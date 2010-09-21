’30 for 30′ – ‘The House of Steinbrenner’: Fathers, sons and stadiums

I really wish ESPN had scheduled tonight’s “30 for 30” entry, Barbara Kopple’s “The House of Steinbrenner,” for virtually any other week of the baseball season. I have so much to say about this one, and absolutely no time to say it in the midst of Premiere Week hell, so let me see if I can sum up my thoughts quickly, after the jump…
First, I imagine this film will be polarizing in the same way “The U” was earlier in the series, because the Yankees themselves are polarizing. If you care about baseball, you either love them or despise them with every fiber of your being. As someone who grew up in a Yankee household and remembers staying up late to watch the Mr. October game (and then decades later being in the stands for the Mr. November game), I fall in the “love” camp.
But what I thought Kopple did so well was to capture the ambivalence that even die-hard Yankee fans like me can have about parts of the franchise. We ran hot and cold on George Steinbrenner, usually based on where the Yankees were in the standings at the time, but even when the team was going well, there was a sense that it was partially in spite of The Boss, who even with his open checkbook was like a monster lurking around the corner. (Before it became clear that George’s health had removed him from hands-on management, I began to view the idea of the team winning another World Series as something that would give me relief, not joy, because I was so terrified of what he would do in response to another non-championship season.) And in good times and in bad, there were always the stories about how terribly he treated people – and then of course the ones (some repeated in the film) about how surprisingly generous he could be. So while some fans may shudder at the more corporate mindset of Hal Steinbrenner, and at his discomfort at being in the spotlight compared to his old man, I’m willing to trade some excitement for not having a man who might be a lunatic having final say in operations.
Similarly, I think the new stadium is gorgeous, and the handful of times I’ve been there I’ve loved being able to circle the open concourses and see the whole game, but I can’t justify spending the ticket/food money to take my family there more than once a year (if that), and I remain stunned that so little fight was put up when everyone began to talk about tearing down The House That Ruth Built, that Joe and Mickey and Reggie and Jeter did so many amazing things in.
George bought the team around the time I was born, and my earliest baseball memories are of that ’77 World Series. Watching the documentary, a lot of memories of what was happening in my life came flooding back at various points. I saw Charlie Hayes catch the pop-up to win the ’96 Series, for instance, and thought about being at that game, the last one I saw with my father before he died. There was a lot of talk of fathers and sons here, of the Yankees, like any team, being a tradition passed down through the generations – but in this case a tradition with much less potential for heartbreak than for, say, families on Chicago’s north side.
With George’s death and the demolition of the old Stadium, some of that tradition is now only a part of memory. Pieces of the Stadium may have been sold off (and I sure hope the Gehrig/Jeter/Munson column that Ray Negron showed us found a good home), and the new place looks like a shinier, airier version of the old (which was, after the ’70s remodel, itself unrecognizable from its Ruth/DiMaggio/Mantle days). And though I’ve had good times at games there, was happy to see the team win another title last year, and am relieved that Hal seems to mostly leave the GM alone, it does feel sometimes like something is missing.
It’s very good to be a Yankee fan most of the time. But it can also be a surprisingly unsettling experience, and Kopple neatly captured so many of the conflicting emotions I’ve had over the years about the team and its ownership.
What did everybody else think?
I’m surprised you liked this so much. Maybe to the casual or non-Yankee fan, this 30 for 30 was seen differently. But, being a Yankees fan, this was just repetitive to me. It didn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know about the franchise or the owner himself. I was very, very disappointed with this 30 for 30. Might be my least favorite or the bunch.
I’m far from a casual fan, and while the information wasn’t new, the way it was put together was very effective, I thought.
It’s interesting to me that there’s a movie about the Yankees, since, according to Bill Simmons, the goal of 30 for 30 was to do films about topics that haven’t been talked about over and over.
I don’t think they were able to get enough directors who had these stories that weren’t talked about before so it sort of changed to stories that haven’t been talked about before or looking at an old story in a different way. I think this falls in to the latter. Either way, this wasn’t what I was expecting and thought the documentary was very weak.
I’m trying to watch this now and it’s excruciating. I don’t like the Yankees, and I’m sick of being force-fed news about them constantly all the way over here in Seattle. I’m only watching because I’ve enjoyed the 30-for-30 series so far, but I’m not sure I’ll get through it.
Based on the schedule, we also get to be told all about the Red Sox World Series win earlier this decade too. No surprise, since ESPN can’t take a dump in the morning without checking in on the Yankees and Red Sox.
I hadn’t considered that this one would be polarizing, but now that you’ve brought it up, I’ve lost a lot of enthusiasm for watching this. Like the Dallas Cowboys — the other “America’s Team” — there’s a pretty high level of entitlement within the Yankee organization. And I’ve always been irked by the fact that they don’t put the players’ names on the backs of their road jerseys. It may be preached as humility, but to the hometown crowds the message is clear: you’d better know who these guys are.
I am now a Yankee fan……what a great tribute to an incredible patriarc…..long live the boss and the Yankees!!!!
The Boss died a couple months back
I hate the New York Yankees with a passion (growing up in Ohio and Michigan as a Indians fan will do that), but I’ve always found the history of the Yankees fascinating. There’s little about the Yankees of old that I don’t know about.
As derided as Steinbrenner, I dare a sports fan out there to say that they wouldn’t like to have him as an owner.
