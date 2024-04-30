By its nature, live music is unpredictable. There can be technical difficulties, a surprise guest might come out for a song or two, or the power can go it. Still, there are some things you can know before heading into a concert environment, or at least things you can predict based on previous data. One of those factors that tends to remain pretty much the same is what time you can expect an artist to take the stage. Well, Justin Timberlake just launched a tour, so…

What Time Is Justin Timberlake On Stage For The Forget Tomorrow World Tour?

One user on Reddit reported that at Timberlake’s April 29 concert in Vancouver, a DJ played from 8:15 p.m. to 9:05, then Timberlake was on from 9:15 to 11:15, so two hours of stage time for JT.

Check out the show’s full setlist below.

Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour Setlist

1. “No Angels”

2. “LoveStoned”

3. “Like I Love You”

4. “My Love”

5. “Technicolor”

6. “Sanctified”

7. “Infinity Sex”

8. “FutureSex/LoveSound”

9. “Imagination”

10. “Drown”

11. “Cry Me A River”

12. “Let The Groove Get In”

13. “My Favorite Drug”

14. “Señorita”

15. “Summer Love”

16. “F**kin’ Up The Disco”

17. “Play”

18. “Suit & Tie”

19. “Flame”

20. “Say Something”

21. “Pusher Love Girl”

22. “Until The End Of Time”

23. “Selfish” (acoustic)

24. “What Goes Around… Comes Around” (acoustic)

25. “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

26. “Good Times” (Chic cover)

27. “Rock Your Body”

28. “SexyBack”

29. “Mirrors”