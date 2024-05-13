Zayn Malik’s last album, Nobody Is Listening, came out in 2021. In just a few days, he’s following up with his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, and hoping that his past prediction was misplaced. After releasing the March single “What I Am,” he followed up in April with the tracklist and another single, “Alienated.” The album is mostly written by Zayn himself, who said, “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being”.”

Here’s everything to know about Zayn’s new album, Room Under The Stars.