Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Brave New World’

“We’re scientists. Let’s see.” -Virginia
“Brave New World” was the last of the six episodes Showtime sent to critics before the season, which I’m glad about. I’m always pleased to see as much of a strong new show as possible before I have to write a review, and these last two episodes pushed “Masters of Sex” to another level, featuring amazing emotional moments (Bill’s crying last week, Margaret Scully’s humiliation tonight), bigger humor (Langham’s outburst about his malfunctioning member last week, Virginia and Jane’s plotting here), and a clear sense of where the series is going next, with Virginia finally taking Bill up on his idea that they should be a joint part of the study.
The “Brave New World” all the characters are contemplating in this hour is one where old expectations and rules may not apply, and where they have to face the idea of doing without.
Libby and Bill go to Florida to face a future without children, but in the short term, it’s not a future that involves each other: Bill is so distracted by thoughts of the study that Libby eventually orders him to go home, while she gets caught up spinning yarns about her non-existent kids(*) to the sexually active older couple next door.
(*) In case you haven’t been reading the comments each week, we’ve been fortunate to have “Masters of Sex” author Thomas Maier stopping by to offer some insight into how Michelle Ashford and company are adapting his book. In this thread from last week, Maier discusses the fact that in real life, Bill and Libby had two kids through his fertility technique, and that their son Howie was friends with Virginia’s. This is far from the first historical drama to play with certain biographical details for drama’s sake (case in point: much of Seth Bullock’s personal/family life on “Deadwood”), but it’s always interesting to look at which deviations are made, and in turn what the creative team needed a slight fiction in order to say.
Left to her own devices at the hospital without Bill, Virginia recruits Jane to test whether women need penetration – or even clitoral stimulation – to achieve orgasm, providing some amusing worry in Bill when he hears of the idea of a world where men are unnecessary to satisfy women.
And based on what we’ve learned previously about Provost Scully, it’s not a surprise to learn that he’s either unable or unwilling to satisfy his poor wife Margaret, whose intake interview with Bill and Virginia was incredibly powerful. It’s like I said in my initial review of the show: it’s easy to generate big emotions when you’re dealing with life and death matters, whether the violence on a show like “Breaking Bad,” or the end of Libby’s pregnancy last week. Margaret making it so far in life without ever experiencing an orgasm – or any sexual pleasure at all – isn’t a tragedy of that magnitude, but the brutal specificity of her description of sex with Barton, and then her attempt to stay composed while leaving the office were just devastating, and superbly played by Allison Janney. It’s easy for the show to generate laughs out of the sexual ignorance of the era, like the young couple from the start of last week’s episode, but this is what Bill and Virginia are fighting for – even if, for political reasons, they don’t want to fight for this specific woman – in their attempt to quantify sex and educate the public about it.
And while it’s perhaps a bit too neat that Mrs. Scully and Dr. Langham wind up temporarily solving each other’s problems, I was just so pleased for Margaret at that point that I didn’t care. There was genuine heat between the two of them, and after a lifetime with no flame to speak of, Margaret sure as hell needed some in that moment.
Virginia’s work, meanwhile, leads to some friction from Dr. DePaul. Where you might assume a woman in a man’s profession might show solidarity to any other woman trying to get ahead, DePaul quite understandably resents Virginia’s attempt to achieve the status and respect of a doctor without going through the years of school and work DePaul did to get there. We know Virginia is smart and talented, but we also know that DePaul isn’t wrong when she suggests Bill has been led by an organ other than his brain when it’s come to decisions about his secretary. She deserves the job she has, even if she got it for less-deserving reasons.
