‘Justified’ – ‘Reckoning’: The grieving gunslinger

A review of tonight's "Justified," the penultimate episode of season two
“You don’t have to do this!” -Dickie
“Of course I do. This is who we are, Dickie.” -Raylan
This season of “Justified” has been one long scorpion and the frog parable, as Raylan, Boyd, Mags and so many others have tried and failed to change their natures, dragging a variety of frogs down with them.
And by the end of the fantastic “Reckoning,” many of the major players have accepted who and what they are. Mags may be happy to provide a respectable life for her grandkids, but they’re going to have to pry her criminal empire from her cold, dead fingers. Dickie will never be a mastermind, because he’ll always need Mags to bail him out. Boyd will always be a bandit, and Ava always in love with a Crowder man.
But Raylan? Well, maybe Raylan doesn’t always need to be a killer – or, at least, he doesn’t need to be a Givens-style killer.
I don’t know that Tim Olyphant has a realistic shot at an Emmy nomination(*), but this would be one hell of a submission episode where he to crack the field. Because of the man Raylan is, and because of all the armor he’s built up around himself – and that doubles whenever he goes back to Harlan – he doesn’t let himself grieve for Helen for a very long time. He’s cold, and he’s laser-focused on finding Dickie, and when the armor cracks, it’s only to let anger with Arlo through for a while. But then he takes Dickie out into the woods to execute him – to live up to his family destiny and become one more player in the ancient Givens/Bennett feud – and Raylan decides he wants Dickie to understand just who it was that he killed. And in talking about Helen, and what she did for him in giving him the money to get away from Arlo and Harlan and the coal mines, he realizes that this is exactly what Helen wouldn’t want of him. She wanted him to make something of himself, something other than what his family had done for decade after decade. And while Raylan Givens has no problem killing people, it should never be like this. One of the reasons he built his famous code in the first place was to separate himself from Arlo and the others – so that he could look himself in the mirror after putting a man down and feel like it was the thing to do. Dragging an unarmed, crying, pathetic Dickie into the woods is not that, and as he gets caught up in his memories of Helen, Raylan can’t do it. Hell of a scene at the end of a hell of an episode for Olyphant.
(*) To break down the math quickly, you have to figure Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall and Hugh Laurie are locks to be repeat nominees, and that Kyle Chandler is a decent bet, since once you’re in with those people, you’re usually in for a while. But Bryan Cranston won’t be there (“Breaking Bad” season 4 won’t air in the eligibility window), nor will Matthew Fox, theoretically leaving two spots. But Steve Buscemi will almost certainly take one of those, Gabriel Byrne was nominated for the two previous “In Treatment” seasons, there are other wild cards (Peter Krause and Ray Romano were multiple nominees for previous roles), and the Academy has a pretty erratic history of recognizing FX shows. Frankly, I wouldn’t even be surprised to see Margo Martindale fail to get a nomination, because the Emmys are just that silly.
But everyone’s great around him. Just consider Jeremy Davies. For most of the season, Dickie has been twitchy and clowny virtually to the point of caricature, but it’s always been a deliberate kind of thing. Because he’s hobbled, because he didn’t have Coover’s bulk or Doyle’s badge, Dickie has had to position himself as the crazy one in the family, and there’s always been an element of performance to it. Then Mags shows up to scold him for what he did to Helen, and the act goes away and you just see hurt, resentful Dickie, demanding his turn at the head of the family – a turn Mags makes clear by episode’s end that won’t come for a long time, if ever.
Or consider Margo Martindale, for that matter. In that same scene where Dickie yells at her, I asked myself why Mags hadn’t just left town already. She’s about to have more money than she’ll ever need, the locals all despise her for conning and then betraying them, Dickie’s a troublemaker, etc. But of course Mags is who she is. She tells Raylan that “I had every intention of living a simple life,” but nobody does the kinds of things Mags has done for as long and as well as she has without wanting it in some way. So of course, she had a counter-move(**) to get Dickie out of prison, and of course now she’s going after Raylan anyway – and Boyd, for that matter.
(**) Been a lot of “The Godfather” this season, and whoever that old lady was to Jed, that was the same move Michael used to make Frankie Pentangeli recant his testimony in “The Godfather Part II.”
And whatever Graham Yost and company have in mind for the final showdown between the Bennetts, the Crowders and the Givens men, I surely can’t wait to see it.
