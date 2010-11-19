Analyzing FOX’s mid-season schedule shake-up

For most of the last decade, the TV season for FOX has followed a familiar, wildly successful pattern: debut a bunch of shows in the fall, struggle with low ratings and baseball interruptions, then dominate the ratings once “American Idol” starts airing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January.
That part of the FOX formula was nice, simple, uncomplicated and unstoppable. There might be ridiculous changes to the rest of the schedule – or changes promised but never fulfilled, like all those times they claimed “Bones” was gonna air on Fridays – but the “Idol” part remained a constant.
Nothing about “Idol” is constant anymore, though. Though still the number one show on TV last year, its ratings slipped from invulnerable and godlike to merely much better than everything else. Now the judging panel has had massive turnover, producer Nigel Lythgoe is back, and he’s promising a lot of wacky (and so far silly) sounding changes, like eliminating the semi-final round and adding “challenges” for the contestants beyond “pick a song that won’t bore the audience to death while trying to dance in rhythm to it.”
So why not shake up the show’s air pattern while we’re at it? For years, the other networks have referred to “Idol” as the Death Star, but as we learned in the original “Star Wars,” the Death Star can move, and in the complicated new mid-season schedule that FOX has announced – which includes “Idol” shifting over from Tuesday/Wednesday to a Wednesday/Thursday pattern – Thursday nights is apparently the equivalent of the fourth moon of Yavin.
Fienberg has all the details – including “Fringe” being banished to Fridays, “Human Target” getting a few post-“Idol” airings and “Bob’s Burger” getting to air after “The Simpsons” – and after the jump I have some thoughts on the possible reasons behind and potential results of all these moves:
The power of “Glee”: This, Dan and I agree, is what the whole schedule hinges on. In the original mid-season schedule announced last spring (insert laughter now at how little it resembles the one from today), “Glee” was going to get an “Idol” lead-in again. That seems to have been FOX hedging its bets until they saw how “Glee” did on its own. And the musical comedy has done just fine opening a night this fall, down only slightly from how it did after “Idol” in the spring. Whether “Idol” rebounds or not, whether next year’s Simon Cowell-led “X-Factor” is a hit in the States or not, FOX now knows it has a new, very profitable hit in “Glee” that no longer needed support from its reality heavyweight. And the Tuesday success of “Glee” allowed FOX to shift “Idol” to two different nights – one of them Thursday, which, thanks to movie advertising, is the biggest money-maker of the week.
Plus, now that it doesn’t have an “Idol” lead-in – or any lead-in – Gleeks no longer have to worry about the start time being pushed back by the incompetence of “Idol” director Bruce Gowers, and in turn having the end of the show missing from their DVRs.
“Idol” thoughts: I almost feel like I need a bunch of bullet points just on the “Idol” move, like the fact that “Idol” will now be a weekly competitor to “Survivor.” “Idol” aired on Thursday on occasion in the past – usually when the semi-final format had the male and female contestants competing on different nights – but those usually aired at 9, meaning the show will now be in regular competition with “Survivor” on Wednesday nights. How will Jeff Probst and company cope?
As for the regularly-scheduled Thursday results show, while “Idol” has done fine on Thursdays in the past, it’s usually done less-well than on Wednesdays. So this is either, again, about not disrupting “Glee” by moving it to a tougher night, or FOX has done a calculus and realized that a slightly lower Thursday rating is worth more than their usual Wednesday one.
Also worth noting A)That the results show will now air at 8 again, allowing FOX to use it as a lead-in to something (in this case “Bones,” which should get at least two years added to its lifespan as a result) rather than the weird recent pattern of putting shows like “Human Target” on before “Idol” to reap virtually no benefit from the association (and even “Target” now has a chance at a third season simply by virtue of airing three times after “Idol” in late January/early February), and B)That despite all the promise of a half-hour results show, because nobody likes the hour-long version, we yet again have an hour-long version – and the performance show will be a regularly-scheduled 90-minute format, even though we’re back down to three judges and don’t need the extra Kara DioGuardi time. So FOX has actually added a half-hour of “Idol” to the schedule. If this doesn’t result in more performances by the contestants on the Wednesday show somehow… I give up.
Oh, and one more thing: “Community” can not catch a break. First CBS puts “Big Bang Theory” there, and now “Idol.” Yeesh.