All of which leads us to the climactic moment when Bill rewards Virginia with a promotion to research assistant, and she in turn rewards him by taking off her top and inviting him to touch her breasts. It is such a tricky, tricky scene, and one that doesn’t want to come across as Virginia thanking her boss for a promotion with a sexual favor – or, rather, come across as only that. The nature of the study, the nature of Bill and Virginia’s relationship to this point, and her very tenuous grasp on a much more secure, interesting life than the one she’s known, makes the decision more complicated. It was one thing for Bill to ask her to be his sexual partner in the study when they had just met, but now they know each other, and we also know that Virginia has the ability to separate sex from emotional attachment, even as we suspect that Bill (who’s far more fixated on her than she is on him) does not share that ability. This is a move Virginia makes because she’s come to know and respect her boss, and because she thinks it’s going to be good for the study, but this will lead to much messiness ahead, I imagine.
We’re at the halfway point of this first season, and I couldn’t be more excited by what I’ve seen, and by what I expect is to come in the second half.
Some other thoughts:
* While I don’t often find myself comparing “Masters” to “Mad Men,” Teddy Sears very much had a Don Draper vibe during Langham’s encounter with Mrs. Scully outside the movie theater, beyond the fact that we’ve seen Don dressed that way when off-duty.
* I think Caitlin FitzGerald has been good when given strong material to play, like last week, but for the most part the “Masters” writers haven’t figured out how to make Libby a compelling character in and of herself, as opposed to just an obstacle in Bill’s fixation on Virginia. Her adventures with the two retirees was certainly an attempt to let her stand on her own, but it was an odd piece of business that mainly made me eager to get back to St. Louis.
* When skimming Julianne Nicholson’s IMDb filmography to remind myself how many weeks it had been since we saw Dr. DePaul, I was reminded that she was also in “Kinsey” – the only actor, as of now, to appear in both. Not deeply meaningful – unless she becomes the first of many, in the way that “Justified” and “Sons of Anarchy” keep bringing in actors from “Deadwood” – but interesting trivia.
* Speaking of guest casting, there were several recognizable faces among Mrs. Scully’s pals, including Ann Cusack and Joan Severance – the latter of whom gives me an excuse to link to a few clips of her and a young Kevin Spacey as the uber-creepy Profitt siblings on “Wiseguy.” Also, though they don’t share any scenes, I appreciated the mini-“Spin City” reunion with Alan Ruck (very funny, as you’d expect) as Langham’s Freudian therapist and Barry Bostwick as Libby’s older hotel neighbor.
* I especially loved Cusack’s attempt to explain the difference in sexual satisfaction by comparing it to finally wearing properly-sized shoes: “It felt like I was walking on whipped cream.” After a line like that, was there any way Margaret wasn’t going to pay a visit to Dr. Masters?
What did everybody else think?
Alan, I thought Allison Janney’s character underlined the medical fact that many women never experience an orgasm, were often called “frigid” by their doctors and husbands, and often were profoundly ignorant about their own bodies. And we wonder why Tolstoy called it “the tragedy of the bedroom”!
Unlike shows obsessed with death and violence, “Masters of Sex” is about what D.H. Lawrence called “the life urge.” Throughout my book, and certainly as the Showtime series progresses, we learn Masters and Johnson’s study of sex was designed to help couples in a way that only medicine could do, but so often refused. The clinical “how to” documentation in their lab was aimed at understanding just how the bodies worked so they could come up with treatments and therapies that proved remarkably successful. The humor and joy of discovery is what enlivens the first episodes of Masters of Sex”, from that daunting “Ulysses” contraption and the youthful lust of young people dropping their pants in their name of science to their filmed “in living color” repudiation of Freud’s theories about female sexuality that forced a male-dominated society to rethink its views. The cavalcade of people who sought their aid — seeking to heal their broken bedrooms or to have a child after years of trying — comprised a veritable “Canterbury Tales” of sexual woes and problems. Unlike other ‘anti-heroes’, the pioneering risks by Masters and Johnson were usually meant to help others and not just themselves.
All this sex talk obscures, I might suggest, an even deeper truth about “Masters of Sex”. The heart of Masters and Johnson’s own story is about the elusiveness of love. For all of their studies about the “how to” of love, Bill and Gini had a hell of time letting each other know how they felt personally. There were fascinated with each other, like two batteries both attracting and repelling. Even after Johnson gained a co-byline with Masters on their heralded books, even after they shared equally in their worldwide fame and glory, and even after they married for twenty years, Masters and Johnson seemed clueless about love. Particularly in this sense, their story speaks to the state of relations between men and women in our modern era.
