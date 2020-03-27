Tove Lo Landed Songwriting Credits On Dua Lipa’s Album, ‘Future Nostalgia’

Tove Lo is continuing her prolific 2019 into the new year. Last September, the singer released her anticipated record Sunshine Kitty, but she didn’t stop there. Since her album’s release, Tove Lo has put forth a handful of videos, debuted the song “Calling On Me” with Jamaican singer Sean Paul, and teamed up with Spotify for “I’m Coming.” Now, the singer continues to expand her catalog by collaborating with even more musicians. Tove Lo is a credited songwriter on Dua Lipa’s sophomore record Future Nostalgia.

After years of working in the industry, Tove Lo went from a rising Swedish pop singer to working with the 2019 Grammy-winner for Best New Artist. Lipa and Tove Lo began working together in the studio in the fall of 2018. While, at the time, the reason for the collaboration wasn’t clear, Tove Lo now is a credited songwriter on the third track of Lipa’s sophomore record, “Cool.” The track features Lipa’s signature 80’s pop revival sound, but Tove Lo’s influence can be heard through the tones of the wonky synths and Lipa’s soaring hook.

Tove Lo and Lipa’s collaboration is exemplary of how many pop musicians work together in the industry. Last year, Ariana Grande secured songwriting credits on Normani’s “Motivation.” Furthermore, Tame Impala recently revealed that he almost gave his most popular song, “Less I Know The Better,” to Mark Ronson.

Listen to Dua Lipa’s “Cool” above.

Future Nostalgia is out now via Warner. Get it here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.