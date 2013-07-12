‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 6: ‘A Rich Find’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 6, “A Rich Find,” coming up just as soon as I finish showing water how to run downhill…
“This place displeases me. I’m taking measures to bring it down.” -Hearst
Joanie Stubbs turns up in “A Rich Find” almost at the end, mere minutes away from being a no-show in the episode just like Doc Cochran, Mr. Wu, the actors and some other familiar faces. But her brief appearance – escorting a drunken, ailing Jane with her to the boarding house – is a lovely scene, as well as a thematically important one for the hour, which is filled with scenes of the people of Deadwood trying to help friends and allies who have tremendous difficulty helping themselves.
The General failed to curb his friend Hostetler’s demons over the previous two episodes, but that sense of generosity is visible throughout “A Rich Find.” Al and Seth spend much of the hour trying to undo the enormous damage Seth’s temper caused last week. Trixie and Ellsworth each try in their own way to help Alma stop using dope, though Ellsworth’s gentle self-sacrifice seems to have more of an impact than Trixie’s usual profane aggression. (Even Leon tries to help out Alma, though mainly out of an understandable fear that he’ll be dead shortly after she is.) And Aunt Lou spends much of the hour desperately trying to keep her son Odell (played by Omar Gooding) from trying to hustle George Hearst, given how much smarter and more powerful her boss is than the boy she once sent to Liberia for his own protection.
Unfortunately, you can’t always help people who don’t want to be helped, as Aunt Lou(*) discovers after she sends the General to offer Odell her entire stash to leave town and never come back. And even help may be irrelevant when a man as powerful – and vengeful – as George Hearst is lurking around with designs on destroying the camp and returning it to the forest from whence Al, Seth and the other misfit citizens first came.
(*) I gave Cleo King short shrift when she first appeared a few episodes, so let me make up for that here. Though her screen time often comes at the expense of some of the beloved regulars, it’s a terrific performance, especially in the way she’s able to flip the switch between the mammy act Aunt Lou puts on in front of Hearst and the way she carries herself in private. Because Lou is a newcomer to the series, and Odell even newer, it would be easy for her concern over her son to feel like a distraction from the characters we’ve grown to love over the previous seasons. Instead, she gives instant weight to the relationship, to the tricky history that Odell has with Hearst, and to Lou’s fear of what could happen this time if her son doesn’t stop with the foolishness.
As we saw last week, George Hearst is a man not accustomed to losing, and he’s even less accustomed to being treated so harshly – and below his station – by the likes of Seth and Charlie. Charlie’s big show with Pasco’s corpse is delightful, but also the sort of humiliation that you know Hearst won’t let go unanswered. And, indeed, Hearst makes his displeasure known in chilling, completely silent fashion when he retrieves the knife after Seth turns up to let him go.
It’s another hour for Hearst to demonstrate his mastery over all he surveys, and for Gerald McRaney to demonstrate his command over this role of a lifetime. The scene where Hearst takes hold of Cy’s ear to demonstrate how it felt when the good sheriff did it to him is terrifying; we have no sympathy for Cy, and yet in that moment Mr. Hearst seems capable of doing anything, and getting away with it because he’s George Hearst.
As Al and Seth and Charlie and Sol and E.B. and Dan run around different scenarios about what to do next, the conclusions remain the same: Hearst is a more potent enemy than any they’ve faced before, and the rules are different than they were before. Gone are the days where Al’s knife or Seth’s gun could solve any problem. They wanted Deadwood to be a civilized place, and there is a cost to that, which includes the entrance of men such as George Hearst. And so long as he has a mad-on for the sheriff and all the people Mr. Bullock protects, all the gestures of friendship and familial loyalty may be for naught.
Some other thoughts:
* I’ve been really enjoying Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” which has Michael Harney in a supporting role as a soft-spoken prison counselor. It’s been very disconcerting to go back and forth between that performance and all the bile he spews here as Steve. Also amusing to see that Steve is worried about his reputation even in regards to the suicide of a black man, and especially to see Tom Nuttall’s delight at being able to serve Odell in Steve’s presence.
* Interesting to once again see Martha demonstrating so much respect, and even affection, for Al, given that her first glimpse of him was when he had a knife to her husband’s throat. Martha’s a smart cookie, and understands the role Mr. Swearengen plays in this community.
