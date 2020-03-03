Tove Lo Announces A North American Tour This Summer In Support Of ‘Sunshine Kitty’

Tove Lo has had a busy year so far. After dropping her album Sunshine Kitty late last year, the singer released two singles at the same time, with videos accompanying “Sweettalk My Heart” and “Bikini Porn.” She then followed up with the project “Calling On Me” with Sean Paul. Now, after a successful UK tour, Tove Lo is getting ready to hit the road once again for a North American tour.

“The US tour was incredible,” the singer said in a statement following a few shows in support of Sunshine Kitty. “I think it’s the best live production I’ve ever had, and the crowds were just so amazing. It was obviously a bit challenging performing with a broken foot, but it almost created an extra close energy with the fans. I’m really looking forward to be able to dance my ass off at the up coming summer shows when I’m all healed!”

Check out Tove Lo’s Sunshine Kitty tour dates below.

05/06 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

05/07 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

05/10 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs

05/13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/15 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

06/21 — Dover, DE @ Dover, DEFirefly Festival

06/22 — McKnees Rock, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal, QCOsheaga Festival

Sunshine Kitty is out now via Universal. Get it here.