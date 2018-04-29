Weekend Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks The All-Time Record For An Opening Weekend

#Avengers #Weekend Box Office
04.29.18 26 mins ago

Marvel

We’ve grown accustomed to franchise fatigue over the last few years, where once sure bets like Transformers and Pirates of the Carribean have cratered at the domestic box office. Studios are having difficulties keeping viewers interested in even trilogies. Meanwhile, sequels are not typically expected to do as well as their predecessors, and yet, here we are 19 films into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel has delivered with its 18th and 19th films two of its biggest opening weekends yet. The numbers that Avengers: Infinity War put up this weekend are B-A-N-A-N-A-S, particularly when one considers that the last MCU film, Black Panther, is still in theaters.

There is no fatigue here. Each film creates more anticipation for the next, and Infinity War did its job by somehow generating even more anticipation for the sequel. Avengers: Infinity War also had a massive opening weekend, totaling somewhere between $248 and $250 million. Those numbers whopping, and they are so high that we won’t have an official final count until Monday. However, it appears that Infinity War has narrowly broken the record for the biggest opening weekend, previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $247.96 million.

Absolutely everything worked for Infinity War, perfectly setting up the payoff for a story that’s been a decade in the making. Critics loved it to the tune of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes; it got an A from Cinemascore, and 93 percent of moviegoers are recommending the film, according to ComScore. Those numbers are not easy when a film delivers a cliffhanger ending like Infinity War, and where moviegoers walk out of the theater sad, angry, frustrated, anxious, and maybe even confused. It’s a testament to how much moviegoers believe in the brain trust behind the MCU that they’re giving them the benefit of the doubt while we wait for part two a year from now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Weekend Box Office
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP