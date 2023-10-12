At long last, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert movie has premiered (here’s our review). For fans who haven’t seen it yet (and those who have but want a refresher), one of the biggest day-after questions is: What songs are included in the movie’s setlist? Read on for the full list.

While the concerts feature 45 songs, the movie only includes 40. The movie was filmed at the August 3 to 5 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, so we know the songs that were cut (per Just Jared): “The Archer” (Lover era), “‘Tis The Damn Season” or “No Body No Crime” (Evermore era; Swift performed different songs on different nights), “Long Live” (Speak Now era, although it appeared later in the movie), “Cardigan” (Folklore era), and “Wildest Dreams” (1989 era).

Check out the full songs setlist (via Just Jared, separated by era) below.