’30 Rock’ – ‘Queen of Jordan 2’: Rude!

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I pick up Yakov Smirnoff from the airport…
Last week, “30 Rock” revisited a gimmick from last season I hadn’t enjoyed and made me much happier with it. Last night, “30 Rock” revisited a gimmick from last season I had mixed feelings about at best and improved certain things about it while still making me wish they weren’t doing it.
On the plus side, this felt more like what an episode of “Queen of Jordan” might feature than the first go-around, which devoted too much time to subplots (Frank and Susan Sarandon in particular) that I can’t imagine the producers of a Bravo reality show would care about. Jenna’s much more famous now (not that she remembered this until Liz pointed it out), Liz was feuding with the adorable baby Virginia, and even the Jack/Diana story was presented as something that was making Angie mad for upstaging her big night.
So that was better, and “Queen of Jordan 2” continued to make good use of certain parts of the framework: the chyrons (“Randi’s Date/Arby’s Customer” or Liz being credited at first as “Lisa Lampanelli?!”), talking head interviews to comment on the action (I particularly liked Tracy’s explanation of why, from the viewpoint of his 20 years of monogamy, Liz’s run of boyfriends over the last 6 seasons makes her look trampy), or the idea that whenever anyone is on camera, they can only drink D’Fwan’s D’Fwine. And there were enough other funny moments – Tracy soberly explaining that he doesn’t watch much TV because “I’m more of a masturbator” or Grizz being surprised by the climax of “A Game of Thrones” – to make me glad I watched.
Ultimately, though, I think I react to these episodes the same way a “Community” fan does to any spoof episode where they haven’t seen or don’t like what’s being parodied. I’m aware of the “Real Housewives” shows but do my best to avoid them, and I’d rather my “30 Rock” not be taken over by Angie, D’Fwan, Randi, etc. Last season, they did it to help fill that stretch where Tracy Morgan was on medical leave, and this one was also improved by the Tracy/Angie scene at the climax, featuring Tracy at his most perceptive and selfless, but just as a matter of personal preference, this format is one I’d rather not see again. Your mileage may vary depending on your knowledge of/affection for the Bravo brand.
What did everybody else think?
I have neither knowledge of or affection for any Bravo shows but I still really enjoyed both Queen of Jordan episodes. Plus people like the way Angie says ‘ham’.
+1. I don’t watch those Housewife shows, but I think Tina’s spoofs are very funny (and good lord, those Bravo shows look atrocious!). Agree that this one was better than the first one. I thought this format was a clever way to reveal Jack’s affair with Avery’s mom. Enjoyed Grizz’s Game of Thrones moment, too, and didn’t even mind Kenneth “modeling.”
Don’t watch them either but these “fake reality” shows are mostly the same so you get the jokes if you’ve seen even one of them.
That little girl playing Virginia had the best dirty looks.
I found the Virginia – Liz story line very funny. That little girl cracked me up.
I wasn’t a huge fan of the first Queen of Jordan go around, but I thoroughly enjoyed Part 2. I think the difference was that while the structure of the parody was there, the jokes were more in the vein of 30 Rock, fast flying and off-the-wall – John Mark Karr, Liz’s string of boyfriends (including her short stint with James Franco!), Dwfine, the white throwing wine, and the fact the North Korea just got Nash Bridges.
Rude.
As a person who works in TV, I appreciated the sly joke of Liz’ “crackle book” gift making too much noise for the reality show’s sound guy and surreptitiously replaced between shots by a stuffed giraffe.
ha! i didn’t even notice. Thanks!
That was great!
Saw that it changed but didn’t get the joke. Funny.
Griz ruining Game of Thrones for everyone was the highlight of the season for me.
You can’t really ruin a book that came out nearly 16 years ago, especially with a brand-new TV series that ended last season with the same spoiler.
Spoiler alert! And don’t say “book” — it’ll freak people out.
I really liked this episode, but I also really enjoyed the other Queen of Jordan episode. I did watch the first couple of seasons of Real Housewives, so that may have affected my viewing experience. They made a few direct references: “my love tank is empty” was something someone actually said on one of those shows, and that image of the woman overturning the table was on every real housewife commercial for what felt like months. I loved the Liz vs Baby Virginia storyline too. I thought the whole episode was a lot of fun.
Portia (still) reads the papers. For some reason I really enjoyed that, and Portia’s dissatisfaction with that as her catchphrase. Maybe because it was a practically a throwaway joke, probably overlooked by many. I’m sure there were many others like that last night. That’s the type of thing that makes 30 Rock so much fun, and so rewarding on repeat viewings.
My favorite chyron – “Diana, Jack’s Mother-in-Law, Keeping it Tight”
I was disappointed that 30 Rock took a timeout from a very strong season to do what was, in effect, not really an episode of 30 Rock. There were a few funny moments, but this was a generally weak episode.
/agree
I’ve turned off both “Queens” < halfway.
I came very close to turning it off myself. Maybe the worst episode of this show I’ve ever seen.
While it may not have been related to the Queen of Jordan cast; I think the whole Frank/Susan Sarandon/ hooking up with your old pedophile-seductress-schoolteacher story is something Bravo producers would really, really care about.
