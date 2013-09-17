Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor for Comedy/Drama

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama supporting actor categories. The former is dominated as usual by “Modern Family” men, albeit not quite as dominated as the last few years, while the latter features four former Emmy winners (albeit only two of them for their current roles).
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Adam Driver, “Girls”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Again, I watched very little “Modern Family” this year, though I was relieved (and surprised) that two-time winner Eric Stonestreet wasn’t nominated for playing the increasingly one-note, unlikable Cam. (Though that fault is on the writers more than him.) Hader was my preference a year ago, and he had a wonderful farewell season, including the sketch in his submission episode where he plays a puppeteer and dealing with PTSD from his involvement in the Grenada conflict, plus Stefon’s fabulous send-off. That said, Driver is doing such weird, specific and at times incredibly powerful work on “Girls” that I’d like to see him get recognized for it.
Dan’s pick: Adam Driver, Bill Hader and Tony Hale would all be good choices. I’d probably favor one of the HBO guys, who give very, very different performances in their submission episodes. Tony Hale has some hilarious physical business in “Running” and he’ll benefit from his centrality in an episode that is also defending champ Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ submission episode. Driver, in contrast, has more dramatic material in “It’s Back,” the episode that marked the start of Adam’s arc with Shiri Appleby. I think Driver did better work in “On All Fours,” but that episode and Adam’s actions in that episode, really polarized viewers, so Driver probably made the smarter choice here. I could see the value/desert in wins for either Driver or Hale, but I’ll take Driver because I think he had a more interesting overall season on “Girls” than Hale had on “Veep.”
Will win
Alan’s pick: When in doubt in a comedy category, pick someone from “Modern Family.” As a former winner (and the best thing about the show), Burrell seems the most obvious candidate, but I’m going to keep guessing that O’Neill is going to get his turn at the podium, especially when he submitted an episode where Jay finds out he’s about to have another baby.
Dan’s pick: OK. So it’s going to be one of the “Modern Family” guys. Because that’s who wins this category. But which? Jesse Tyler Ferguson has the episode in which he beats a kid at handball and… Meh. Ty Burrell has the VERY broad farce of the episode in which Matthew Broderick comes over to watch football and thinks it’s a date. And Ed O’Neill has the episode in which he goes fishing with Jay and hilarious hijinks ensue. I think O’Neill had other episodes that might have played better. Burrell wins again.
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad”
Bobby Cannavale, “Boardwalk Empire”
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Paul has won the last two years he was eligible (Dinklage won in between), and he’s great, but he didn’t have a whole lot to do in “Breaking Bad” season 5.0. Banks, on the other hand, became the weary soul of the show for his final seven hours, and even if we’re just discussion his submission episode (his farewell, “Say My Name”), it’s a tour de force of stoicism. I thought long and hard about Patinkin, who was superb in an expanded role in “Homeland” season 2 (and should’ve been nominated for season 1), but then my head filled with the sound of Mike Ehrmantraut’s departing words, and I knew it was him.
Dan’s pick: I’m not the expert here, but I don’t think Bobby Cannavale, Jim Carter or Mandy Patinkin chose their best available submission episodes (though Patinkin’s work in the finale is still totally worthy). Peter Dinklage has a super showcase with the marriage episode. Aaron Paul has “These are great greenbeans, Mrs. White” and the well-played aftermath to “Dead Freight” in “Buyout.” I wouldn’t hesitate, though, to give my own personal Emmy to Jonathan Banks, whose work in “Say My Name” is as good as spotlighted character acting gets.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Patinkin last won an Emmy in the mid-’90s, for “Chicago Hope.” He has a prickly personality and has burned a lot of bridges in Hollywood, but he’s also a respected actor, he’s on a show that did very well at the Emmys last year, and he was very strong throughout this second season (including his work in his submission episode, the season finale), despite problems elsewhere. He wins unless “Breaking Bad” suddenly turns into a steamroller this year, at which point Paul becomes the favorite based on voting history.
Dan’s pick: I think that if Giancarlo Esposito couldn’t beat Aaron Paul last year, Jonathan Banks is going to have a real struggle this year, with an even more subtle performance. For me, this comes down to Mandy Patinkin and Aaron Paul. I think that if Patinkin had gone with “The Clearing” for his submission episode instead of “The Choice,” he’d have a much more likely win. Instead, I’m picking Aaron Paul, who has somehow gone from the always-deserving darkhorse to the still-always-deserving safe choice in a matter of years. The thing with Aaron Paul is that you can never quibble with him winning, even if you might want somebody else in your heart-of-hearts.
Previously: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie | Outstanding Directing for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Writing for Comedy & Drama | Outstanding Supporting Actress for Comedy & Drama
Six just isn’t enough for this category. I want Banks to win, but supporting actor in a drama seems to be where TV has its biggest embarrassment of riches. David Morse, Clarke Peters and Wendell Pierce on Treme; Vincent Kartheiser and John Slattery on Mad Men; Christopher Heyerdahl on Hell on Wheels; Walton Goggins on Justified; Sam Waterston on The Newsroom. Those are all just from shows I watch. I’m sure there are many more.