I understand you’re the author and all, but jeez… Spoilers bro.
Does anybody know why the version of the episodes Showtime airs are without the elaborate opening title sequence and theme music that the show has when it is aired in Canada and the UK?
This is what I’ve been seeing on Showtime:
[4stplace.blogspot.com]
There’s another? Because that one’s pretty good.
I am in Canada, so we get the title sequence here, but when I look at episodes of Masters Of Sex that have been uploaded to pirate sites, the episodes always have the series title in white lettering on a black background — no montage of images with sexual overtones, no music. I assumed that that was what Showtime was showing. I can’t image why the pirate sites would have something different.
My guess is that those are all from screeners of the first six, since Alan or another critic mentioned a few weeks back that they hadn’t seen the title sequence before.
Donboy — Yes, that sounds plausible. I wonder if Alan or Dan confirm that the screeners didn’t have the title sequence and theme music?
This is the first I’ve seen the title sequence. It wasn’t on the initial batch of screeners we got.
Thanks, Alan.
Surprised anyone likes the title sequence, one of the most non sequitor, silly, useless things I’ve ever seen. Everything else about the show is terrific.
Rob…..The imagery in the opening is made up of sexual euphemisms…not sure how it’s useless.
@ CCV: I agree with rob; love the show, hate the titles. visual techniques are derivative of the six feet under title sequence, and the music is very reminiscient of the dexter title sequence. they could have been much more original.
I agree with CCV. Sure, it’s a bit juvenile, but it’s relatively clever and it lightens up a show that I think has a bit less comedy than it’s dramatic peers.
I always think of True Blood when I watch the opening sequence. I listened to a commentary about it in which Allan Ball said he loved to play around with people’s uncomfortableness with sex. (paraphrasing)
I meant to say, I think of the opening sequence for True Blood.
Allison Janney was really good tonight. The scene where she was being interviewed for the study was so sad. Sex only once a year for 20 years and no idea what an orgasm felt like. Damn. I cheered when she and Langham hooked up!
I was surprised and impressed that Masters took what the female doctor said to heart — although not in the way she meant it — and gave Virginia the title that she deserved.
Excellent episode!
What surprise, you’re complaining about the wife character.
I’ve never disliked her, but i’ve really appreciated her these last two episodes. Loved when she stayed behind and liked seeing her drunk.
This complaint is very different from Carmela, Skyler, and Betty complaints. The common complaints I heard about those women was that they were unlikable (particularly the last two). This complaint is more that the wife is a bit boring, but definitely not an unlikable person.
Teddy Sears is so hot, even with his… problem.
The last scene was whoa! Wasn’t expecting that. She was so happy to get a promotion. And his face! He’s totally in love with her. This show is so satisfying on a number of levels. Sex is a subject that truly has a lot of metaphorical value to humanity.
Loved the conversation between Jane and Virginia about Freud. Amen, sisters! Love my vajayjay, never once had penis envy in my life, or related to anything Freud ever said about female sexuality.
Hope to see more of the female doctor, she’s interesting. Hopefully in a couple season she and Virginia can have a friendship, like a dynamic similar to Peggy and Joan.
Loved Virginia’s tan lines in that last scene. So 1950’s…….not!
Lol thought I was the only one who noticed that.
“We’re at the halfway point of this first season, and I couldn’t be more excited by what I’ve seen”
Heh.
