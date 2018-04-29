Marvel

We’ve grown accustomed to franchise fatigue over the last few years, where once sure bets like Transformers and Pirates of the Carribean have cratered at the domestic box office. Studios are having difficulties keeping viewers interested in even trilogies. Meanwhile, sequels are not typically expected to do as well as their predecessors, and yet, here we are 19 films into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel has delivered with its 18th and 19th films two of its biggest opening weekends yet. The numbers that Avengers: Infinity War put up this weekend are B-A-N-A-N-A-S, particularly when one considers that the last MCU film, Black Panther, is still in theaters.

There is no fatigue here. Each film creates more anticipation for the next, and Infinity War did its job by somehow generating even more anticipation for the sequel. Avengers: Infinity War also had a massive opening weekend, totaling somewhere between $248 and $250 million. Those numbers whopping, and they are so high that we won’t have an official final count until Monday. However, it appears that Infinity War has narrowly broken the record for the biggest opening weekend, previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $247.96 million.

Absolutely everything worked for Infinity War, perfectly setting up the payoff for a story that’s been a decade in the making. Critics loved it to the tune of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes; it got an A from Cinemascore, and 93 percent of moviegoers are recommending the film, according to ComScore. Those numbers are not easy when a film delivers a cliffhanger ending like Infinity War, and where moviegoers walk out of the theater sad, angry, frustrated, anxious, and maybe even confused. It’s a testament to how much moviegoers believe in the brain trust behind the MCU that they’re giving them the benefit of the doubt while we wait for part two a year from now.