Some other thoughts:
• Because Arlo is such a selfish, unyielding sonuvabitch, Raymond J. Barry has a really tricky part to play in this one. Arlo’s hurt by Helen’s death, but he’s even more determined to keep that pain to himself than Raylan is, and Barry gets to show just enough of how this Arlo is different from the usual Arlo even before he talks a bit about what she meant to him.
• Loretta pops up briefly to remind us of her living situation and prepare us for whatever role she winds up playing in the family. But she’s yet another character having great difficulty changing who she is.
• Because of Raylan’s white-hot hatred for his father and childhood home, this was the first time Winona had either met Arlo or been to that house, and Natalie Zea did a great job of showing Winona’s reaction to the tombstone with Raylan’s name on it, which (as it did for us when we first saw it last season) explains so much about who he is.
• Great makeup work on the hooker from the Dewey Crowe incident Raylan goes to question. Her eyes were practically all yellow.
Finally, post-production on the finale is on such a tight, late schedule that it sounds like FX won’t be able to get copies out in advance, which means I’m going go be watching it live with the rest of y’all. Which means that, unless the DVDs magically get finished sooner, my review of the finale is going to be done sometime next Thursday morning at the earliest.
What did everybody else think?
Brilliant episode. So, so well acted across the board, especially by Olyphant and Davies. Shades of “Miller’s Crossing” in Raylan’s near-execution of Dickie–I could just hear John Turturro wailing, “In the woods! Like a dumb animal!” And yes, a beautiful economy of staging in making Jed into Frankie Five Angels. Can’t wait for next week–though I also wish the season could just go on and on.
That scene evoked “Miller’s Crossing” for me as well. I half expected Dickie to start pleading, “Look into your heart!” to Raylan. It actually took me out of the moment a bit. Still, an incredible scene.
Phenomenal Episode. And one where, I think, we really see the world as Raylan sees it.
Raylan may be cold, stubborn, and not always the Marshall he could be… but he’s surrounded by an entire community full of deceitful, murderous bastards. Every last one of the characters in tonight’s episode had blood on their hands, lied about it, claimed to be doing the right thing, etc., etc. And every last one of them truly deserves to die.
The Bennets? All murders. Arlo? Tried to sell out his son once, and now is directly responsible for Helen’s death (albeit Helen did, in fact, choose her life’s path as Ava says). Boyd? Why yes, yes he does. This season started out with us sympathizing with Boyd, but I don’t think any do anymore… he’s back the swastika-sporting, murdering drug cartel boss. Raylan’s skepticism seems very appropriate.
And Ava? Well, she may not deserve to die, but she’s now chosen her fate, too, if she gets it. Aids and abets Boyd, nursing that wounded lion back to life. And while she may have been a victim to Beau… she’s choosen the dark side this time, eyes wide open, for the simple reasons everyone always does: money and charisma.
Now we see why Raylon would just assume chase down every bad guy he sees and draw down when the circumstances see fit… Literally, his entire life is full of murder, drugmoney, and greed.
Just a stunning episode.
Co-sign
Olyphant was brilliant in this episode. Steady yet overwhelmed with feelings.
Martindale – brilliant. Mags isn’t going anywhere (I hope). She sent shivers down my spine when Dickie was released. I thought that perhaps he was going to be killed; yet she vows revenge.
It was a riveting episode.
I think I’ve been paying pretty close attention and, at least so far, Boyd has not murdered anyone since his abortive conversion — unless you count his would-be murderers from the mine heist episode. Seems to be he’s being set-up at this point as the classic bad-good guy who we’ll often wind up half-rooting for in seasons to come. Now, they may eventually decide to drag back over the line to Tony Soprano/Al Swearingen territory, but I don’t think they’ve quite done that yet.
This review makes an excellent point: [www.hobotrashcan.com]
If you were Arlo, would you have taken that glass of Apple Pie from Mags?
I thought that about the Apple Pie at first too, but I think for a Bennet to kill a Givens or vice versa it cant be that underhanded. There’s no honor in it with respect to the fued. It was ok with Loretta’s dad because he didnt rate that level of respect/contempt.
Also, I didn’t get that Winona hadn’t met Arlo before, I just figured that they had met but that their interactions had been limited due to his and raylan’s relationship.
It’s good writing to have the scene in there, but we know about the Apple Pie murder and Arlo doesn’t. This is something Hitchcock would do — have the audience nervous about something a character has no reason to fear.
God, what an outstanding piece of work. These characters are so strong and true and consistent, It’s wonderful to watch.
Took the words right out of my mouth. Excellent show all around, every single week. These characters are certainly not like anyone I know, and yet they are so utterly real and believable.