Having lived through the 1960s and appreciated the findings of M & J, I remain stunned by the reminder that so many people of that era believed so little in what their own bodies and minds revealed to them personally in favor of what “experts” told them. Having read Freud directly, I also knew when he made a true contribution to science and when he was merely speculating. That said, I am truly entertained by the show and how close it comes to evoking the era. I especially liked the moment of irony when Virginia’s ex-husband describes her to Masters as a sexual miracle at the moment she is shown sitting on a public bench waiting for the next bus with not much to show for her glowing status. While women have it better today than 50 years ago, we are still behind men in all aspects of society. Doubtless in mid-century America most men did find it “scientifically impossible to put themselves for one minute in a woman’s shoes,” it nevertheless baffles me that it is still true to this day. Much has happened in 50 years but for women, along with the centuries prior, it is apparently not enough. Recounting the beginnings of the so-called sexual revolution is fodder for today’s entertainment, better than most, but there is such a long way to go for the revolution women have been waiting for, the real show that gives them true freedom, the one called ECONOMIC. So far, it’s just been the credits.
Another great episode. Can’t wait until Alan can include discussion of MoS in the podcast.
“Teddy Sears very much had a Don Draper vibe during Langham’s encounter with Mrs. Scully”
Yes! This show is so different from Mad Men in so many ways, but the way HE was styled in that scene, as well as the overall mood, my brain was just going MAD MEN MAD MEN MAD MEN the whole time. In a not-unpleasant way. He resembles Aaron Staton a little, especially dressed that way, in Mad Men and also in LA Noire.
And wow, Allison Janney.
Janney was on fire! It was heartbreaking to see her character having to say out loud that she never had an orgasm before – or perhaps even more tragic, didn’t even realize it until that interview. I’m starting to really love the show, the last two episodes has been on fire!
I didn’t like how Libby’s story went (where the dude tries to seduce her), but I found the scene where she makes up this whole backstory for herself to be a really great one too, and also tragic in a different way.
“It is such a tricky, tricky scene, and one that doesn’t want to come across as Virginia thanking her boss for a promotion with a sexual favor — or, rather, come across as only that.”
Yeah, I’m still not quite sure exactly how to make of that scene, but it is very interesting because it is very difficult to have a straight read on that scene.
And I am actually a bit glad that the female doctor wasn’t just played up to be a bitch who’s unreasonable. Yes, she isn’t warm to Virginia, but what she said about Masters having hired her because he does have some sort of crush on Virginia isn’t untrue. It’s also a good thin she appears to be very professional and cool towards everyone in general, not just Viriginia, because if she is written in a way that’s more unforgiving, then the show is running again too close to mary sue-ing of Virginia, having the one character in the show thus far who doesn’t particularly like her to be a mini villain.
Also, I have to say, I really like Jane, hope she sticks around longer.
about the tricky scene…..they established a few weeks ago that Virginia has an awareness that Bill is in love with her; I think she’s using that knowledge to her advantage, as a way of exercising power in an unequal relationship. While she may be eager to participate in the study, I think she is, for the most part, rewarding Bill for promoting her…she knows what makes him tick.
It kinda made me laugh that langham had sex with a surrogate for his mother after what the psychologist said. Oy vei!
We’ve all been there, Barry Bostwick. You’ve met some hot little number, you invite her over to have drinks with you and your wife, she seems to be having a good time, and then, when it’s time to make your move, she gets all “You’ve made a mistake. Please leave.” on you.
Broads, huh, am I right?
Seeing Brad Majors as a sexy senior citizen made me feel very very old.
Oh lordy. Me too….
I can’t believe there are only 26 comments so far. Such an excellent episode! Loved it!
Yes, a truly excellent episode!!! I can’t believe it did not get more comments either. I feel that this is turning into one of the very best cable series this year. Allison Janney’s character was so poignant, a very touching story line really. What can you say about Lizzy Kaplan and Caitlin Fitzgerald..the acting is just terrific.
Ok, from an earlier comment I finally learned that the guy part of the older couple was Barry Bostwick. Who was his wife? They were not credited anywhere.
Thanks!
I am loving this show. That said, I am compelled to comment here that the last scene felt tacked on to me. Unless they were just sticking to what actually happened, the idea that Virginia would do that to him, at this moment, at this hour… it felt like someone else barging into this lovely script and saying “But they have to hook up soon, so how about…?”
Even her line was kind of like something out of a cheap porno. Or “Peyton Place”.
Otherwise, a great show I’m truly enjoying.