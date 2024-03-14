Justin Timberlake has been planning to make a grand return to music, after announcing his next album a few months ago. In that time, he released a few singles like “Selfish” and “Drown.”

He appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after not appearing on the show for years. He even popped up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to take over the opening monologue, as just a few key moments in the promotional cycle.

Now, he is just a couple of hours away from releasing Everything I Thought It Was. For fans who are hoping to hear Timberlake’s new album when it’s out on Spotify, here’s when you can expect it on the platform.