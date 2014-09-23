Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! It’s a premiere week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I deal with the rest of this week’s new shows that we didn’t already discuss on Friday’s bonus podcast, including “Black-ish,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Transparent.” Plus we talk briefly about the premieres of “Key & Peele,” “The Good Wife” and “Sleepy Hollow.” We unfortunately do not talk about Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn being cast in “True Detective” season 2, which broke about 30 minutes after we finished recording for the day. But if someone wants to ask us a question about it, maybe we can discuss it next week!
The rundown:
I’ve got a question about How to Get Away with Murder and I feel awkward asking it, but it feels like it needs to be brought up.
By my count there are now four network shows with a black woman as the lead actor (Scandal, HTGAWM, Extant, and Sleepy Hollow). If I’m forgetting any, let me know. In the three of these shows where the lead actress is married/in a relationship, her significant other is white (Tony Goldwyn, Tom Verica, and Goran Visnjic). [Worth noting that I’m not caught up with Scandal, so if this has changed recently, I don’t know].
The reason this seems so notable to me is that the reverse appears much less common: there seem to be far fewer black male leads with white significant others. Now, the sample sizes here are small due to just the general dearth of African-American leads on television, but in researching this I came across this article ([atlantablackstar.com]) in the Atlanta Black Star last year about “22 TV shows promoting interracial relationships” and almost 3/4 of them involved a black woman and a white man.
Normally, I wouldn’t think that much of this and just consider a trend a trend (especially one with so little data), but this is a country with a long, sordid, and not so far past history of sexualizing black women while demonizing the sexuality of black men. So it’s troubling to see these same stereotypes apparently playing out on television, especially when census data portrays the exact opposite picture: there are, in fact, twice as many marriages between a black man and a white woman as between a black woman and a white man ([www.census.gov] Table FG4).
Like I said, I’m not terribly comfortable talking about this and this probably isn’t the best forum for such a discussion, but it’s been needling in my brain most of the summer and How to Get Away with Murder is just the latest example in a longer trend. I can’t imagine this is coming from the networks (“Sure your show can have a black female lead, but can her husband be white?”), so are our stereotypes still that deeply ingrained? What is it?
Do you have any plans to discuss The Honorable Woman on the podcast? Having just seen the final episode, I think this is going to easily be my favorite show of 2014. Just extraordinarily powerful.
Andrew – I’ve seen. [Not true. I haven’t watched the finale.] Alan has not. And given the season we’re in… It seems unlikely…
I really enjoyed the Sleepy Hollow premier, too.
But, I’m afraid things will get awkward if Ichabod’s wife joins the Scooby team.
I’m sure the writers are aware of it, too.
So, are they gonna have her being constantly kidnapped by the forces of evil, sent back in time on a mission, or????
When did Key & Peele’s new season premiere? Or is it tonight? Thanks!
Alan, you said Scandal doesn’t become the show it is until season two. My wife and I started with the pilot a few months ago after having heard so much hype about the show that we became curious. We gonged it halfway through the second episode due to it’s just seeming too over-the-top trashy potboiler-ish.
So does it really become more serious? Or just different in another way? Because I seem to hear references to people saying it’s over the top and “you just have to go with it” or whatever, which is not my interest. The SNL parody of it seem to reinforce that idea as well. But if it really becomes a more intellectually serious and plausible show, I would give it another try.
