Taylor Swift has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist to a college student named Jack Sweeney, who has become known for tracking celebrity jets online. According to The Washington Post, Swift’s team gave him the legal warning in December to stop posting her plane’s location on social media.

Sweeney has been running accounts for years that use both public data from the Federal Aviation Administration and volunteers who follow the celebrity planes based on their broadcast signals. While Swift is not the only one he tracks, she does want him to stop.

The publication noted that Swift’s reported letter came from the law firm Venable, stating that she would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if the “stalking and harassing behavior” does not stop.

WaPo also added that the letter details that Swift and her family reportedly view Sweeney’s accounts as causing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” due to the “constant state of fear for her personal safety.”

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” the lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, added in the letter, citing that there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

Just last month, Swift had a stalker who was arrested outside of her Manhattan home, and this is just one of many. Yet, according to the publication, Sweeney has been in touch with lawyers of his own, so the legal issue could definitely continue.