I wonder how different the fortunes of the Yankees and Indians would be if Steinbrenner hadn’t been rebuffed in his efforts to buy the Indians in the early 1970’s?
It’s funny that the usual anti-Yankee shtick is brought up in the comments when it felt like this was going out of its way to show that it’s not just a corporation hellbent on victory at all costs. It’s a time machine, just like any other baseball franchise. It’s easy to forget some times, but the constant repartition in the importance of telling your grandchildren about this experience is what baseball is all about (and is met by that wonderful quote about “money foolishly spent” to put it all in perspective). As a Yankee fan, a good chunk of this time was thinking about my dad, my friends, and the memories of my favorite baseball team. Maybe I’m biased.
I think it’s fair to bring up the anti-Yankee shtick regarding a program about the Yankees, particularly one that’s specifically about the team’s recent history. You’re a fan, and you get to have this episode. I’m a Cubs fan; we get the Bartman episode.
I thought the only part of this that was interesting was how much uncomfortable Hal Steinbrenner is in the spotlight.
Otherwise, as a non-Yankee fan, I found it pretty tedious – especially the long first segment about the last day of the old stadium when you were expecting something about The Boss.
I’ve seen all the 30 for 30 documentaries so far and this was my least favorite. Not for me, I guess.
I couldn’t possibly disagree more, and it has nothing to do with hating the Yankees. I just thought it was excruciatingly boring. It was like watching someone else’s home movies. I had to start fast forwarding 2/3 of the way through, just to keep from falling asleep.
You’re comparing this to The U? That was funny, engaging, interesting – everything this one wasn’t. If there’s another one this bad, 30 for 30 is getting booted from DVR series record.
I’ve missed 2 or 3, but out of all the ones I’ve seen, I thought this was unquestionably the worst documentary in the 30 for 30 series. It didn’t seem very cohesive. Kopple seemed to just jump around randomly from Steinbrenner as “The boss” to Hal without really telling much of a story.
I also didn’t find some of the stuff to be emotionally compelling that it seemed I was supposed to. The guy getting choked up at his painting of the Yankee “captains” on the wall just didn’t resonate with me when you compare it to some of the subjects from other films in the series like “The Two Escobars”.
You mean you didn’t get choked up at paintings on a cement beam in a basement that looked like they were drawn in a 4th grade art class? What a shocker…
I second your “unquestionably the worst”. One Night in Vegas or whatever was just as poorly done, but was at least vaguely interesting.
Here is an idea for the only documentary I would have enjoyed less than this one. How about something about the Soviet hockey program and how they managed to rebound and eventually win a Gold Medal after having been devastated in 1980.
I am not a Yankee fan.
This one failed on every level. I despise the Yankees and the excess and arrogance that is the new stadium, so I knew going in that the odds would be against this episode, but I was surprised at just how tedious it was. The only other Barbara Kopple documentary I can recall seeing is Harlan County, U.S.A., and that one — regardless of your views on the subject matter — was engrossing. This was not.
Frankly, it’s odd to see a woman who cut her teeth making documentaries about unions in obscure parts of the country hanging on against union busting tactics now making what can only be described as a puff piece for a wealthy, powerful man that owned a premier sports franchise in the country’s largest city. I thought for a few minutes we might see the old Barbara Kopple when she interviewed fans who had been screwed by the new stadium, but that lasted only a couple of minutes and then on to Yankee glory again.
I agree with the commenters who said that this episode violates the principles of 30-for-30. It’s hard to think of a sports figure who has received more attention than Steinbrenner. If Kopple just had to do a story on Steinbrenner, the one she should have done was his suspension as an owner and the impact that had on the team. That’s an incident lots of people have forgotten about or didn’t realize know much about. What we got was not just a bad episode, but a bad documentary.
I am a baseball/sports fan, but not a Yankees fan or detractor. I found this to be very uninformative and very repetitive. It did not spoke less to me than just about any of the 30 for 30’s have so far, and I have seen all of them. I thought there would be a lot of information to be learned, but it was almost all reactions from casual fans without any interesting insight. Very little structure or point beyond that it gave a lot of New Yorker’s good memories and a sense of pride.
I thought this was far and away the worst of the 30 for 30 series so far. What was it about? Just the stadium being built? Maybe it was just the timing of this coming out soon after Steinbrenner passed, but I think his career was covered way more effectively during the obit phase of his passing than this show did. I mean, they basically talked to people about the old stadium for a few minutes, then said “hey, Steinbrenner was a swashbuckler in the 70s and 80s” and then talked to the construction crews for the new stadium. Thats it for the most successful and arguably the most dramatic sports franchise in American sports? Lame.
Shocked you liked this Alan. I love the 30 for 30 series, but this film was predictable and stale. Cheesy sentimental music and stories. Just plain corny.
This episode of 30 for 30 did the unimaginable: they made George Steibrenner boring. Steinbrenner, not to mention the Yankees as a whole, is a vast topic capable of carrying many story lines. The problem is, the producers tried to touch on all of them in one hour. The result is a watered down product lacking focus and direction. They would have done well to choose one story and dig deep on it such as the physical and mental demise of such a giant figure, the vastly different personalities between George and his youngest son and the resulting difference between the old and new stadiums, or (one they only briefly touched on) the truth behind Steinbrenner’s ban from baseball in the mid 90’s.
I watched this because of this review and was very disappointed. Way too much sentiment and not enough “meat”.