* It’s Larry Cedar’s turn to monologue to thin air this week, as Leon rants into his reflection in a mud puddle while trying to decide what to do about Mrs. Ellsworth.
* It’s nice to get a scene where Sol is offering Seth strategic advice. It’s been a while since Seth has turned to his smarter business partner as a sounding board, usually going to Al or Charlie or just making stupid decisions based on his own temper. Mainly, I’m just happy whenever John Hawkes (one of the few actors in this ensemble whom Milch didn’t use to his fullest potential) gets anything to do.
* Because Milch shows are written so last-minute, it becomes a logistical nightmare after a certain point in a season to film anywhere but on pre-existing sets. Given the nature of the set at Melody Ranch, this usually wasn’t an issue for “Deadwood” – the whole town was right there – but every now and then you get a scene like the one of Jane and the General discussing all the exciting things that happened while they were off burying Hostetler, since it was too much of a hassle to leave the Ranch to film at the Cemetery Hill location. (In previous seasons, green screen effects were used to put the camp in the background of any cemetery shots.)
* An amusing scene where Al won’t take Trixie back into the fold. On an even slightly more formulaic drama, you just know the firing from the bank would have been used as an excuse to put Trixie back at the Gem to revisit a popular and creatively successful dynamic, but as Al notes, she’s not that person anymore.
* An unexpected encounter between the camp’s most powerful individual and one of its least bears interesting fruit, as Hearst asks Richardson if he’s stupid, and Richardson matter-of-factly replies, “Yes, sir.” For a brief moment, the candor seems to turn Farnum’s punching bag into the one Deadwood citizen whose company the great Hearst can stomach.
* We’ve had the great pleasure of having Jim Beaver and Keone Young’s recollections in this space, and last week brought an added bonus: W. Earl Brown providing more of the backstory behind the epic Dan/Captain Turner fight. Hopefully Early will come back a time or three before this season’s out, especially since he wrote the script for the season’s 10th episode, “A Constant Throb.” A good, if brief, Dan episode this week, as he finally emerges from solitude wrapped in a bearskin rug, determined to show that he’s doing just fine after the previous day’s ordeal.
Coming up next: “Unauthorized Cinnamon,” in which the eponymous spice causes ripples at yet another gathering of the town elders.
We’re about to go into the teeth of my summer travels, with Comic-Con next week and the TV critics press tour the week after that. I’ll do my best to stay on schedule with these, but it may not always be possible.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Well, Hawkes has certainly been used to his fullest in his post-Deadwood movie career. I saw The Sessions this weekend. Wow.
That’s my point. Almost any other actor on this show is giving the best performance of their career, or close to it. (You can argue with Olyphant as Seth vs. Olyphant as Raylan, for instance, but it’s clearly those two at the top of his resume.) But watch Hawkes in Winter’s Bone or The Sessions or some of the other stuff lately, and it leaves what little he got to do on this show in the dust.
He was excellent, and nearly unrecognizable, in Winter’s Bone but I think his work in Martha Marcy May Marlene may be his best so far. He’s both mesmerizing and terrifying in that. It never ceases to amaze me that Milch had such an incredible talent in the cast from day 1 and never utilized more than a small iota of his talent.
Season 1 was a great season for Sol. He was one of the six or so most prominent characters, and one of the best. Season 2 had one great Sol-centric with “Advances, None Miraculous”. It’s mainly Season 3 where, like Dourif, he was tragically under-serviced.
At least he’s in all 36 episodes, which only six actors can say.
Come on, he’s Kenny Powers brother!!!! lol ;)
My favorite scene in this episode was Hearst and Richardson. Master manipulator talking to a guileless being. Hearst seemed quite disconcerted by it all.
I did miss the lengthier appearances of some of the regulars but any episode of this show is superior to most everything else – it was still great.
The dialogue in this show always reminds me of Shakespeare. It’s just amazing.
@Ellen – I think my take is closer to yours than Alan’s on the Richardson/Hearst scene. Hearst was really pissed and wanted to take it out on someone, AND he wanted a reaction. Richardson, simply being himself, gave Hearst absolutely squat for satisfaction. It was both funny and delicious. At that moment Richardson got to Hearst more than anyone else in the camp possibly could have. Any other time Hearst would have been happy for Richardson’s “dog-like” obsequiousness, but he rolled up on the wrong person at the wrong time that day.
