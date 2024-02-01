Here’s what to know about why Swift’s catalog suddenly disappeared from the social media platform.

It is a sad day for SwiftTok. This week, users likely started discovering that TikTok videos with any Taylor Swift songs on them have been either muted or removed and questioned why. There has been a lot happening behind the scenes with the app and its negotiations with major labels.

Why Aren’t Taylor Swift’s Songs On TikTok?

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group put out a statement about trying to get a deal with TikTok that wasn’t going well. Swift is one of UMG’s signees, so when the label removed all of their artists, she was been taken off the app with them.

“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” UMG’s statement read. “How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.”

“It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters,” TikTok responded in their own statement.

If the two companies reach a deal, hopefully UMG will reverse the decision, and bring back their artists’ songs to TikTok. Until then, Swifties’ favorite fan edits are left sad and songless.