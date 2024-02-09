If she can make it to Las Vegas, Nevada, from her sold-out Eras Tour show in Japan on time, and if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and if her boyfriend Travis Kelce is named the game’s MVP, then will Taylor Swift celebrate with him at Disneyland?

That’s a lot of “ifs,” but… sure, it’s certainly possible.

Since 1987, when Super Bowl-winning New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first uttered “I’m going to Disney World” in a Disney commercial (and was paid handsomely to do so), the winning team’s MVP frequently celebrates the victory at California’s Disneyland or The Happiest Place On Earth in Florida. This year, it’ll be Disneyland hosting the winner.

Super Bowl LVIII winner will celebrate at Disneyland on Monday, Feb. 12. pic.twitter.com/oxnlSOR1Ar — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) February 9, 2024

I was at Disneyland last year after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and it was cool seeing Patrick Mahomes waving to a sea of red jerseys on a parade float with Mickey and Minnie. He also filmed a “going to Disneyland” commercial, as is tradition.

According to CBS Sports, “The only season since 1987 in which there was no commercial for Disneyland or Disney World was in 2005. No commercial ran after the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, and the exact reason for that remains unknown.” The speculation is that this was the first Super Bowl since “Nipplegate” and Disney didn’t want to be associated with such won’t-somebody-please-think-of-the-children filth.

Barring any nipple-baring controversies, what are the odds that Taylor Swift might join Travis Kelce at Disneyland?

Honestly, probably not great. Kelce is one of the best all-time at his position, but no tight end has ever won Super Bowl MVP (Mahomes is the odds-on favorite). Plus, Swift has a concert in Australia the following Friday to prepare for. And can you imagine the security nightmare of arguably the world’s most famous person stepping into the parks? Anything is possible (and she is part of the Disney family), but putting all your cash on Taylor riding Radiator Springs Racers again soon isn’t the right prop bet to make.