Peters and Pierce both submitted as lead actor oddly enough.
Can someone give me the lowdown on Patinkin’s Hollywood beef?
So tink-tinks was like wha… I done with dis Chi town nonsense and all dat, which made some peeps mad upset. Then he quit Criminal Minds cuz he couldn take all the procedure murder, which other peeps didn like cuz he was actin like he was bove the whole serial killer stuff, butt that’s what a lot of actors make mad bucks off yo
I’m rooting for Jonathan Banks, but then I think he should have gotten it for his work in BB “Half Measures” and “Full Measure” of a prior season. I’d like to have his “no more half measures” on a continuing loop, along with “you’re gonna want to get your car fixed” and “you woke up, you found her…” from other epis.
In my heart-of-hearts I ALWAYS want Aaron Paul to win. I hope he does again, although i’d be happy to see Banks win as well.
I’d give it to Tony Hale on Veep. It may be a bit derivative of his AD character but it was still fantastic work and he was one of the funniest people on one of this year’s best comedies.
Tony Hale in VEEP is gold. I love Gary way more than Buster Bluth. His chemistry with JLD is a thing of beauty to watch.
I think that Adam Driver is the best thing about GIRLS by a long shot and his work is stellar, but it’s not exactly because he’s giving a ‘comic’ performance.
That drama category is so strong. I honestly have no idea how to choose between Dinklage, Banks, Paul and Patinkin.
I want Bobby Cannavale to win. I loved his performance as Gyp. Great menacing character performance. But I’m sure he won’t win though…
Yes Dan, Cannavale’s submission was particularly weak. He has three quick scenes (he had 8-10 in some episodes), and doesn’t get to play the stuff that defined Rosetti (masochistic, vengeful, easily offended) in any of them. It’s a backstory episode about his family, but that’s meaningless out of context. The finale, for his scenes with Gillian and then the last one on the beach, would have been a much better call. What he chose was probably the 5th or 6th best.
i really hope paul doesn’t win. as much as i love him, he didn’t do anything emmy-worth in season 5 part 1. i hope he wins for part 2 (or actually knowing what’s coming up on thrones, i could see dinklage outperforming him), but im rooting for jonathan banks for this year. id be okay with patinkin or dinklage as well.
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Should Win: Adam Driver. He gives the best performance in the category, even if it’s not the funniest. Tony Hale is deserving, as well, for a more openly comedic performance.
Will Win: Ty Burrell. When it comes to handing out trophies to the cast of Modern Family, the voters don’t seem too keen to spread the wealth. Burrell has won before, which makes him the safest choice.
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Should Win: Jonathan Banks. I would be perfectly happy to see Peter Dinklage, Aaron Paul, or Mandy Patinkin take this, but Banks was stellar for his entire run on Breaking Bad, and this is his last chance to win for this role.
Will Win: Mandy Patinkin. Hollywood issues aside, he’s well-respected and I think they’ll make it up to him after he was snubbed last year (also, he’s excellent in the finale). Breaking Bad will be going head-to-head with Homeland for a lot of big awards on Sunday, and I think that it will win most of them. But Homeland will take at least a few, and I think that this is one of them.
I also wouldn’t be totally surprised to see Peter Dinklage win. While Tyrion wasn’t as prominent on Game of Thrones this year, he probably has the best submission episode in the category.
I remain totally confused about the love for Aaron Paul’s work. He seems to be doing the same thing he’s done for as long as I’ve ever seen him act.
Well, you’re not paying attention, then. He nails every scene he’s given. Some of them might be showier than others because he plays an emotionally high-strung character, but you need only to look at that monologue he gives about making the box in shop class to see he’s not doing “the same thing”.
The jewel in Breaking Bad’s run are all the scenes where its just Cranston and Paul. They are amazing to watch together.
I think Aaron Paul completely deserved both of his Emmys in those seasons, but I want him to take it in 2014 for his final year as Jesse Pinkman (and because his performance merits it).
He really did take a backseat in S5A, so that the writers could give Banks a showcase of a season. I think Aaron will probably want Banks to win it, too, but as much as I LOVE, LOVE Mike Ehrmentraut, I think Mandy Patinkin should get it. He was fantastic throughout the entire season and should win the Emmy solely for the expression on his face when he tells Carrie that she’s “the smartest and the dumbest fucking person I have ever met”.
I wasn’t as blown away with Paul’s submission – the dinner scene (to me) was stolen by Anna Gunn. I was blown away by Dinklage’s range in his episode, from sweet and tender to blustering and furious to sad and pathetic. But the winner should be Jonathan Banks, for embodying Mike so beautifully and never having us realizing he’s acting.