The Tom v Steve scenes in the Number 10 were well-written. Tom inviting Odel in and introducing his crew is priceless along with Steve’s drunken observations about the #10’s rules and regulations always brings a chuckle. Great stuff.
And it would be criminal to leave this thread to posterity without mentioning how absolutely *rich* it was for Steve to lecture Tom:
“Look inward, why don’t you? Instead of always blaming the other.”
If you want to talk about characters that ate up time better used for core cast, it was The General. All that business was just running around in circles.
For all that he’s largely been relegated to something of a comedy relief Greek chorus (with or without Richardson) this season, E.B. once more shows (as he did a few times in season one) that he has his moments of insight, as when he shows Al the $200 Tolliver gave him:
Al: (Taking the money) Ain’t to Tolliver’s standard, the baldness of it.
EB: My thinking exactly. The lack of prelude or prologue. It’s Hearst—Hearst, is he Caesar, to have fights to the death for diversion? Murder his workers at whim? Smash passages in the fucking wall? A man of less wealth would be in fucking restraints.
And this bit of dialogue was almost heartbreaking:
Al: We’re in the presence of the new.
EB: Fuck the fucking new! Jesus Christ, Al. Is it over for us here?
Al: Go back to the hotel, E.B.
EB: Save us. Think of something.
Al: Have I ever not?
We’re all with E.B., praying that Al can somehow pull this one out of the fire.
I loved Al’s calmness in that scene and the opening scene at the Bullock house.
Just a quick thanks to Alan for doing this ‘Deadwood’ rewind. I’ve been meaning to watch the series for years, and finally started it two weeks ago; been watching an episode (sometimes two) a day since, found the series one rewind from two years ago, and finally caught up with y’all today. Can’t wait to watch the back half of season three, but am dreading the moment when it comes to an end.
And it’s been great to read all the comments from Jim Beaver, Keone Young, Garret Dillahunt, and W. Earl Brown. Wonderful stuff, and really appreciated!
Ditto. These have been incredibly rewarding reviews for me, especially with the assorted Deadwood luminaries who’ve shown up to offer their memories and insight. I had meant to revisit Deadwood as a series for some time, but failed, and this has been the perfect way to enjoy it all over again. I’m dreading the ending that is coming, if only because all of this has been so much fun.
Keone Young is on True Blood this season.
One thing that separates this show from the others in the pantheon is how often the characters are kind and affectionate. Its interesting how in a series that features the attempted murder of a child can play the tender moments so well. Joanie’s persistence in reaching out to the alcoholic, self loathing Jane is one of my favorite parts of this show.
There have been a lot of moments like this, Rev Smith, Seth and Mrs. Bullock growing fond of each other, Al, in his own way, encouraging Trixie in her new life, etc.
Obviously, this isn’t exclusive to Deadwood, but there is a lot more hope in this show than is in Mad Men, Breaking Bad,
I apologize that this is so poorly written. I’m tired and want to go to bed :-)
Very sorry I missed last week’s discussion, especially because it may be my favorite episode. But life got in the way.
If no one minds, then, I’d like to address both “A Two-Headed Beast” and “A Rich Find” in this week’s discussion. Much of what I thought about the former is contained in the DVD commentary for that episode that W. Earl Brown, Sean Bridgers, and I did. But probably only some of you have heard that, so there’ll be some overlap here.
The greatest fight scene ever put on film. Period.
Rewatching the episode, I was surprised at how many of us got our kit off in it. Cynthia Ettinger, Earl, and me naked, a glimpse of Paula — almost could have sent the costumers home! I’d done a nude scene once before in a movie, but that didn’t make me any more comfortable. I remember showing up in my dressing room before that scene and hanging on my wardrobe rack was something that looked like a flesh-colored cotton condom. I told the costumers that being naked in front of my friends on the crew could not possibly be as humiliated as wearing that thing in front of them, so in my dressing room it remained. There really wasn’t much nudity required, except for the moment when Ellsworth stands up out of the bath, and interestingly, what nervousness I had wasn’t about the worldwide audience seeing me but rather about having the crew see me. I’ve never been particularly free with nakedness, even in the gym, so I was a little tense getting buckers in front of my pals. Oddly enough, though, I had a nude scene in a stage production of The Lion in Winter I was doing at the same time this episode was shooting. I was au naturel in front of a live audience every night without half the butterflies I got from getting out of a bathtub in front of my friends, But that’s what the gig called for, and I don’t have any qualms about it, beyond a momentary timidity. If I’d had to play a scene like Cynthia did with the estimable Peter Jason yelling nautical commands into her bosom, that would have been entirely another matter. Brave stuff, that.
