Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 32: Emmys, Emmys and more Emmys

As sorta-promised on Monday’s podcast, you get a bonus Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, kids, as Dan and I discuss our predictions for Sunday night’s Emmys.

Of course, if you read the site, you’ve seen my comedy and drama picks over the last two days, and Dan posted his own picks late last night, but as Dan notes at the start of the show, you haven’t heard our voices as we discuss them! Plus, I hear people like it when Dan and I disagree, which we do at different points here.

No segment by segment time breakdown for this one, since it’s all one big topic, but know that we start with the supporting actor categories and work our way up.