Crisis on two “Fringe” universes?: The big victim in all of this – other than “Running Wilde,” which was doomed anyway by low ratings, and wasn’t likely to stick around no matter what was done to the schedule – is “Fringe,” which moves from a tough Thursday timeslot where it had managed to just barely survive, to Fridays, where FOX sci-fi shows have gone to die for a good 10 years or so now. It’s unfortunate, given that this has been that show’s best season by far, but I’d say there’s a slight ray of hope: unlike “Dollhouse,” which debuted on Friday, or “Terminator: the Sarah Connor Chronicles,” which was still young and had already done poorly in a timeslot earlier in the week, “Fringe” will have been around for two-plus years, with an audience that’s small but has been commercially-viable so far. FOX schedulers have talked about how the show has survived in a tough timeslot in part because its fans are tech-savvy and DVR it to watch later- the rare show kept alive largely by its DVR numbers – and that could still hold true on Friday. It’s not a good thing for the show, but it may not be a death sentence, either.
Third time’s the charm for Slater?: Someone, somewhere in the TV business got it into their heads that Christian Slater, who hasn’t qualified as a movie star in nearly 15 years (going back to “Broken Arrow,” probably, and even there he was co-billed with John Travolta), is destined for big big TV stardom, despite no supporting evidence past or present. “My Own Worst Enemy” was one of the bigger flops of the brief but gloriously weird Ben Silverman era at NBC. “The Forgotten” lived up to its name on ABC last year. Now it’s FOX turn in this weird Slater game, and his “Breaking In” will get to air after the 90-minute “Idol” performance show on Wednesdays.
Even with that kind of lead-in, I will not be surprised at all if next season, he’s working on CBS on a new Chuck Lorre sitcom (or as Charlie Sheen’s replacement on “Two and a Half Men”).
What does everybody else think of the new schedule? Sensible, or even wackier than all of NBC’s changes?
Idol" will now be a weekly competitor to "Idol" on occasion – I think you meant Survivor.
Alan, your first Idol graf is gibberish. Competing with itself? Huh? Might you clarify?
I’m so pissed about Fringe getting the Friday Night Death Slot. Hopefully we’ll get another season or two out of it before Fox pulls the plug, time enough to wrap up the main story, though I could watch Fringe for the next decade and not tire of it.
It’s my favorite drama on TV right now, so the move is a huge blow to me. SciFi shows usually have smaller audiences, so putting it on Thurs at 9 was ever a good idea. I wish they would give it a try on Tues at 8 while Glee was on hiatus. But sadly that isn’t happening.
When I read on this blog that it was getting moved to Fridays I let out such a loud “No” that my roommate came in to make sure I was ok. It’s just so frustrating. The mythology and mystery Fringe has built up over the course of its run can’t all be answered by the end of this season. There’s so much material, so many things I want to know (like what the eff is with the observers for example) that if Fox kills it I will probably cry. Plus I’ve really come to love the characters and there will be a big hole left in my television universe if John Noble is out of a job.
If Fringe winds up getting cancelled after this, it will simplify my life greatly, as I won’t have to watch TV any more.
Me too Mike. I swear to God if they kill Fringe I will NEVER watch another show on Fox.
God, why must the other networks keep dumping on Community’s party? Though, will any of the geeks who watch Community really be tempted by the Idol trainwreck?
No we won’t. We Community fans are streets ahead of garbage like American Idol.
Indeed. I’ve never missed an episode of Community and have never seen an episode of American Idol, so I don’t see a contest.
I don’t know much about the TV game, but wouldn’t being up against Idol and Theory actually help out Community? There’s nothing NBC could run in that spot that would win against those two shows, so it might convince them to stick with a show that has a vocal and dedicated fan base and mad critic love. Is that accurate Alan? Or is this just another death knell for the best comedy currently airing (Parks better lead off with some good stuff to reclaim the crown).
No, that’s a fair point. If we assume that the Community audience is the Community audience, then it might be a Chuck situation, where NBC recognizes that they have a known quantity in a timeslot against impossible competition, and sticks with it.
That’s what I’m thinking. If that time slot is a lost cause, at least with Community you know what you’re getting. This is the one show about which I’m allowing myself optimism.
I would like to think (hope, anyway) that Community wouldn’t necessarily be hurt by this. Even for Idol fans, those results shows are a complete waste of time until the last few minutes. Even Idol fans can watch Community (or BBT, if that’s their choice) and still switch over in plenty of time to see who got kicked off of Idol.
I get that “the Community audience is the Community audience” at this point. I just wonder if NBC didn’t create that situation. Maybe if they had moved its timeslot earlier (even last season) the audience might have grown.
Save GOOD GUYS! That show is hilarious!
My thoughts exactly. Will this have any effect on my hour with Dan Stark?
