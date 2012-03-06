FX renews ‘Justified’ for season 4

FX has renewed “Justified” for a fourth season, to air in early 2013.
The modern-day Western, starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, is in the middle of its third season, with the 8th out or 13 episodes airing tonight at 10. (It’s one of my favorites of the season, for what it’s worth; I was polishing off the review when the renewal news came in.)
“‘Justified’ is one of television”s best series and this season has reinforced that excellence,” FX vice-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Graham Yost and his writing team continue to deliver compelling material and richly drawn characters brought to life by the brilliance of Timothy Olyphant and our terrific ensemble cast. Their work is validated by universal acclaim, awards, and ratings that have grown every year. We look forward to many more seasons to come.”
Yost in turn said, “There are many reasons all of us on ‘Justified’ are grateful to get a chance to do another season. We get to do more work with amazing actors, writers, producers, directors, musicians, editors and a jaw-droppingly talented crew. We get to keep doing a show that appeals to a wide demographic: people in Harlan, retired US Marshals, criminals (we honestly did hear that), and, most happily, our guide, our muse, Elmore Leonard. Best of all, we get to keep doing a show on FX (and while that may sound like craven ass-kissing, when you look at their roster, you can’t help but feel grateful to be on that list).”
Through the first seven episodes, “Justified” season three is averaging 4.3 million viewers, up 8 percent over a year ago.
Great news, although not much of a surprise.
I think we need to start an online petition to get Ian McShane on the show for season 4.
Also, Jim Beaver for Sheriff!
Yes, Ian McShane please!!!!!!
Jim Beaver is the foreman (or some kind of manager) at the coal mine. How could he be the sheriff?
He was a security guard at the mine. And in the last episode, Boyd said he used to be a cop in Harlan. And sheriff is an elected position.
Well then…Jim Beaver for sheriff! Good memory Alan. I’m actually kind of ashamed I didn’t remember that. I’ve seen that episode twice now :p
Wait…the last episode? I haven’t started watching season 3 yet (I record them so I can watch them all over a couple weeks). I thought you were talking about the ep in season 2 when he and Boyd cross paths. Good to hear that he’s around for the third season though. Can’t wait to see it.
Great news!
I have one question, Alan. Has Ian Mcshane been participating in the TV drama industry lately? I’m not living in the US so I have hard time keeping up to the latest news.
Oh, and how do you view the possibility of Ian joining the Justified series? Is it a mere fans’ fantasy or is it a real possibility?
Would have been totally understandable if they weren’t able to reach the same heights as Season 2 did in Season 3, but so far Season 3 hasn’t taken a step back at all.
Fantastic news. Glad to see the ratings are improving.
Alan, are the ratings growing in a similar pattern to Sons of Anarchy had in its early seasons?
Awesome news! Best drama on TV right now!
One Best dramas on TV that gives FX credibility. I still hold grudge about Terriers Cancellation.
SOA season 4 required too much Suspension of disbelief and now I never take it seriously ever again. Hoping Justified triggers more development of Elmore Leonard works and Style being brought to Movie/Tv mediums.
I don’t think it’s justified (heh) to hold a grudge. No one would have renewed those numbers. Second, there are a lot of crappy Leonard adaptations out there. “Justified” is the only one the man is happy about.
Yeah, the Terriers ratings were so bad they didn’t even release a DVD set.
Yet. They haven’t released a DVD box YET. Additionally, I have to hope that it’ll make it overseas! Region codes, eh? Forget about it.
Regarding Leonard adaptations: hard to believe he wasn’t happy with Out of Sight, Get Shorty or Jackie Brown … Terriers is available on Netflix HD streaming, which is cool.
Yeah, this makes me so, so happy!!
So what does this mean for Natalie Zea? Didn’t she just take a role on a pilot recently?
Fantastic! But not really surprising. I can’t believe how they’ve kept the quality up this season after last season’s excellence.
It’s always great news when an excellent show has been renewed. I sure hope the numbers keep rising. I’m fascinated with Justified and I’m just a plain old regular person, no criminal doings here, heh!
I am so happy to hear that Justified is coming back on because my husband and I loved this show, it is so well written and the actors, actresses are excellent, we love Timothy he is a doll. When you view shows like Justified the movies that some actors get paid millions upon millions those high end movies are boring, I am sorry to say that but it is true. The acting is superb and the stories are so interesting so please keep on making them for the whole world to enjoy.
I LOVE this series! I hope they continue until Raylan’s grandchildren are out there cleaning up Harlan County! When will Season 3 be available on DVD??
gary cole would be a really good villan.