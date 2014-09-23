Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! It’s a premiere week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I deal with the rest of this week’s new shows that we didn’t already discuss on Friday’s bonus podcast, including “Black-ish,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Transparent.” Plus we talk briefly about the premieres of “Key & Peele,” “The Good Wife” and “Sleepy Hollow.” We unfortunately do not talk about Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn being cast in “True Detective” season 2, which broke about 30 minutes after we finished recording for the day. But if someone wants to ask us a question about it, maybe we can discuss it next week!

The rundown:

“Black-ish” (00:01:55 – 00:11:30) “Key & Peele” (00:11:35 – 00:14:30) “How To Get Away With Murder” (00:14:30 – 00:29:15) “Transparent” (00:29:15 – 00:46:05) Listener Mail – Recent NFL Coverage (00:46:25 – 52:30) “Good Wife” premiere (00:53:25 – 01:03:45) “Sleepy Hollow” premiere (01:03:45 – 01:16:55)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.