The death of Hostetler is one of the greatest and most tragic moments of the entire series. I think David Milch absolutely nailed it with this scene, and all of the actors, but especially the magnificent Richard Gant, made it one of the most painful things I’ve ever witnessed in a drama. I thought it made absolute sense, from the character’s point of view, and Richard was utterly amazing, especially in the sudden calmness of his last spoken sentence. Wow.
Sean Bridgers as Johnny Burns is such an important character in this show, despite rarely having plot points hinge on him. Sean’s North Carolina sensibilities and his uncanny ability to appear, believably, fathoms less intelligent than he actually is, do an important service for the character and for the show. So much of Deadwood is intricate, even rococo in the stylistic flourishes of the dialog, that it’s a relief to know that someone on the show has even a harder time understanding every nuance than we do as viewers. I could watch Johnny Burns’s labors to parse the conversations going on around him, watch him try to find someone more stupid to rally his powers over, watch him lap up the least bit of self-satisfaction or personal attention that falls into his hands, just about endlessly. Sean is a wonderful actor (and a brilliant writer), and one of my regrets about Deadwood is that there were so few opportunities for him to take center stage.
John Hawkes is so delicious as Sol Starr. I love the calm at the center of his responses to whatever storm arises, whether the stormy one is his friend Seth or his lover Trixie. In both cases, he is so good at remaining centered that he most often manages to center them a bit, too. His beaming “Please!” at the end of Trixie’s diatribe after she’s popped out of a piece of furniture is perfect.
I really only had the one major scene in episode 5, the bath-and-shattered-romance scene. There was another scene that did not make the final cut. It involved Ellsworth being asked by Alma if he would like to take a bath and becoming more and more confused at her gentle insistence. It did double-duty in two ways (one of which is probably why it was cut). It showed Alma’s, um, shall we say girding her loins and making preparations for the “ordeal” of making love to a man she didn’t love. That was covered pretty well by the dope-drinking scene in which she turns the mirror so she won’t have to see the love-making in its reflection. But it also served to make Ellsworth wary, and I think it’s loss left Ellsworth looking a bit too unexplainably timid when she knocks at the bathroom door. I don’t think Ellsworth is the sort who would get nervous the moment his wife talked to him through the bathroom door. When she persisted, yes, but not immediately. But after the cajoling he’d gotten from her earlier in the missing scene, I think his nervousness on that first knock is a bit more understandable.
To settle any questions, yes, it very much was the fact that Ellsworth realized Alma was high AND probably thinking of Bullock that flipped the switch off for Ellsworth. On certain occasions, I suppose a “pity fuck” would be welcome to any man, but not under the circumstances Ellsworth found himself in. What I played was the sudden realization that Alma must truly find him repulsive if she has to get high and maneuver him into a bath before she dare touch him. I don’t think that’s how Alma saw it. I believe she had great affection for Ellsworth and felt a sense of duty and gratitude toward him, as well as obligation. But her motives could never pass muster with a man like Ellsworth, a man who had risen from the mud and from aimlessness to become something he could be proud of, in large part because of his involvement and caring for Alma. I think there is no way he could have found even a truly caring expression from her acceptable if he believed it were in any way a “sacrifice” she was willing to make.
First time I ever kissed a woman on screen. Gabby Hayes didn’t get to kiss many, either.
I loved the slight jab with which Ellsworth alludes to Alma’s dopey mind when she says she’ll pick up Sofia and he comes back with “Don’t forget.” ‘Tweren’t nothing casual about that rejoinder.
