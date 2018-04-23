Marvel

Over the weekend we spoke to Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Marvel is being so secretive about the film, they didn’t even show it to media before these interviews. (Though, that will all change tonight, so beware Twitter spoilers soon.) So unless Markus and McFeely are serious that Infinity War ends with a recreation of the ending to the final episode of M*A*S*H, only it’s Thanos in a helicopter with his name printed on the side of it flying off, then you have little to worry about spoiler-wise ahead.

This is Markus and McFeely’s fifth Marvel movie (they wrote all the previous Captain America films) but their first Avengers movie. Ahead, they give us the breakdown of how all this works, including what they can get away with and how it works going back and forth with Marvel when it comes to what characters may perish in the next two movies (they also wrote next year’s Avengers movie) and what characters need to stick around. Also, they explain why Thanos makes a great character and why they made him the protagonist of Infinity War. And they explain why next year’s Avengers movie is no longer called Infinity War Part II.

Thanos has been teased for six years now. Did he wind up being a hard character to write for?

Christopher Markus: Well, he’s an important character to write for. But, line to line he’s pretty fun – because he’s very smart and very sort of philosophical about things. And, so, you’re not held down to simple plot. He’s probably the smartest guy in the MCU and that has been a great pleasure.

I’m guessing we won’t see him fly a helicopter with his name on it?

Markus: How else would he know what helicopter to drive?

And then the police take him away.

Stephen McFeely: It’s a long con.

So in this movie will we will see him fly a helicopter with his name on it?

McFeely: Obviously.

Markus: How else would he get around? Look, he can’t get in a car.

McFeely: Did you see the Andre the Giant documentary?

I did.

McFeely: It’s terrible that he had to go to the bathroom in a bucket on cross-country flights!

So Thanos has a similar situation?

McFeely: Thanos has a bucket.