Alan, I hadn’t thought about your theory with Fringe’s audience being smart enough to follow it to Friday and thus perhaps the show IS salvageable. But still, it should have never been on Thursday in the first place. And it’s just baffling how Fox values Human Target more (by giving it a cushy spot with AI) and now another frackin’ Christian Slater TV show. To add insult to injury, they pair Fringe with a kitchen show (when it probably should be paired with Human Target). How that network stays on top just plain baffles me.
Alan, I’m totally bummed about Fringe being shuffled off to Friday, and want to make sure that my eyeballs are counted. The whole ratings system has always confused me, and I’m still wondering how it all works (i.e., Nielsen families, DVRs, downloads, online watching). It seems quite antiquated, and it might be interesting to hear an explanation of how all the new ways of consuming media are being considered by networks.
You should check out tvbythenumbers.com to learn about ratings. That’s where I learned. What I’ve picked up is the 18-49 ratings are the lifeblood & stuff like DVR playback, online streams & downloads, and DVD sells don’t really matter.
Do you think Fox began thinking of moving Idol when CBS stunned everyone with their moving of Survivor to Wednesdays at the upfronts last spring?
I wonder how strong the Idol audience will be given all of the changes. You said on the podcast that Probst says of Survivor that the real star is the format not the individual players. In contrast, the real star of Idol was Simon Cowell.
Fringe moving to Friday’s might not be that bad. It will have virtually no competition and if it’s numbers are even half-way decent it could survive for a few more seasons. It was getting crushed on Thursday’s so better it be moved than outright canceled.
I love Bret Harrison and hope for once that he’s on a show that succeeds – even if it is a Christian Slater project. Does anyone know what this show is about?
Thursdays at 9 had already moved Fringe beyond my DVR reach with its competition, so now I can finally stop watching it only on Hulu and DVR the damned good show again. Although as a previous poster stated, I also doubt the future of The Good Guys now.
Either way, I can DVR now, so that makes spotting the observer easier.
Yes, I’m pleased too. We generally have to choose between hockey and Fringe, and, much as I love it, Fringe loses as it is unnecessary to watch it the day it airs. The Friday slot seems bad, but given the fact that it’s winter and everyone’s broke, who goes out on Fridays anyway?
I’m so nervous for Community. Not since Freaks and Geeks have I loved a TV show this dearly. The email I sent to FX in support of Terriers will be nothing compared to the novel I’ll write if Community isn’t picked up for a third season.
I’ve already written NBC to show my support for Community. :D It’s my favorite comedy since Arrested Development went off the air, and there’s still so much stories left to tell, it needs a third season. Hopefully the ratings won’t change much when it’s up against Idol, and NBC recognizes the show has a small and passionate following, and knows that a new show will likely do even worse. I mean, look at The Event. It’s already doing worse than Community and Chuck, this consistency has to count for something.
And people, please watch Community on Hulu.com/Community or NBC.com/Community – show NBC we support it.
I already watch Community over one of my other favorites (Bones) because I know Community needs the viewership more. Though I watch Idol, I would gladly skip the terrible results show in favor of the far more entertaining Community. I’m hoping that the kind of people who would watch Community aren’t the kind who would waste their time on an Idol results show (like me) but it’s hard to tell.
Fringe better not get killed, even though it seems likely at this point since it’s FOX…
And My Own Worst Enemy was actually decent, just like with Fringe not enough people watched it.
Yeah it’s been my biggest fear for a while because of the slipping ratings. Sometimes FOX drives me nuts. They get all these great shows and then drive them into the ground in favor of generic, mainstream dross.
90 minutes? Yikes. Couldn’t bear to watch it before, can’t imagine sitting through a 90 minute episode.
I don’t care what happens with Idol as long as Fringe doesn’t die a horrible death.
Gad – 90 minutes? I don’t understand how people could watch that for that long in one sitting.
A few thoughts.
– By moving Idol to Thursday, Fox can now blame on the new timeslot and increased competition for any dip in the ratings that really was due to Cowell leaving.
– I wager we can look forward to a karaoke competition episode on Community before the season is out.
– I wonder if a spinoff of Fringe about the other side’s Fringe division might get better ratings. It is a more exciting world over there with some great characters.
– I see little chance of Human Target succeeding in the long run, and am surprised they are giving it such a big push.
Alan, thank you for forcing me to look up “the fourth moon of Yavin.” It’s clearly been too long since I’ve watched the original Star Wars movies, as the reference escaped me.
My local Fox affiliate airs Fringe and Running Wilde reruns on Saturday nights at 11 pm and 12 am respectively. I was wondering if all Fox stations do this.
I am starting to consider the 12 am Saturday time slot the Mitch Hurwitz slot because it originally had Sit Down Shut up and then Brothers (on which Hurwitz was an executive producer) and now Running Wilde.
