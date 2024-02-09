Super Bowl LVIII By The Numbers

Super Bowl LVIII arrives on Sunday, Feb. 11, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squaring off with the Lombardi Trophy in the balance. It is the first Super Bowl ever held in Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium serving as the host site for the biggest spectacle in American sports. In advance of kick-off — which is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET but, let’s face it, it never starts exactly when they say — many will weigh in on various angles, from widespread sports betting interest, personal storylines, individual stardom, and simply the team most likely to win the championship. In this space, we’ll take a “by the numbers” look, running the gamut on statistical factoids to monitor. Here we go, from largest to smallest: 2,000: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is one of four players to make the Super Bowl in the same season in which they accumulated at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage. 1,254: Patrick Mahomes has 1,254 passing yards in four career games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He can become the only active quarterback with a 5-0 or better record at any NFL stadium with a win. 1,020: George Kittle led all NFL tight ends with 1,020 receiving yards this season. 816: Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice has more yards after catch (816) than any player in the NFL this season, including playoffs. 652: Brock Purdy can win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas 652 days after he was drafted as “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2022 NFL Draft, which was held in Las Vegas.

600: Travis Kelce has 600 receptions since 2018. That is 173 more than San Francisco’s George Kittle (417) for the NFL lead over that span. 382: The Chiefs have not allowed more than 382 total yards in any game this season. 296.1: Patrick Mahomes holds the NFL record by averaging 296.1 passing yards per game in his career. 258: Patrick Mahomes has 258 passing touchdowns over the last six seasons, most by any NFL quarterback in a six-year span. 159: The 49ers have allowed 159 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, most by a team that made the Super Bowl since 1966. 156: Travis Kelce holds the all-time NFL record with 156 playoff receptions. 132: 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had 132 tackles this season, and he was the first NFL player since 2000 with that many tackles to go along with at least four interceptions and four forced fumbles. 115.3: Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL with 115.3 yards from scrimmage per game since arriving in the NFL in 2017. 84.5: The Over/Under betting line for the national anthem, sung by Reba McEntire, is 84.5 seconds. 81.3: 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk leads the NFL with 81.3 percent of his receptions going for first downs this season. 81: The Chiefs held the Ravens to 81 rushing yards in the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore entered the game with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense. 71.2: Travis Kelce holds the NFL record for tight ends with 71.2 receiving yards per game in his career. 67.2: The 49ers led the NFL by scoring a touchdown on 67.2 percent of red zone trips this season. 55: The 49ers scored 55 points to beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, the most points scored in Super Bowl history.

46: The most combined points by two teams in a single half in Super Bowl history is 46, set by the Raiders and Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. 39: Patrick Mahomes has 39 passing touchdowns in 17 career playoff games. 37: The 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season, and 37 players on San Francisco’s current roster were not born. 35: Chiefs DT Chris Jones has 35 sacks over the last three seasons, most by any defensive tackle in the NFL. 30: The coin toss has been tails in 30 of 57 Super Bowls. Does this mean anything at all? Absolutely not. 29: The Chiefs generated 29 more sacks (57) than they gave up (28) during the regular season. 28: If the 49ers win, it will be 28 seasons between Super Bowls for the franchise, the third-largest gap in history. 27: San Francisco scored 27 points in the second half of the NFC Championship Game to complete a memorable comeback over the Detroit Lions.

25: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has the second-most (25) playoff wins ever, behind only Bill Belichick. This is also his 25th season as a head coach. 24: Patrick Mahomes holds the record for youngest quarterback (24 years old) to win Super Bowl MVP. 22: San Francisco’s defense generated a league-best 22 interceptions during the regular season. 21: The Chiefs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV to erase a 20-10 deficit and defeat the 49ers. 20: It has been 20 years since any team won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Chiefs can accomplish that feat for the first time since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. 17.3: Kansas City allowed only 17.3 points per game this season, fewest by the Chiefs since 1997. 17: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have the all-time record with 17 touchdowns by a QB-receiver duo in playoff history. 15: The Chiefs and 49ers have met 15 times, including playoffs. The Chiefs have the 8-7 edge, including five wins in the last six meetings and the head-to-head win in Super Bowl LIV.

14: Patrick Mahomes has won 14 playoff games over a six-year span, the most in history. That is also the NFC record for playoff wins before the age of 30, which he holds. 12: 12 of the last 17 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks on the winning team. It’s the rule at this point, even if there are exceptions. 11: 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has 11 Pro Bowl selections, tied for the most by any tackle in history. 10: Nick Bosa holds the 49ers playoff career record with 10 sacks. He also leads the NFL in quarterback hits (115) over the last three seasons. 9.6: Brock Purdy set a NFL record in averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt during the regular season. He broke the record of Matt Ryan (9.3) in 2016, on an offense also designed by Kyle Shanahan. 9.4: Deebo Samuel holds the NFL lead for most yards after catch per reception (9.4) since he entered the NFL in 2019. 9: Travis Kelce is aiming for his ninth 100-yard receiving game in the postseason, which would break a tie with Jerry Rice for most all-time. 8: This the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. The winner of the first matchup is 5-2 all-time in the rematch.