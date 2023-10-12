At long last, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert movie has premiered (here’s our review). For fans who haven’t seen it yet (and those who have but want a refresher), one of the biggest day-after questions is: What songs are included in the movie’s setlist? Read on for the full list.
While the concerts feature 45 songs, the movie only includes 40. The movie was filmed at the August 3 to 5 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, so we know the songs that were cut (per Just Jared): “The Archer” (Lover era), “‘Tis The Damn Season” or “No Body No Crime” (Evermore era; Swift performed different songs on different nights), “Long Live” (Speak Now era, although it appeared later in the movie), “Cardigan” (Folklore era), and “Wildest Dreams” (1989 era).
Check out the full songs setlist (via Just Jared, separated by era) below.
Lover era
1. “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”
2. “Cruel Summer”
3. “The Man”
4. “You Need To Calm Down”
5. “Lover”
Fearless era
6. “Fearless”
7. “You Belong With Me”
8. “Love Story”
Evermore era
9. “Willow”
10. “Marjorie”
11. “Champagne Problems”
12. “Tolerate It”
Reputation era
13. “Ready For It?”
14. “Delicate”
15. “Don’t Blame Me”
16. “Look What You Made Me Do”
Speak Now era
17. “Enchanted”
Red era
18. “22”
19. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
20. “I Knew You Were Trouble”
21. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Folklore era
22. “The 1”
23. “Betty”
24. “The Last Great American Dynasty”
25. “August”
26. “Illicit Affiars”
27. “My Tears Ricochet”
1989 era
28. “Style”
29. “Blank Space”
30. “Shake It Off”
31. “Bad Blood”
Surprise songs
32. “Our Song” (filmed on August 4)
33. “You’re On Your Own Kid” (filmed on August 5)
Midnights era
34. “Lavender Haze”
35. “Anti-Hero”
36. “Midnight Rain”
37. “Vigilante Shit”
38. “Bejeweled”
39. “Mastermind”
40. “Karma”