Zayn Malik’s last album, Nobody Is Listening, came out in 2021. In just a few days, he’s following up with his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, and hoping that his past prediction was misplaced. After releasing the March single “What I Am,” he followed up in April with the tracklist and another single, “Alienated.” The album is mostly written by Zayn himself, who said, “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being”.”
Here’s everything to know about Zayn’s new album, Room Under The Stars.
Release Date
Room Under The Stairs is out 5/17 via Mercury/Republic. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Dreamin”
2. “What I Am”
3. “Grateful”
4. “Alienated”
5. “My Woman”
6. “How It Feels”
7. “Stardust”
8. “Gates Of Hell”
9. “Birds On A Cloud”
10. “Concrete Kisses”
11. “False Starts”
12. “The Time”
13. “Something In The Water”
14. “Shoot At Will”
15. “Fuchsia Sea”
Singles
So far, Zayn has released two singles: “What I Am” and “Alienated.”
Features
As yet, any features that may appear on the album are unconfirmed.
Artwork
Tour
Zayn hasn’t announced any tour dates, but he did announce a special show on the night of the album’s release.
He’ll be performing one night only in London at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on May 17. You can check out the flyer below.