Okay. “A Rich Find.” I wasn’t around for much in this one, either. One very nice little scene with Alma when Ellsworth returns for his things. I like how the script allowed him to be gentle with her, understanding rather than angry, following his departure the night (episode) before. The scene had a very warm feel to it, and I enjoyed it a great deal, and only wish it could have been longer. I always adored working with Molly Parker, a strong but utterly giving actress.
Larry Cedar got a monologue in this episode, and did wonders with it. Leon is such a reprehensible character, yet Larry brought the near-impossible, a sense of empathy for the quandary of this low-life. Larry is an exceptional actor, highly respected for his work on the stage in Los Angeles, where his roles as King Lear and in the musical Nightmare Alley and his current show Orwellian have gotten him amazing critical praise. He’s such a Dickensian-looking fellow, I’d love to see him in a Dickens adaptation. I’ve seen him in a lot of roles, and his range is extraordinary.
I love Dayton Callie in real life, and I loved him desperately as Charlie Utter in this episode. His taunting of Hearst and then his growing passion for the idea of getting the drop on Hearst’s minions with Seth and Sol are gorgeous pieces of acting. I’ve probably had more scenes in stage plays with Dayton than I had in the entire run of Deadwood, which is unfortunate, because I love being around him and watching his incredibly unique approach to both acting and life. Did I tell the story about him and me at a Dodger game? I probably did, as it happened during season two, I think, but nevertheless: Dayton and I went to a Dodger game in Los Angeles one afternoon. We were standing in line at the concession stand when a guy nearby suddenly sees Dayton and starts yelling, “You’re on Deadwood! You’re on Deadwood!” Dayton sort of tries to calm the guy down, but the guy’s going a little crazy over spotting him. Finally, getting embarrassed at being the center of attention, Dayton points at me and says to the guy, “Hey, this guy’s on Deadwood, too.” The guy turns to me, stares for a moment, and then says, “No, he isn’t!” So much for fame.
Aubrey Morris joined the cast as part of the theatrical troupe, the dying Chesterton. I was excited to meet him. I didn’t know him from The Wicker Man, as someone here mentioned, but rather from his smarmy performance as Mr. Deltoid in A Clockwork Orange. At one point, I introduced myself and told him how much I loved him in that part. His face fell and he said, “You know, I’ve done a hell of a lot of other things besides that.” That was the extent of our conversation. While I know very well that it can be slightly trying to be identified mostly in the same manner by fans who only know a fraction of one’s work, I can’t say that it’s ever been something I had a negative reaction to. Ah, well.
I love Dennis Christopher as the flamboyant and dramatic Bellegarde. It’s such a leap from his memorable leading roles in Breaking Away and Chariots of Fire. He’s a sweet and terrifically talented guy. I so wish we could have seen what Milch had planned for the theatrical troupe in season four. I know it was substantial and dramatic, and I’d have loved to see Dennis and Aubrey and Cynthia and Brian work their magic on it.
I’ve probably mixed up the two episodes in describing elements of each, as I watched them back to back. But in truth, my memories of the show are of one long story. With most shows, but most especially with Deadwood, it only seems like individual episodes to the viewers and the guest stars. To the regulars, the episodes, I think, run all together. When we’re shooting, there’s no break between episodes, usually. One flows into the next, and there’s little sense that you’re doing something new, except that the director is different. I have a much easier time remembering which episode of a show I *watch* something happened in than I do remembering which episode something happened in on a show I’m *in*.
Oh, yeah, a shout out to Jeffrey Jones and Pasha Lychnikoff for their great scene about sadness. Pasha is another who got limited chances to show his range of skills, but he really touched me in that scene. Pasha’s currently filming a leading role in the Nicolas Cage thriller Tokarev. Great guy, a fine-spirited man, as is Jeffrey Jones as Merrick. I miss working with them both.
I’m sure some thousand other things will occur to me later, but for now, that’s all I got. Thanks again to Alan for providing not only the soapbox but the nudge to watch the show again. I’m loving the revisit.
Jim Beaver
Thanks Jim! These are great. I enjoy hearing an actor discuss (and admire) their fellow actors’ work. Did we cover this before (?) but I was wondering what happened to Ellsworth’s dog? Maybe he was more of a wandering mutt that happened to hang out by Ellsworth’s claim.
