FX renews ‘Justified’ for season 4

FX has renewed “Justified” for a fourth season, to air in early 2013.

The modern-day Western, starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, is in the middle of its third season, with the 8th out or 13 episodes airing tonight at 10. (It’s one of my favorites of the season, for what it’s worth; I was polishing off the review when the renewal news came in.)

“‘Justified’ is one of television”s best series and this season has reinforced that excellence,” FX vice-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Graham Yost and his writing team continue to deliver compelling material and richly drawn characters brought to life by the brilliance of Timothy Olyphant and our terrific ensemble cast. Their work is validated by universal acclaim, awards, and ratings that have grown every year. We look forward to many more seasons to come.”

Yost in turn said, “There are many reasons all of us on ‘Justified’ are grateful to get a chance to do another season. We get to do more work with amazing actors, writers, producers, directors, musicians, editors and a jaw-droppingly talented crew. We get to keep doing a show that appeals to a wide demographic: people in Harlan, retired US Marshals, criminals (we honestly did hear that), and, most happily, our guide, our muse, Elmore Leonard. Best of all, we get to keep doing a show on FX (and while that may sound like craven ass-kissing, when you look at their roster, you can’t help but feel grateful to be on that list).”

Through the first seven episodes, “Justified” season three is averaging 4.3 million viewers, up 8 percent over a year ago.