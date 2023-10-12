These Songs From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Were Cut From The Movie

In his review of Taylor Swift’s new The Eras Tour concert movie, Uproxx’s Philip Cosores noted it “comes as close as possible to capturing the magic of her live concert.” As that praise implies, though, some things are bound to be lost in translation when capturing a spectacular concert experience on film, a medium inherently less broad and immersive than a real-life performance.
The movie’s setlist actually fell victim to this in part: The movie was filmed at the August 3 to 5 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and those concerts featured 45 songs each. The film, though, only includes 40 tracks.
What songs from Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour were cut from the movie?
Because we know the setlists of the concerts and the songs that appeared in the movie, that’s an easy question to answer. Per Just Jared, songs performed during the concerts but not included in the movie are “The Archer” (from the Lover era portion of the set), “‘Tis The Damn Season” or “No Body No Crime” (Evermore era; Swift performed different songs on different nights), “Long Live” (Speak Now era, although it appeared later in the movie), “Cardigan” (Folklore era), and “Wildest Dreams” (1989 era).