Ellsworth’s dog. Ah, yes. That damn mutt. Well, he was formerly Tim Driscoll’s dog, I believe. He showed up at Ellsworth’s camp and attached himself thereto. After Ellsworth went to his reward, I presume the dog wandered off and found someone else to sponge off of. It was a nice enough dog, but they’re a pain to work with. No matter how good you are in the scene, if the dog’s not looking at the right spot, you have to do it over. No matter how bad you are in the scene, if the dog’s right, that’s the take they’ll use. I hope a wolf ate him.
I like your take on John Hawkes. Alan wrote that he wished that Milch used him more but just being the calm in the storm that was Seth and Trixie was indeed a good use of him. Somebody has to remain sane around here.
Always a pleasure to read your posts, Mr. Beaver. Thank you for sharing.
Love the Dodger game story as well. And the “No, he isn’t!” line – what, the guy thought Dayton was lying to him?? Hilarious.
Thank you very much to Mr. Jim Beaver (and the other actors) for sharing your memories of this amazing show, as well as other excellent tidbits. BTW, I would totally recognize you.
This ep features perhaps my favorite line from CJ during the show’s run…
CJ – “Question I wake to in the morning and pass out with at night: what’s my popularity with my fellow white people?”
As Mr. Beaver mentions, the growth of Johnny during the show is very interesting. He went from a low-level minion to an integral part of the Gem Saloon during the course of the 3 seasons. This is highlighted in part last week when he angrily talks about the lack of business from the auxiliary bar. We obviously get to see more of his personality as this season winds down.
I remember not liking Odell’s introduction into the show because it took away from main characters. However, in hindsight, I love Milch’s inclusion of this bit of history into Deadwood. Liberia was created by former slaves of US, but it was still full of indigenous people who often attacked them. Plus, there were already huge cultural and religious differences (even educational) between the Africans and the former slaves. Regarding Cleo King, another poster mentioned perhaps her best and most telling scene… schooling men in “Chink Alley” at MahJong.
–“Thwart that Abbysinian!” is one of my favorite lines in the show’s run.
–Great, great episode for Dayton. For Larry, too! And Cleo…what an embarrassment of riches. Equally embarrassing: the way I’ve come to take for granted the awesomeness of every cast member not specifically named in this paragraph.
–I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: These Deadwood rewinds are far and away my favorite thing that has ever happened on the internet, and I’ve been websurfing since Windows95 was the latest and greatest thing. Just the John Hawkes discussion in the comments alone made my day…then here comes Jim Beaver to talk about going to a Dodgers game with Dayton Callie??? My Awesome Meter needs to be recalibrated, the needle just flew off.
A couple of years ago I found myself thinking vaguely of a movie scene in which a man, maybe Eastern European, began a great monologue with the words “I am sad”. But I couldn’t place it, and those words are so common that Google was no help at all.
Thanks to the Deadwood rewind, I have located it. Good job by Lychnikoff and Jones.
Thank you for this summer rewind of Deadwood–how wonderful it’s been to revisit this marvelous show. Just wanted to come out of the shadows and express my appreciation.
Please, Please, bring back Deadwood!!!
Best tv show ever and no one even bothers!
I can’t believe how much fun i had watching this series for the first time.
The characters are just brilliant!
I’m one of those fans that never stops recomending the series.
I dont know if u watched the family guy episode where they make fun of the wire fans for never stop saying its the number one series. Well, i believe the competition just got fierce!
E.B. and Richardson were awesome, and yes, it has the best fight sequence of all time. I got say i was breathless to see that Dan almost dies.
WoW, what a fantastic show!
I heard it got cancelled because of the pressures of Hearst family, is it true??
HBO has said in the past that the show was very difficult and expensive to produce (over $5 mil an episode) due to the large cast, crew and set rentals. And while it was very popular with its audience, it probably didn’t garner the ‘eyes’ required to justify the expense.
They had just dropped $100,000,000 making “Rome”, and decided their spending was getting out of control and needed to be reined in. They told Milch, “We gotta cut your budget in half, but you’ll be fine, just lose all those horses and extras, and shoot indoors.” But Milch realized he couldn’t tell a story about a town’s evolution from lawlessness to civilization WITHOUT SHOWING THE TOWN, so he pulled the plug.