. The secondary “he” in question is reportedly Connor Kennedy.

But all in all, it’s water under the bridge and they’ve both moved on. Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce is shattering NFL viewership records. Meanwhile, Styles is believed to be dating Taylor Russell.