Where has the time gone? Seriously. It seems like just yesterday we were introduced to these new characters in Harlan County and now we’re seven days away from the season two finale??
I’m anxious to see what’s in store to set things up for season three. I assume the Bennett storyline will be wrapped up but if so who will be the antagonists next year?
I agree with Alan that this show has an uphill battle come Emmy time but fans of this show know that Olyphant is deserving of a nod. I would like to see this show get a nomination for writing but I think that’s an even tougher mountain to climb.
I’m not going to lie.. i got a bit choked up a couple of times.
Wow!!!
What can you say? Along with Mad Men it’s the best show on television. And if they don’t submit the scene with Dickie in the woods for Olyphant’s Emmy nom then they are crazy.
Gillian Welch track at funeral was %100 pitch perfect. Amazing episode.
I’ve been wondering when they were finally going to use ol’ Gillian on this show. They picked a perfect time. I expect a few more will be gone to Jesus by the end of next week.
what was the name of the song?
That was “Annabelle” from _Revival_, her first album
Great call on Gillian Welsh tune !!!! Perfect tone for that scene. On a related note, I loved the music and dancing at Maggie’s party a couple episodes back.
Great episode….Rayland is fast becoming my favorite tv character. I liked that he didn’t kill Dickey even if he did have a pretty good reason too.
It’s a shame the Emmys pretty much ignores every show on FX not named Damages because this show deserves many nominations. I wonder if Margo Martindale will be a supporting (like the season long characters on Damages) or a guest (like on Dexter)
If I was FX Network I’d be lobbying hardcore for Olyphant to win an Emmy–not only because it’s the best show on television right now, but because they need the commercial exposure. It would be good for all their shows.
I would have to assume she submits herself as a guest, since getting nominated for an FX show already seems to be an incredibly steep hurdle(just ask Katey Sagal, Tim Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Ryan Hurst and plenty more that obviously deserved nominations.. with more to come this year when Michael Raymond-James, Donal Logue, and Charlie Hunnam all don’t get nominations) and the only person I can think of offhand that is a stone cold lock to get a guest nomination is Jessica Pare for Mad Men, whereas in supporting she’d have to face off against dead certs like Kelly MacDonald, Christina Hendricks, Kalinda Sharma, and Christine Baranski.. not to mention if Elisabeth Moss submits herself as supporting.
While I cosign all the acting accolades given Olyphant and others, whateves on the Emmys. That award is a joke. Best comedic actor is that guy on the nerd sitcom?! Please. It probably isn’t even going to be televised this year.
If an FX show wins some emmys it could help other shows on the network though. They have two critically acclaimed launches in Terriers and Lights Out that were completely ignored by audiences, but Emmy nods could bring in people that believe that awards=quality.
Though it didnt help for Damages, so maybe you’re right.
While on a fundamental level you’re right that the Emmys are largely meaningless, at the same time, that doesn’t mean I wasn’t very happy to see Aaron Paul get a surprising, but unbelievably deserved, win last year, and the same would be true if Olyphant or Goggins or Martindale picked one up this year for their exceptional work on Justified.
Isn’t Jon Hamm from Mad Men not going to be eligible in this emmy cycle because Season 5 will not be coming on until Spring of 2012, and season 4 was last year? I think that leaves a spot open Alan.
I believe eligibility falls between when 2010’s nominees were announced to when 2011’s nominees are announced, which means anything in the Fall 2010 TV season (in which Mad Men aired) is eligible for nomination.
Elligibility is from June 1,2010-May 31,2011 according to the Emmy website. So Jon Hamm will indeed be eligible.
Two quick things about an incredible episode-first, I’m pretty sure it was clear last year that there were only 3 headstones, not five, and they changed that in this episode. That kinda stuff always annoys me, and FX doesn’t seem to have a problem with changing the past in some of their shows and hoping nobody notices…..
Two, I am so f@$%^*@ pissed they knocked off Helen, but I understand how well it works fro the show storywise, and makes sense. This now changes the relationship with Arlo into something that I think will be even worse in coming seasons. Now there is no moderator between them, and these two rattlesnakes will go at each other, guaranteed. Add into that what looks to be a continuing feud with the Bennets, and they are really establishing these characters for future seasons.
I truly hope that Olyphant gets his due and earns a nom this year, I think he’s one of the best leading men on tv, but then again I’ve loved him since that other western show…..
Can’t wait for next week, but am also bittersweet about the approaching end of the season.
The cinematography during the scene between Raylan and Dickie in the woods was phenomenal. One of the most powerful scenes of television in the last year.
came here to post the same.
struck me that the tight silhouette of raylan was nearly pure black & white when he was reading down the list of why it was his destiny to kill dickie.
then when he comes to his senses the shot pulls back to show a lot more grey. well done.
And did everyone notice that Adam Arkin directed this episode.
Yeah, I was happy to see Adam Arkin’s name on the opening credits… he did some episodes of Terriers and Sons of Anarchy also… and a few of episodes of Life, I think (a show I actually liked a lot) which he was in with Damian Lewis and Sarah Shahi(!). Anyway, always glad to see Arkin-directed episodes.
still go back to watch life on hulu every once in a while. miss it and still haven’t finished grieving terriers either.
Agreed, that was amazing work by both actors. I am going to miss Jeremy Davies.
Looking forward to the finale, but if anything bad happens to Loretta I am going to be very angry……
Standing ovation here. Something I’m curious about, though. I grew up not so far from where the show is set and have known people like this, well not so much the murderers, all my life. I wonder how those of you who have lived in big cities, or on the coasts relate to this. Is it surprising for you to learn that hillbillies can be complex, interesting people?
Was it surprising for you to “learn” that Baltimore drug dealers could be complex, interesting people? Give your fellow Justified viewers some credit.
indeed.
Pain, regret, love and hate are pretty much universals everywhere. I was raised in and around San Francisco my whole life but my “kin” hail from the backwoods of Missouri. There’s an abundance of assholes and wonderful people in both locales.
Is it suprising to you that people who are not Hillbillies can relate to / understand Hillbillies ?
I think you’re being condescending
Not just the Godfather getting referenced. Dickie inte woods was a little nod to Miller’s Crossing, when Gaberial Byrne is supposed to execute John Tutorio.
Great episode, great season.
Incredible episode. Across the board amazing performances, though Olyphant and Davies both took it to another level. I was a little wary a couple episodes ago, but the writers have really reaffirmed my faith in them and made me rethink my doubts about those other episodes. This season has truly been an amazing achievement, like watching a volcano bubble and continually threaten to spill over, giving us a brief respite for Helen’s funeral, and looking to erupt next week. I’m pumped
I can’t believe next week is already the finale. I’m already starting to miss the show!
Not gonna lie, it got awfully dusty in the living room during this episode.
I feel like there are shades of Ziggy Sobotka in Dickie, and in some ways, I wonder if Dickie would have been better off in jail.
I wish there was anything in your calculation about Olyphant’s chances I could disagree with. But there isn’t. Martindale’s chances may be better because she could theoretically be nominated as supporting, guest or even lead actress. But then again, aside from Damages, FX doesn’t really know how to play the Emmy game.*
* You know who does? SVU. The winner for Best Guest Actress – Drama has gone to someone from Law & Order:SVU for 5 of the last 6 years… Apparently women can really show off their acting chops by playing someone connected to a sex crime on the TV’s most exploitative show. Who says there are no good roles for women?
Echoing all, a visually, emotionally stunning episode.
One point that irked me at the beginning was that Raylan didn’t remove his hat as his dead aunt’s body was being rolled passed him. That seemed like a false note. Unless it was a subtle sign that he was so overwhelmed, he forgot to breath.
There was another Godfather quote at the end: there it was the baptism, with cuts to Michael killing everyone and consolidating power; here it was a funeral with cuts to Mag finalizing her deal.
Truly awesome episode. I can’t wait for next week, but I almost hope Mags gets away so she can be back next season.
AND, I’ve been waiting all season for Mags and Arlo to be in a scene together, just so I could turn to my wife and say “THE WRONG KID DIED!”
[www.youtube.com]
Another powerful episode of Justified. Powerful writing and Olyphant just kills it yet again.
Interesting to see a change in Arlo, especially when he’s confronting Mags. It just seems like you always see him hunched over, stooped over or in a submissive position. But in the scene with Mags at the store he’s standing ramrod straight, clear-eyed and staring her down. I think that this was the first scene in the show that made me believe that Arlo is Raylan’s father.
I’m annoyed that they let Dickie out of prison because his confederate recanted. It makes no logical sense. You can clearly see the hand of the writer moving the pieces around the board to set up the big gun battle at the end and it’s pretty bothersome from a show that’s this good.
Also, what exactly was Mags’ original exit strategy? Get the Black Pike money and get the hell out of Dodge? What’s Doyle planning to do now? Is he going to live in the suburbs with his family and give up his job as sheriff or whatever?
I think Mags is going to stay and let “Doyle’s family be the future.” It’s obviously been her plan for a long time, thus why he’s the only Bennett with a legitimate job and a theoretically “respectable lawman” one at that.
Goddamn what a fantastic episode. I could literally feel the contempt and anger bubbling underneath Raylan’s skin this whole episode. And to have his emotions for Helen come out in the way the did at the time they did was just brilliant.
And I agree with you about that scene with Arlo and Mags. There was a tiny sliver of Raylan in that speech but we’ll have to see if Arlo has actually learned anything from Helen’s death or if he’s just searching for an angle.
Raylan’s approach to his father has been similar to the one he’s taken with Boyd. He knows both men can’t change and they’re inherently damaged and broken. All Raylan really wants is for them to get the hell away from the people he truly cared about (Helen, Ava). Which is why I feel so heartbroken for him. It’s hard to watch your family get destroyed by your family.
Wonderful episode. Couple thoughts.
First, my opinion of Ava dropped a few points after her scene on the porch with Raylan and Boyd. Arlo and Boyd have always had their own perverse perspective that allows them to reject blame for Helen’s murder and instead be angry with Raylan. But I always thought Ava was complicit but deep down knew where people stood. Her coming to Boyd’s defense with a shotgun pretty much puts her over the edge in my book.
Secondly, I thought the scene with Mags signing the Black Pike’s papers was odd (she seems passive and submissive during her encounter, the only time she’s acted that way the whole series). I wonder if that interaction, in addition to being called out by Arlo and Dickie that they cut her out of the loop because they thought she “retired” made her realize fully who she is and what she wants? That is the only time I remember seeing her lacking authority and power.
I think Ava may still be in the dark as to “why” Helen got killed. She’s got some major blinders when it comes to Crowder men and I think her and Boyd are still in the honeymoon phase of their dalliance. Her insistence that Boyd not get into the “whore” business showed me that she is still very much a naive woman. She’s been rudderless for a while and Boyd has given her temporary stability. Deep down she has an inkling that Arlo and Boyd are responsible for Helen’s death but right now she’s taking her last bit of advice to stay ignorant.
And Mags was completely without power signing that contract because it wasn’t her domain. Handshakes on the front porch or in the back room are the world she knows. Signing a contract with a corporation that’s giving her more money than her entire family has ever sniffed is outside her comfort zone.
The argument against Ava, though, is that in that scene on the porch, she didn’t come out passive looking from Boyd to Raylan quietly thinking things over in her head. She came out on that porch with a shotgun and stood next to Boyd (who had his own gun drawn) and together basically threatened an unarmed Raylan. I think she knows what is going on here.
And we agree on Mags, I just wonder if that scene added to her decision to go back to the life she knew and felt powerful in?
“she didn’t come out passive looking from Boyd to Raylan quietly thinking things over in her head. She came out on that porch with a shotgun and stood next to Boyd (who had his own gun drawn) and together basically threatened an unarmed Raylan”
To be fair, considering that this entire series is built upon Raylan’s near-magical quick-draw skills, the fact that Raylan wasn’t pointing a gun at that moment didn’t mean Boyd wasn’t in mortal danger, much less that Raylan had come in peace. Raylan’s never more than .01 seconds away from sending hot lead to your apricot, and nobody knows this better than Boyd and Ava.
Not only was Mags cowed and intimidated signing the corporate papers, Margo Martindale did a great job of indicating, extremely subtly, that even the act of signing her name was not exactly a second-nature act to her. That situation was not her comfort zone, not her world, not for her. This explains why she chose not to move to Palm Beach and go shopping every day with some tiny yapping dog in her handbag.
Doyle, on the other hand, while being a loutish brute at heart, could probably fake his way through such a life, and be remembered by his spoiled rich grandkids for having been a bit rough under the collar and for having a “colorful” past.
I wondered as I watched the hooker interview scene how much of that lighting was an accident. You see that sideways lighting with blue or green eyes and it creates a cool look in the eyes, but light brown eyes like she had rarely show up that way, and like you said, it was a really good effect. Almost hope it was a happy accident, but would really respect if that was a purposeful set up by someone (arkin or lighting or something). Maybe both? Saw how it was to a degree and decided to accentuate? Either way, great touch to the scene. Sad to see Helen go, too. Had hoped for just an injury and a recovery, but I get why this is the way they went with it. Maybe they felt they used her connection to Mags enough, but would have enjoyed more scenes of the two of them brokering deals behind the backs of the men.
Loved this episode and I’ve loved this series. The one issue I’ve had with it is that for me Boyd has finally and irrevocably gone over to the Dark Side. He leaves a trail of destruction behind him and all he can do in his narcissistic way is say, “I’m truly sorry.” It’s an issue because I’m really beginning to hate him. If the next series either doesn’t have him in it or doesn’t concentrate on Raylan taking him down once and for all, I don’t think I’ll continue watching.
Hope not Boyd’s one of my favorite characters in the whole series.
He was for me too – so long as it wasn’t clear whether he was redeemable or not. But now that he’s dealt with his responsibility for Helen’s death in precisely the same way he’s dealt with every disaster he’s caused, by looking soulful and saying he’s truly sorry (as if it was all about him!), I’ve come to the conclusion that he’s little more than a narcissist and possibly a pyschopath. I don’t see any shades of gray in him any more (unlike, say, Arlo), and so the only interesting story I can foresee about Boyd is about him getting taken down and whether he takes Ava with him.
Well, like *doy*….
I shouldn’t be so snarky, but from the get-go Boyd has had the rhetorical chops either to be a racist apocalyptic madman, a soulful preacher, or a crime boss extraordinare. It’s just that the crime boss thing lets him have all of that good guy/bad guy spectrum, and? He’s lazy.
If he truly wanted to be good, he could have snitched out that mine gang — but then that would have interfered with his close-held self-image of a hard man. He needs to cast his deeds in the frame of “protecting Ava/saving her house”, but that’s as much a lousy excuse as her brother had for beating her.
However, when the straight life doesn’t give you time to sit on the porch and look at the gorgeous landscape, nor the cash that implies, thug life seems more attractive, at least to Boyd and Ava. His courtly speech links to that ease of living that’s really hiding all that damn brutality, but one thing we know: The day he hits Ava is the day he dies, ’cause that facade he uses to classify himself as maybe 20-25% less evil than his fellow skells would have died first.
*Boyd’s* brother… sheesh….
Yeah, that’s where you and I differ. The day he hits Ava is the day he, yet again, puts on the hang-dog expression and says he’s truly sorry, before explaining why it’s not really his fault. I just don’t think he has any depth. He can fake it to others and even himself, but it’s not there.
Did anyone think it telling that no one from the Marshall’s office attended the funeral?
When one of the officers pulled up at the funeral to tell Raylan about Dickie, I had first hoped that it would be Art coming to pay his respects. I’m such a dreamer. When Art said his piece to Raylan, how nothing he could ever say could possibly change Raylan, well that should have ended my dreams that they could reconcile in some way. Nick Searsy is such a fantastic actor.
When you think about it though, why would anyone from the marshall service be attending a funeral for the criminals of Harlen. That would be like the police officers of Redwood (that weren’t on the take) coming to a funeral for the SOA. ;)
I don’t think we know whether anyone from the Marshal’s office was there or not. It looked like the actual funeral either hadn’t started or was over, or there was a funeral in town at a church and close family were at the house for the burial. I didn’t see anyone who looked like a minister.
I was going to make a Miller’s Crossing reference and was so happy when the first commenter pointed it out. My second favorite Coen Brothers movie of all-time. I’m a huge fan.
I do have to disagree on Ava. I don’t think its that she’s naturally attracted to Crowder men. In season one, she was all over Raylan to a frightening degree (and still probably harbors some feelings). I think what attracts her to Boyd is she just wants someone to care for her. Her ex-husband didn’t, which is why he caught one in the chest.
I am not into awards shows – but, man, I gotta say Jeremy Davies (Dickie) was unbelievably amazing – recognition for him and some of the other actors in this will likely never happen, but boy, what a cast. Just stupendous. I wish this show could be on year round.
And, that shot of Raylan’s gravestone with his birthdate just waiting for his date of death: shudder.
Great review!
I just gotta ask- why would Mags go after Raylan? Seems to me that unless Raylan makes the first move, the scores are kinda even between them now, aren’t they?
I kind of think she is going to go after Boyd and Raylan is going to get dragged in because Dickey is out of jail. That is not going to sit well with him.
Thanks JEAN9! That’s what I thought.
As soon as Loretta showed up I was terrified that Dickie was going to kill her in retribution.
The Raylan/Dickie woods scene was stunning but in my opinion it is the exchanges between Raylan & Arlo this episode that will get TO nominated.
I’ve been seeing a lot of Godfather in the Bennett’s as well. Maybe you’ve hit this other reviews this season, but the parallels are pretty clear. Mags is Don Corleone with Dickie being the obvious Fredo, Coover is the hothead Sonny, and Doyle is poor man’s Michael, the chosen successor.
That got me to thinking about Jeremy Davies. Isn’t he what John Cazale would’ve been had he lived to have a longer career? He’s such a master at playing these physically and emotionally frail characters with humorous quirks. Hopefully we get to see more of him, in this show or elsewhere. Although, I can’t see him surviving the finale (I thought he had no chance at making it through this episode personally). I wouldn’t be surprised for Mags to send him out fishing.
And how awesome was it for Mags and Arlo to finally have a scene together. I just kept waiting for Raymond J. Barry to say “Wrong kid died!” Maybe it’s an outtake on the DVD.
I give up – what’s the “Wrong kid died” referring to? It sounds familiar, but I can’t place it.
As for the final episode, it sounds like I’m one of the only ones who’s hoping for an epic bloodbath–or at least, for Doyle to go down because he bugs the crap out of me.
Exceptional performances this ep, especially in the oft-mentioned scene with Raylan and Dickie in the woods. For a moment, I thought Raylan was going to say Helen was his real mom, but I guess he was just realizing how much she meant to him.
The “Wrong kid died” is from that movie Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.
I agree with most posters here about the scene with Raylan and Dickie in the woods was fantastic. But the scene where Raylan questions Jed was also great – Raylan’s reaction when Jed tells him he was there when Dickie killed Helen was awesome. His face was a mix of fury and sadness, as his eyes got red and watery. I was not a huge fan of Timothy Olyphant before Justified, but I’ve come around, wow…
I love everything about Justified, especially Raylan Givens and this recent episode was AWESOME – so well done, each of the actors play their parts so well, that they are the characters they portray.
Strange that you should mention the “GodFather” in your article< the same thought came to me as well – I think the old Lady just maybe Jeb's Mom. Also thought about how Michael Corleone handled his brother when he crossed the line – wonder if that will be Dickie's fate. Don't trust Mags for a minute.
Sincerely hope this show will win numerous awards, the entire cast is delicious!
I freaking loved this episode! I love how this show keeps ending on an episode that would be perfect to end the series on and the come back with another great episode better than the last! This episode was so much different than the others, but so much of the same. I love the characters and I love the villains on this show and how they actors play them. I absolutely loved the way Davies has played Dickie this entire season. Also, a part of me wanted to see Raylan shoot Dickie just for the “Oh my god! What are the repercussions of that going to be but it did feel out of character- even for Raylan to be that cold and I just want to see more of Dickie
Real quick, were the Bennett’s ever mentioned in Season One? Because in Season Two we know the Givens and the Bennett’s have a this huge fued yet they managed to not be around for like nine months during Season One?
I dont’ think they were, but that could be explained by the Mags/Helen talk where they explained how they’d managed to “keep the peace” (not declare a truce exactly, but at least keep violence to a minimum) for 20 years.
The music. The lighting. The camera work. All excellent. That and every actor hit their full stride, especially Olyphant, Davies, and Margo
Martindale. Outstanding!
Regarding the growing Ava / Boyd fan fallout because of their turn to the criminal, I have the following thoughts. (Note: last season I resented Ava’s “please come save me from myself Raylan” attitude, although I think this was more plot device than character driven. Boyd on the otherhand was just a freaky catalyst to action who simultaneously offered viewers clarity about Raylan’s subconcious motivations. Boyd knew every red hot button to push on Raylan and it was fascinating to watch. We just never knew what Boyd was really thinking. Was his conversion legit, for example. By the end, I believe it was, given his heartfelt anguish for the murders of his “parishoners” and his faith being called into question.)
This season however has put some layers on both characters as individuals and their new found romance – business partnership and I really like their contribution to the show.
Boyd’s backstory is complete. He worked the mines w. Raylan until some type of nearly fatal mining disaster drove them away. Raylan left for college (w. Helen’s $$ help) then joined the Marshalls, got married, got divorced, and apparently used his badge as cover to justify killing at least one bad guy (although from the pilot, there seems to have been other questionable shootings as well.)
Boyd joined the military during the first Gulf War (w. the real threat of death, yet again) despite his Daddy and Big Brother’s lucretive drug business in Harlen. (Why didn’t he join them?) Boyd came back from Kuwait harboring resentment (of the government?) sufficient to make him stop paying taxes. He goes to prison. He comes out spewing Nazi hate speech and offensive body art. (Here I fanwank that he joined the Aryans out of self preservation, but then found he could easily manipulate most of them w. Bible recitations proving WASP superiority was all part of God’s master plan for the master race.) In prison he finds his true calling as a svengali and creates “Crowder’s Commandos” on release. Again, he doesn’t join the family crime syndicate (drugs), but instead robs banks using the skinheads as frontmen. (Similarly, Arlo it seems dabbled in protection work while Beau Crowder was in prison, but mostly he and Helen were small time grifters.)
In summary, it seems that men like Boyd (of limited financial means or education) have few legitimate options in such an impoverished area as Harlan and all of the options (including law enforcement or the military) carry significant risks of death or injury. But a life of crime provides freedom. You can be the CEO of your own destiny, even if it means you’re eventually caught and imprisoned, or shot. But the consequences are entirely of your own making. With someone like Boyd, who has leadership skills and is just shy of bat sh*t crazy, crime is the best fit. (Even his short stint as a preacher and meth vigilante ended badly). Most importantly though, Boyd finally comes to the same conclusion when he tells Ava about the mine robbery and later his reasons for moving out to pursue his true calling as the crime lord of Harlan County. Boyd finally comes to terms with his true nature and decides to embrass it. (Raylan by contrast is still in denial about his true nature because he has the badge to legitimatize his questionable actions. This next season will be very interesting as the people Raylan most respects (Art, Rachael and Tim) have already begun to distance themselves from him because of his questionable judgement.)
The women of Harlan (Mags, Helen, Ava) had the same limited options although mining was probably not on the list (i.e., see “North Country” w. Charlize Theron and a very creepy Jeremy Renner). They could also marry (a miner, soldier, LEO, criminal) or hook for money. It’s noteworthy too, that of the marriages we know about, half involved domestic violence. Also, it doesn’t appear that either Ava or Winonna made enough money in legit jobs (hair stylist, court reporter) to support themselves without a husband; and both Bowman and Gary were criminals with Raylan the only LEO.
So the oppressiveness of poverty in Harlan makes both men and women feel trapped, w. crime the obvious means of escape. But as we’ve just seen with Mags, a life of crime can be a trap as well. In the words of Michael Coreleone crime “keeps pulling” them back in.
As to the romance between Boyd and Ava. I understand why she fell for him.
She got married right out of high school to the head jock who, because of his own disappointment (unable to play professional football) took out his resentment on her. Every man in Harlan county only relates to her as the pretty girl with no consideration given to Ava over how their salacious stares and crude remarks make her feel. Then for the first time in her life, a man actually respects her. When Boyd came to apologize in the season finale last year he asked her what he could do to earn her forgiveness. She told him to go away. He left. That was probably the very first time in her life that she expressed her needs and a man met them. Then when he came to stay in her home, he respected her privacy and abided by her rule that he bring no criminal element in. He only socialized w. her when she beckoned. When he finally decided he could no longer deny his criminal nature, he packed up and left. When they kissed, she initiated it. Boyd may not have been the first man she ever slept with, but he introduced her to a far more valuable feeling — empowerment. (Raylan on whom she had always had a crush, made her feel unworthy, albeit not on purpose.) Then as they laid, post-coital, she demanded he not traffic in human degradation (whores). At first he chided her about the economy and business start-up costs, but when she persisted he realized how important this matter was to her on profound level, and conceded. I beleive it was at that moment, that she threw herself in with him and would thereafter tie herself his destiny as her own. That’s why she came to his defense with a shotgun in hand when Raylan came to her house to “beat” down Boyd and later when Raylan dissed her twice, Boyd called him on it. Under most circumstances I’d find such chivalry corny, but given the background of the players it was perfectly understandable and I applaud the well constucted romance the writers gave us. (Ironically, Winonna has disempowered Raylan by making him complicit in her crime, driving a wedge between him and Art, and demanding he give up his current job in the field to teach.)
YMMV, but overall I want to withhold judgement on the Ava / Boyd call to criminality until next season. I think the writers will grapple with exorcising Raylan’s demons (including the she-witch Winonna) and we may come to see that the differences between them (Boyd / Raylan) may be more slim than we now believe.
I kept thinking Mags, and Doyle were going to put a bullet into Dickie. As soon as that old lady showed up at Mags’ store, and then the jail house, I knew what was going to happen.
Just another fantastic episode that should setup a hell of a finale.
Can someone refresh my memory about the headstone with Raylan’s name on it? I love this show and watch it all the time, but I can’t remember seeing it before.
Watch, The God of War and Thunder. Arlo got them in exchange for 2 cows that he had stolen.
Regarding the old lady at then end… Haven’t we seen her before sometime, in a coffee shop or restaurant having a talk with Mags, chiding her about Black Pike. I can’t remember.