THIS. plus, they would have attempted to pin it off into its own show!
While I don’t watch those type.if shows either, they are ripe for parody and both attempts have been funny. I wouldn’t mind one more next season.
That said let’s hope no one at NBC is thinking “Spin off!” because a few episodes, good; a parody series? No.
Even if NBC was thinking about a spin-off (I highly doubt it), they surely reconsidered that after seeing the episode’s dredful ratings.
What happened to Angie’s meth addict nephew?
He blew up in Star Burn’s car.
I believe his name was Alex.
Tracy and Grizz’s throwaway lines were the only things that amused me.
I’ve never seen any of those horrible reality shows but nevertheless this episode was a Home Run. Extremely funny. You don’t need to be familiar with the Real House Wives show because they’re making a bigger statement on the genre of reality TV and how America receives them. Tina Fey and Co are making bigger statements here that are smart and well thought out.
It’s amazing how Tina Fey still gets overlooked while much less talented women on other much worse shows get the kudos.
I’m pretty sure Tina Fey has won more than one Emmy for her acting on 30 Rock. She’s hardly been overlooked.
Tina Fey has been given constant kudos by society for several years now. That’s like saying people aren’t giving Jon Hamm enough attention.
I thought it was a very poor episode that didn’t belong in this otherwise strong season.
As I said below, NBC should definitely try to get Tina Fey to do another show. I’d like for her to try for something broader–not because she can’t nail showbiz, but she’s down that already with “30 Rock” and because a broader show might have a greater chance of ratings success. In fact, I’d be curious to see what Tina Fey and Whitney Cummings could come up with.
I somehow missed the first few minutes, as I usually do with this show. I don’t know why that is the case, but it usually is.
Anyway, I enjoyed this episode–perhaps not as much as I did last year’s, but still, it was amusing. I haven’t seen the live episode yet, but with this at least, the diversion worked. Whereas some shows switch up the format and/or location for strange reasons, I think this worked within the context of the show’s relentless mocking of reality television and showbiz in general. I don’t want a lot of reality television, but I have seen the “Housewives” series and others like it, which “30 Rock” absolutely nailed when it came to spoofing.
I don’t know that if advanced the plot at all, but does it matter?
One thing is for sure: NBC better stay in the Tina Fey business. “30 Rock” is probably past the point where it can grow into a hit, even if it goes on for many more seasons, but Fey’s still got razor sharp wit. Perhaps with another show, she see the ratings she deserves. She clearly wants to make movies, but as Jack Donaghy would say, have her make them with Universal. That way, NBC Universal/Comcast/Kabletown can promote both the television and movie worlds at the same time.
Synergy…it’s bigger than all of us.
Well, I don’t enjoy the Housewives series, but I still enjoy all these crazy characters interacting with each other. So I don’t know why that’s even an issue for some people (“I don’t enjoy this episode because I don’t enjoy Housewives”). Love the surprise that Angie gave Liz though! Throwing wine!
Since they’ve done a “Queen of Jordan” episode before, a lot of the humor coming from the parody didn’t seem as fresh to me. However, there were still plenty of very funny bits throughout the episode. The Liz-Virginia story was especially funny; they sure got some hilarious expressions out of that toddler. And I loved the crazy homeless character, “Gus,” played by 30 Rock writer and terrific stand-up comic Hannibal Buress. I don’t think a single one of his lines failed to make me laugh.
Yeah, I’ve got to agree with you on this one Alan, there were definitely a few funny moments here and there, particularly the chyrons which they killed with again (in addition to the ones you mentioned, I also quite liked “Not worth describing,” “Baby,” and “Jack’s mother-in-law, keeping it tight”), but overall I agree that it’s harder to like if you don’t enjoy the format they’re parodying.
As a producer on OC and BH, I get a kick out of these eps, although last years one was funnier overall. It’s fun to be parodied, I must say.
This felt like a big let down from last week’s hilarious live episode. I was bored with most of the stuff not relating to Jack or the little girl. This is a show that works best with snappy banter and quick responses and reactions whereas the reality show format is talky and the opposite of witty. I get what they were going for, but it was a misfire for me.
I haven’t watched real housewives, but I still thought this had a lot of laughs. Solid ep from a solid season.
I actually thought this was a pretty terrible episode. Almost every joke made me cringe/grimace besides 2 ones you mentioned, Alan, the Liz’s boyfriends joke and the masturbating joke. I felt like the format of those stupid Bravo shows bled too much into 30 Rock so that 30 Rock was brought down to the shittiness of those shows.
Agreed. Easily the worst episode of an otherwise really good season.
I have $50 that says that each person who said something along the lines of, “I don’t watch Real Housewives” actually watches it religiously.
This episode was ok, nothing special, but I wish it didn’t run back-to-back with the live episode. I feel like I would have liked it more if there had been a “normal” episode or two between this episode and last week’s.
This season is the best by far. However, I found it odd that Tracy begged Angie to have a baby girl and you never see him interacting with the child. They were both in the studio all day and not once did he have a scene with her. Typical Tracy……….
total misfire. Worst episode of the season by a mile, barely a chuckle to be found