Has Running Wilde been canceled?
I am very upset over the Fringe move. I just hope the ratings hang on long enough that I can at least get some sort of resolution to the season’s current story line. If not, I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself.
Does anyone know why FOX still doesn’t have 10 pm programming after 25 years? Shows like Fringe could do well enough at 10 pm almost any night of the week.
Because the local affiliates will never up their 10 p.m. newscasts after so long. All of the advertising revenue they see now would vanish. Not happening.
Never *give* up, that is.
You know, if FOX really wanted to shake things up and try an dominate Thursday ratings, they would put Glee at 9 on Thursday after the Idol results show and really shake things up. This would also allow for Bones and Fringe to be on new nights and find better ratings with less strenuous competition.
Why Fringe was ever on Thursdays is a mystery. It’s almost like they wanted it to fail, and were, to their chagrin, wrong. Now they’re stuck with it but are still trying to kill it by moving it to Fridays. Has a show moved to Fridays by FOX ever been renewed?
Is the promise of syndication a good enough reason to keep Fringe around another season?
I really liked the Terminator show, and knew that this fact meant it would not survive. It was dark, violent, mysterious & made me think. So of course it failed.
FOX apparently believes Human Target has a future, and I can see why. To the casual viewer it’s another generic but enjoyable action show, though upon closer inspection it’s (much?) more than that. I’ll watch anything with Mark Valley in it, and I hope it becomes a long-running success.
I’ve never watched American Idol or Survivor, but I’m puzzled how the same people could like both Idol/Survivor and Fringe. So long as they watch Fringe I don’t care, but for Fringe to survive it may take a Jericho-like campaign, and then return on a greatly reduced budget. Urgh.
“Is the promise of syndication a good enough reason to keep Fringe around another season?”
Don’t want to sound like the resident killjoy, but unfortunately, no. Fox isn’t the production company behind “Fringe,” so they get no profits from overseas, DVD, or syndication sales.
i don’t know if this is the answer you were looking for but The Bernie Mac Show got moved to Fridays at 8 by Fox halfway thru its 4th season. (in early ’05) and managed to get a renewal for a 5th season–where it was kept on Friday nights at 8. (2005-06….this 5th season renewal however might have been contractual as in that 5th season guaranteed it would pass 100 eps and hit syndication….note that the network had an option for a 6th season which would’ve given them more eps to syndicate, and since fox owned it, would’ve made money off the deal, and yet chose to cancel it anyways.)
The best thing i can say is that after so many years of disasterous ratings on Friday nights—I’m honestly thinking that all Fringe has to do to survive is to recruit the large majority of its current viewership—or at the very least, at least double the amount of 18-39 year old demos that current time slot occupent The Good Guys was hitting in that slot. (which shouldn’t be too hard since The Good Guys was sometimes not even hitting 1.0 in that demo and was getting badly beaten by Supernatrual on the CW and Dateline on NBC.) I honestly think Fringe can do it—FOX knows that Fridays are virtually impossible for them and short of putting Idol on Fridays itself—this could very well be one of their first shows to have any traction on that night.
Only somewhat still on topic, I have to add that the first season’s last episode of the Sarah Connor Chronicles, with Garret Dillahunt as the Terminator blowing away a dozen cops at a hotel while Johnny Cash played in the background, is one of my favorite ever scenes on TV. And a year later it was cancelled.
Your Slater comments cracked me up! I have never understood why t.v. keeps giving that guy roles…you said he hasn’t been a movie star since “Broken Arrow”…hell, he hasn’t been a movie star since “Pump Up the Volume”.
If the networks would only put Slater and Jay Mohr in the same pilot, we might get the first show canceled during the opening credits.
I don’t watch American Idol, but for those who watch both shows, there’s a perfect solution for it:
1.DVR AI
2.Watch Community live,
3.which is only a half hour, and so just about the right amount of time so you can start watching the DVRd AI while it records, but now you can skip over all the filler crap that show loves so much and commercials and still finish up at 9.
p.s. If you watch Big Bang too, then…watch it later on the weekend, on the CBS website?
I really hope Fringe gets another season too. There aren’t a whole lot of scifi shows on air these days, and Fringe is the only network one that’s worth watching.
I have enjoyed Fringe and let out a big mental, “NOoooooooooooooooooooooo!!!,” Anakin Skywalker-in-Darth-Vader’s-body-for-the-first-time style when I saw it was being moved.
We DVR the show, so the timeslot doesn’t matter. I just hope they keep the show alive. John Noble should be winning Emmys.