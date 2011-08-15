‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Hero’: Coach-y and Mrs. Coach-y?

#Larry David #Curb Your Enthusiasm
Senior Television Writer
08.15.11 41 Comments

A quick review of last night’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming up just as soon as I admire the view from Renny Harlin’s apartment…

As a whole, I don’t think “The Hero” was one of this season’s strongest efforts. It felt like there were a lot of half-formed ideas colliding with each other, some working (Larry basking in his phony heroism), some not (Larry’s out-of-the-blue plan to elevate small talk to medium talk), some funny but then immediately forgotten (Larry arguing with the coach-y woman). I think, for instance, you could have built an entire episode around the fallout from Larry, as Jeff said, revolutionizing the way restaurants work(*), but here it was just a brief gag to set up why the eavesdropping waiter would betray them to Ricky Gervais.

(*) On the other hand, a story like that would only invite even more “Seinfeld” comparisons, at a time when the show has just moved onto “Seinfeld” turf.

And yet… I could watch TV Larry and TV Gervais try to out-smug each other from now until the end of time. As with Larry’s ongoing beef with Jason Alexander, it’s a reminder that sometimes Larry’s most entertaining conflicts come against people who are exactly like him. Their debate over the funniest show in TV history was marvelous. (Gervais re: “Seinfeld”: “I love the laughtrack on it. Reminds you of when to laugh!”) Hopefully this won’t be a one-shot deal for Gervais.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Curb Your Enthusiasm
TAGSBob Einsteincurb your enthusiasmJB SMOOVEJeff GreeneLARRY DAVIDSUSIE ESSMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP