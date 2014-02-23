Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Claimed’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I have something to say about your extremely comfortable and attractive shirt…
Not every part of these most recent three episodes has worked, but they are clearly being made by a showrunner who is aware of some of the complaints being made about his show, and who is doing what he can to correct it without fundamentally altering his ratings behemoth. Michonne now speaks full sentences on a regular basis and has a backstory. Last week’s episode was devoted entirely to beefing up the supporting characters (even if it felt too scattered to succeed), while tonight’s at least touched on a couple of recurring complaints.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we opened with back to back scenes about characters enjoying themselves, first with Tara noting that Abraham smiles as he kills walkers, then with Carl and Michonne having a laugh over breakfast (before Carl’s mistaken belief that Judith is dead puts a damper on things). Obviously, life in the zombie apocalypse stinks, where the best you can hope for is basic subsistence punctuated by frequent terror, until eventually you’re one of the zombies, too. But even given that setting, “The Walking Dead” has been an incredibly grim show for most of its run, when often gallows humor becomes a fundamental coping mechanism in dire circumstances. (Just ask any soldier, cop or firefighter.) I’m not expecting Rick to suddenly turn into a stand-up comic (“Humans dial the phone like this… and walkers dial the phone like this…”), but even an occasional moment of lightness before the bleakness is welcome.
“Claimed” doesn’t remain a laugh riot after that. In one corner, it continues the work done with Michonne in “After,” as she comes face to face with a family that left this terrible life together, and seems to recognize that as terrible as it was to lose her baby, it’s better to embrace the life she has and the people she’s with. It’s a reminder that when “The Walking Dead” both puts in the work and has an actor up to the challenge (like Danai Gurira here, or Scott Wilson in some of the Hershel-centric parts of season 4.0), it can actually do quite well at this characterization thing.
In another corner, we get a kind of miniature “TWD” spin on “Die Hard,” with Rick (even wearing a grimy undershirt for most of those scenes) trapped in the house with a bunch of armed goons. Person-on-person violence is the direction the show has been pushing in for a while, and I have to assume we’re going to see this gang of looting, raping thugs again, if only because Jeff Kober (veteran of “China Beach,” among many other things) is too recognizable to bring in for a brief appearance snacking on the porch. In the meantime, those scenes worked because they were simple, focusing so much on Rick’s panicked face (Andrew Lincoln runs into trouble sometimes when he has to do monologues or say Carl’s name, but the man’s face is very expressive) and giving us ever-increasing hints of how bad these guys are entirely from Rick’s trapped perspective.
But perhaps the most interesting part of the episode, at least from a meta standpoint, involved our new characters: Abraham the soldier and Eugene the scientist. (The third member of their group, Rosita, came across as Army Barbie in her first appearance; hopefully there’s more to her than that.) We’re at a point where the TV show is introducing stories and characters from the comics after I stopped reading (and you can always look to the end of the review for guidelines on how to discuss – or, for the most part, not discuss – comic storylines in relation to the show), and for all I know one or both of Abraham and Eugene could be lying their tails off about their credentials and/or about having a way to fix the zombie problem, or they could be delusional, or Abraham could be the Governor 2.0. But for the sake of argument, let’s take them at face value: Abraham is a crack soldier (and he certainly handles himself well with pistol and with crowbar) and Eugene is a government scientist (with a mullet) who has access to classified info about what caused the plague and how to stop it.
If both of them are on the level, then Abraham’s running argument with Glenn about the value of finding Maggie versus the value of getting Eugene to Washington – amusingly summed up when Rosita asked “What the hell else are we going to do?” and an exasperated Abraham replied, “Go to Washington! Fix the whole damn world!” – becomes a commentary on how “The Walking Dead” has chosen to tell its stories so far. This has been a micro show about the zombie apocalypse: the problems of one man and the people he cares about as they try to simply survive both the zombies and rival pockets of humanity. What Abraham is talking about is something much, much bigger – the sort of thing the show seemed to have abandoned interest in after the visit to Jenner(*) and the CDC at the end of season 1.
(*) If Eugene is for real, then what he knows would have to be so classified that Jenner and his CDC buddies wouldn’t have known about it before all communication stopped following the apocalypse.
Now, the problems of three little people like Rick, Carl and Michonne don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy post-apocalyptic zombie world, but so far “The Walking Dead” has taken the advice of a very wise man and insisted that “This is our hill, and these are our beans!” Certainly, the focus on this one group of characters becomes problematic if you’re not overly invested in the characters – or if you like them but get frustrated that they aren’t trying to do more with their crummy circumstances – but a show where Glenn, Rick and the others are actively trying to undo the zombie plague is both a very different one and likely a much more expensive one.
Of course, “The Walking Dead” is both Robert Kirkman’s meal ticket and AMC’s, and I don’t suspect the plague is getting cured anytime soon, whether Eugene is a fraud, or obstacles keep getting in the way of the trip to
the fireworks factory Washington, or they make it there and find out that the support structure necessary to fix things has been wiped out because it took them too long to get there. But this half-season is also about hope, and between Abraham and this supposed safe haven at the end of the train tracks, our heroes have been given temporary hope. Let’s see how long they get to enjoy it before they get smacked down by more misery.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Putting Rosita in a military-themed stripper outfit is an embarrassingly silly decision. Has she really been rocking that look in a zombie apocalypse for about two years now?
Short-short outfit is all about the ratings. Not that I’m complaining. Sooner or later they will come across a strip club full of zombie strippers. And for sweeps week, there will be some celebrity cameos as walkers. I can’t understand why the survivors (with exception of the prison guard gear) never ever wear practical clothing / equipment that offers some protective padding against bites. At least in World War Z, Pitt thought to tape the magazine to his arm. But in TWD, everyone is wearing shorts, tank tops, etc. Makes no sense. But found this episode more interesting than most of the recent ones. Prison / governor episodes were mostly awful. Would love for them to get away from the woods – although I understand that it is both cheaper to film and much easier to build suspense. Personally I’d head out on a nice boat and just fish for my supper. Or clear a small island. But walking around aimlessly in the woods is smart, too.
Rosita Episonza? Might’ve well just been named Mexican Mexican. And dressing her like that? But I guess that’s to be expected from the show that gave its biggest black character for 2 seasons his only identity from his stupid ass nickname (RIP T-Dog).
Yes it’s a looks that does not work in real life. They should have left it on the comic book page.
I’m surprised we’re in season 4 and this is the first fan service we’ve gotten.
Jake and PD:
Actually that is one of the things I suspect Abraham and company over. I don’t think it is a mistake by the show runners, but a clue. If they wanted to go the sexy bimbo route with women they have had many opportunities. With Maggie, Andrea, Michonne, Lori, Tara and Tara’s sister and Tara’s would be lover, Tyresse’s sister, Beth if they were feeling daring (I don’t think Carol would’ve been able to pull it off) and several other women that appeared on the show if only as red shirts but they didn’t. The fact that they went T&A with Rosita I think could be a hint about Abraham’s people.
As for the people of TWD not wearing more protective gear: I hear it gets *real* hot in Georgia. I know logically better the heat than a bite, but that would go against both human nature and comfort. You simply can’t wear all that gear all the time.
As far as Rosita Espinoza is concerned, I don’t know what her ethnicity is but given how Georgia is above Florida, it is more likely that she is of Cuban extraction, although her being of Mexican extraction is by no means ruled out. And what name would be less stereotypical for a Latina woman?
It’s ridiculous. She looks like she just stepped out of a salon, and found a “Slutty Soldier” outfit to wear.
@HUNTER2012: According to the Atlanta Population and Demographics site, Mexicans far outnumber other Latinos/Hispanics in Atlanta [see: [atlanta.areaconnect.com] and Georgia [see: [quickfacts.census.gov]. Not that that matters, because the ethnic makeup of the cast in no way accurately reflects the population of that region.
@ Hunter. I’m with you, I definitely think something is suspect with that group. A scientist with a legit mullet? A soldier dressed in a Halloween costume? I don’t know. I’m interested.
What I’m most disappointed was the dialogue to explain the relations rather than showing us. The mullet says “I’m smarter than you” to Bull Randleman rather than explaining why his way was right. Or that the mission could wait. Awful dialogue.
When lesbian-wanna-cop-sister explains the relationship between hot female soldier and Bull Randleman by saying “its obvious she loves you and would follow you anywhere!” Oh yeah, if it’s so obvious, show us, don’t tell us! And he followed her. Ugh. I guess expecting coherent story-telling from this show is too much, at least I’m getting interested thus far.
FYI: The CDC scientist was Edwin Jenner, not Brenner.
I thought so…
Pretty good episode. The Rick scenes were great and it was great to see Michonne and Carl bond. I don’t usually feel anything for this characters, but I definitely felt for Michonne. Great scenes there.
Now for the not so good. Glenn is getting really annoying and unlikeable. They need to give him some other purpose outside of Maggie. Abe and Eugene seem to be interesting characters and the actress who plays Tara still can’t act.
It’s too bad about Glenn. He was one of my favorite characters during the first season.
Wow you two! Both of your compassion muscles are badly unnourished!! As far as he is concerned his wife probably died yesterday along with his father in law and sister in law (within the time line of the show) he is entitled to be sad and angry.
And this is not the first time Carl and Michonne bonded. They did so early in season 3 on another food run, the episode where Carl got the last know picture of himself with his parents. And remember Carl saved Michonne’s life when she first got to the prison.
It’s not that the characters are annoying so much as they’re all very flat and simplistic. Glenn’s only purpose is Maggie and Maggie’s only purpose is Glenn. Almost every character on the show is aligned to one thing and the writers stick to that. Hershell was the only character expressing an ideal and so all of Hershell’s scene were about his idealism (or his faith, depending on how you read him). When Merle was still alive, all of Daryl’s scenes were about finding Merle. Then it was Carroll. Then it was back to Merle. Now that Daryl doesn’t have Merle or Carol he’s just a quiet killing machine.
Rick is the only character with any complexity and people generally hate him. I blame the writing, because it’s bad, but the acting is wildly inconsistent too.
I’m with HUNTER. He just lost his wife, like a minute ago. That someone would expect him to have some other purpose besides finding her is ridiculous.
@Joel – I agree about Rick. I can’t figure out why people hate him. Great, interesting character. The only two characters I find have (had) complexity are Rick, Michonne, Morgan and Hershel(RIP).
I’m hanging on loosely with this show and as soon as Rick or Michonne are gone I’m out. They already messed up with Hershel. I don’t find Glenn annoying, I just find him boring. Maggie, Carol, Carl, Tyrese, Sasha, Daryl<—-all boring and uninteresting to me.
It's really hard to stick with a show when you only like 2 main and 1 re-occurring character. I thought Abe, Eugene and Rosita would be good, but so far they are crap.
@ Tate – You cannot figure out why people hate Rick? How about how he constantly thrusts himself into the middle of situations as the “leader” then messes up and claims he wants no part of leadership only to thrust himself back into it later.
While leader he constantly makes awful decisions which not only endanger himself and his family, but the entire group. There’s a host of examples of him being a terrible leader/decision maker, yet, there he is. He’s basically everything you do not want as a leader in the zombie apoc. Combine that with mediocre acting and suspect (non-existent?) writing and he comes off quite poorly.
He may be salvageable, but I really do think the show needs to drop a majority of the secondary characters and focus on a core group (Michonne, Carl, Rick?).
Love the title, Alan. That was my first thought as soon as Rick claimed the guy’s gun in the bathroom.
I’m not sure if I totally like the skipping between groups they focus on each week, as we lost Daryl & Tyrese, but it does seem like the stories are better for the focus, rather than trying to cram tiny episodes about each group into one week.
I’m hoping Eugene is full of sh!t. His delivery (and refreshingly unique incompetence with automatic weapons) and hints of sheldon-cooper-esque attitude have promise, and Michael Cudlitz is too good to get rid of, so I hope we’re not dealing with Governor 2.0, and they can stick around for a bit (although they are kind of pushing the limit on character numbers). But I don’t think the “big picture/save the world” story works with the show. It’s like Game of Thrones, in that as significant or important as stopping the zombie apocalypse might be, we’ve become invested in what is going on with the people in that world. The day-to-day struggles and contesting for advantage is more interesting, IMO, than the mechanics of what is causing a zombie apocalypse. So I’d rather not see this become a show about how this rag-tag survivor “family” becomes the Fellowship of Eugene, and their trek to get the important guy to the place where he can solve all the problems.
And speaking of Army Barbie, are they making some deliberate effort to populate the show with more attractive young females? While there’s nothing wrong with Laurie Holden & Sara Wayne Callies, they seem to have been killed off and replaced with much less shrill, less incompetent and more attractive women, what with Lily’s sister and now Rosita, and Beth being made the narrator of a subplot featuring the breakout character of the whole show. Not that I’m complaining, but I really hope they aren’t introducing more characters than we really need just for cheap visual gratification.
Great site just found it. Would like to see the team link up but guess they will string it out. I would like to see actual story movement in terms of what’s next for a home base or thoughts of potential cures.
I suspect they are all full of shit. As I say below Abraham to me doesn’t come off as a genuine soldier but someone who knows the nomenclature really well. Part of it I think is that Micheal Cudlitz is was so good as Officer Cooper on
“Southland” who played a police officer very authentically (at least as best that I a civilian, can see). His portrayal as a gung ho Army officer seems more stereotypical but I see that as the character being off, not the actor given what I saw on “Southland”.
At anyrate fake or genuine I don’t see him as Governor 2.0 I don’t think Phillip would have acted so reasonably to Glenn punching him. He let Tara and Rosilita pull him off Glenn and after the walker attack he wasn’t mad anymore so that is a big improvement even if he and his “Wizard of Oz” trip to Washington is a fake. The Governor would’ve said okay “F you” and killed him or at least went on his way to DC. Could be wrong but I doubt it.
And what is up with Eugene not knowing how to fire an assault weapon by now? It has been an estimated 1 year and six months since the world went to hell and he still doesn’t know how to fire a assault weapon? Even Andrea, who was IIRC said she was against guns before the Apocalypse became very proficient in one. In this world hating guns is like hating a hammer or a saw. Yet another thing that make me suspicious.
I guess he could’ve been in that supposed protected community were he didn’t have to learn but I doubt that as well.
Anyway I don’t think the show’s mission will change and we will be off to Washington to see if the disease can be cured. It never was that kind of show despite the CDC episodes in Season one.
And Lori and Andrea were attractive they were just older, and right now Tara isn’t looking very competent as pretty as she is, at least not fighting human vs human. Walkers are no problem. And I disagree that Andrea was incompetant. Lori was still too much of the protected house wife at the end.
@Hunter2012: Yes, and not only can’t Eugene “I’m Smarter Than You” Mullet fire a gun after so long, he probably can’t drive a stick either.
Awww, what happened to the first post, from the lady whose mother made thousands of dollars staying at home on the internet? I wanted to learn more!
Don’t worry. Just head on over to Entertainment Weekly. Or Moviefone. Or Futon Critic. Or The A.V. Club. Or…
This made me laugh out loud for real :-)
I wonder if these guys were the same group the guys from the bar a few seasons back were from? Seems like the same type of people.
I don’t think so. The guys from the bar were just looking to steal supplies and such. These guys are talking about rape and we saw one of them kill another over a bed. That’s a whole new level of asshole.
The big guy in the bar strongly implied he raped before and I could be misremembering but I am pretty sure the kid they took hostage told a story about how they raped two girls. Those were rough guys and they pretty much were never seen again. They definitely weren’t Woodbury guys.
Or the guys who wiped out the little encampment the Governor and his new henchmen were thinking of overrunning themselves, then came back and found it devastated. One of this new (if it’s new) group seemed to me an actor I’ve seen before in significant role (though I don’t know his name), the guy on the porch above Rick. I guess that raises the chance we’ll see more of them.
I would guess that Larry is right and this is the group that wiped out the encampment that The Governor and his new group discovered.
Those scumbags from the bar in S2 were definitely rapey types. The kid Rick and Hershcel saved, then kept captive, told Daryl about the group of guys raping two girls while they made the dad watch — though he denied taking part in it (liar liar liar). This is one of the reasons I love Daryl so much: the kid at first thinks Daryl would be into the story about the two girls, so he’s excited telling it, but Daryl’s face is complete disgust and near-rage, and he tortures and beats him some more. Yay! Daryl tells everyone else that the kid’s friends would kill all the men and make the women wish they were dead, so YES DALE HE’S DANGEROUS. Ugh, sorry. I just re-watched S2 recently so it’s all fresh in my mind, plus, like I said, it’s one of the main reason’s I love Daryl so much.. :)
I think we were thinking of two different “bar groups.” I was talking about the two guys that Rick find in the bar. One of them was played by Michael Raymond-James, the guy from Terriers. I do not think this is the same group you are referring to.
Greg, yes, Randall — the guy who told Daryl the rape story — was from the same group that Michael Raymond James was from. After Rick and co. killed the two in the bar (MRJ and his fat friend), their friends came to look for them and there was a shoot out. Randall, who was part of the shoot out, was left behind after he jumped from a roof and got impaled on an iron fence. Hershel didn’t want to leave him so Rick pulled him off of the iron spike his leg was stuck on. So, same group.
I LOVE Michonne and Carl and their scenes were the best part of the episode. More please!
Rosita’s outfit on the show is directly from her appearance in the comics. In fact, as revealed last week on “Talking Dead”, Scott Gimple used the cover of issue 53 as the way to introduce the trio at the end of last week’s episode.
Here’s the cover (there are no spoilers): [www.comics.org]
Not that it’s a complaint, but it would be well within the show’s right to make her a less stylized midriff-less character.
Michonne wasting the spray cheese really upset me. That seems like the perfect food for zombie apocalypse: portable, non perisable, and portion control. For her to just spray a huge wad in her mouth and have it drip everywhere was very wasteful.
Glenn punching out a guy twice his size and then just turning his back and walking away as though that’s the end of the fight? Only to have the “it’s classified” scientist shoot holes through a military vehicle.
Sigh
But the spray cheese is also disgusting. So it’s a wash.
Agreed. I’m all for “suspension of disbelief” while watching a zombie show, but recent episodes have seen a disturbing trend of characters acting stupid just to artifically create suspense. Instead of running towards the rest of his highly competent companions, the scientist decided the best course of action when confronted by walkers was to weakly say “Hey” once then grab a gun which he has obviously never fired before? And while Rick is afraid to so much as breathe too loudly while hiding, no one in the house heard the struggle in the bathroom? There seem to be more and more eye-rolling moments every epiosde.
Michonne was trying to cheer Carl up by being silly. She didn’t waste the cheese – she ate it all since she cleaned it off her lips.
I get why Rick gave his revolver to Cark, but why the hell doesn’t he have some other weapon on him? Two(?) years into the zombie apocalypse wouldn’t everyone be carrying two guns and several stabbing implements on themselves at all times?
The good:
I’m still liking the smaller groupings format.
Nice to see Carl & Michonne appear to have remembered what soap & water are.
I’m liking the continuing fleshing out of Michonne’s character.
I enjoyed the mostly silent acting of Andrew Lincoln
The Bad:
Everyone is no more than a few days walk from the prison. Michonne said she searched for the Governor as far as Macon. Darryl, Glenn & others have gone on runs for supplies repeatedly, only now no one can seemingly 10ft without running into a sign leading to Terminus?
Rick apparently has not found the soap & water.
Why are houses that have been abandoned for months or even years not covered in dust?
Rick still can’t make a decision. What does, “stay here util we figure it out” mean?
I have a feeling the season finale will end up with everyone at this Terminus place.
I like the tighter format too, but in practice it’s only served to reveal that show’s major problem remains terrible writing. There’s no way to direct around that.
This week, a random survivor group chose Rick’s house out of all the houses in town for no reason other than to give Rick something to do. And because they acted like loud, poor people, we knew he was supposed to be scared of them.
In the last episode, Carol left two kids and a zombie-magnet baby alone to go help random screaming people on the off chance they might have been, what?, three kids and two babies? And it turned out the random screaming people were dying because they kept charging at a group of slow moving zombies despite having no good weapons, and escape routes in every other direction.
We’ve spent two seasons now in this general area. In that time Rick’s group has gone on zillions of scouting mission and also hooked up with a large nearby survivor group that was pulling refugees from all over the state. But somehow no one noticed prolifically advertised Terminus until now.
The show’s changed formats and pacing and scenes and show runners, but it’s been a terribly written kludge since season 2 and nothing will fix it until they fire those writers.
Yeah, the lack of dust is funny but as we’ve discussed before, this series doesn’t have the budget or interest in making this world “realistic.” Note the roll of fat on Rick’s waste when he changes his bandage. Anyone living their lifestyle this long would be fairly lean. They’re barely scrapping enough by to meet a minimum diet, especially considering how active their lifestyle is.
BUT: Terminus’ public status could be relatively new. However I agree that if Michonne really had searched all over for the Governor, she should be more familiar with the territory.
In the show’s defense, the house Rick was in was basically just the first house on the street. It makes sense to try and loot the first house you see. You wouldn’t see a house and think, “Hmm… Nah; this one doesn’t look good for food, let’s walk more and find one further down the street.” And the looters didn’t just act like “loud, poor people.” They acted like very violent criminals. One killed another over a nap and another was talking about finding a woman to rape. In what world does that equate with “loud, poor people?”
Also, it was Tyrese that left the two kids and the baby, not Carol. And in the moment, I don’t think that was bad writing. It may have been a bad decision, but Tyrese didn’t really have time to think about it and he believes that at least one of those girls knows what she’s doing. You also have to remember that while we don’t know those randos that were killed on the train tracks, Tyrese does and probably cared about them. The randos also didn’t just attack the zombies. The zombies attacked them, most likely before it was too late. What are they going to do? Just lay there? Also, they didn’t seem very physically fit, so I don’t think running would have been very helpful either.
There are definitely writing problems. The Terminus signs just randomly appearing is definitely a plot hole and the writers are just hoping you don’t think about it too much. And there are a lot of other issues. But you’re just actively trying to find problems with the show when a lot of them can be explained away pretty easily.
My comment was directed at BigTruck, not Joel or Milaxx.
Ignoring the dust, I find it amazing that the hedges were completely trimmed. You’d think that everything would be grown over at this point.
I also don’t like the fact that people do not value life as much as I would expect under these circumstances. Yeah, buddy, I know we are out scavenging and probably have had each other’s back for quite a few fights…but I am going to kill you over a bed. What? Even the most rugged of individuals knows that someone on your side in these conditions is more important than being alone.
One thing to note about lack of dust – assuming that power basically died across the world within a week or two of the zombie outbreak, a lot of the reasons houses have dust would have gone away. More plants, almost no fossil fuel use, drastic reduction in animal life of all kinds?
What is actually truly odd is that there are all these houses where the landscape outside seems to have been reasonably taken care of
One thing to note about lack of dust – assuming that power basically died across the world within a week or two of the zombie outbreak, a lot of the reasons houses have dust would have gone away. More plants, almost no fossil fuel use, drastic reduction in animal life of all kinds?
What is actually truly odd is that there are all these houses where the landscape outside seems to have been reasonably taken care of
Dust is a result of decay. The house itself and all of its contents would be decaying and creating dust, especially after nearly two years of being idle.
The production has been inconsistent about the overgrowth. Sometimes they depict buildings covered in plants and vines or interiors in disarray, sometimes streets are covered in leaves. And sometimes things look fairly pristine. Probably a combination of budget, schedule, and how particular that episode’s director is.
Interesting question about dust. At least some is from the people in the house (skin) and outside activities (fossil fuel burning, construction, etc.) but other parts are the house’s own contents decaying. Would a house left alone be significantly less dusty in an apocalypse than in normal times? Anyway it didn’t occur to me as jarringly unrealistic, though I did notice this series of houses in generally better shape inside than other ones they’ve gone to. Well trimmed plants OTOH and attractive female actresses with beautiful hair are a lot more intrusive as obviously unrealistic, as well as the general problem this season with all this new stuff (people and places) in a day or few’s walking distance of the prison, when they didn’t run into any of it in months of car trips from the prison.
The dust was only a point of interest to me because there would have been footsteps upstairs leading to Rick. The show has to cut a lot of corners and I don’t think this particular one is a big deal, but it stuck out as an interesting potential plot device that they obviously had to skip.
Huh. I abandoned the show for over a year when the Governor returned, but started watching again at the urging of a good friend. I actually thought this was one of the best episodes of the series. Michonne discovered characterization beyond just scowling; Carl discovered characterization beyond just whining; the new characters were fun if somewhat cartoonish; and Rick’s cat and mouse deal with the bad guys was exciting.
I think you don’t really like the show! So u should stop commenting on it!
I think you don’t really like Alan’as review! So u should…
I think!
The comically underfoot bandits was a comically contrived suspense sequence.
The bandits voice their rapey intentions seconds before Rick has to kill one or be discovered, ruing what might have been a morally interesting decision (remember those?)
And, “Rosalita loves you. She’d follow you anywhere,” was almost a parody of lazy exposition. I didn’t think it would be possible for the Waling Dead’s character development to get worse than it was.
Or Tara, who is an established lesbian, may be able to read female attraction slightly better than your average observer. Not saying that if you’re a lesbian then you have magical psychic powers, but it’s possible.
This show is so damn boring. Like watching paint dry for 45 minutes. Rick hiding under a bed the entire episode from “mystery bandits” was pointless.
Then I’m curious. Why are you watching? And taking time to read recaps about it?
I was sure you were going to mention how ridiculous the whole sequence was of a guy getting choked out over being in the big bed was.
Made it this far, might as well keep going. Kind of like a failing marriage you hope will get better.
I’m doing the same for HIMYM, but at least I know when that’s ending. You have no idea how long your stuck in this relationship…
‘Rick hiding under a bed the entire episode from “mystery bandits” was pointless.’
Not to mention the compelling “Michonne roaming through the house” scene.
“(*) If Eugene is for real, then what he knows would have to be so classified that Jenner and his CDC buddies wouldn’t have known about it before all communication stopped following the apocalypse.”
I don’t really agree. First off, Jenner could have been insane or just lying. We don’t have any reason to believe him, especially considering he was suicidal and willing to kill the entire group along with himself.
Second, there’s no reason to assume that the military and various govt organizations were even communicating adequately once society fell apart. Eugene may have knowledge of what caused the outbreak but his agency or military-connection was simply cut off from the rest of the world, or an embarrassed bureaucrat worried about being held responsible for a govt-caused genocide kept it quiet. We don’t know, so it’s not worth jumping to conclusions yet.
We learned in earlier seasons that the government and military infrastructures have collapsed. Moreover, the facts that (1) Eugene’s connection to D.C. has been cut, (2) his D.C. contacts could possibly be dead, and (3) Eugene could die at any time make it surprising to me that Glenn or Tara (or someone else) didn’t say, “Classified? Schlmassified!” when Eugene said he couldn’t share the cause of the zombie outbreak. I wonder, too, if Eugene really is who he says he is.
I am, like Alan, having trouble buying Abraham as a real soldier. I suspect he is a fake. I don’t think Rosita is all that real either (but she is damn pretty although I still prefer Tara). Sepinwall said that some of the complaints have been answered (I believe it is more like normal character growth. It may seem to take a while because the show’s episodes are about one day each so character development and revelations naturally come slower than normal; and I don’t think the gallows humor is all that new and Michonne opening up to Carl at least in terms of trying to buck him up was done last season). Ironically some have said they wanted the Group to go off exploring and to find answers as to why the world gone to hell instead of just trying to survive. I think Abraham and his band are supposed to provide that with their mission to Washington, but I suspect he is making it up. He comes off, well off, like a stereotypical soldier. He is playing at it.
On the bright side I don’t think he is Governor 2.0, although he could be delusional.
I don’t think the show so much as abandoned any quest for a cure or to find out what happened as that it was never intended to be that way. I don’t think it is about the expense of a TV show that they didn’t go down that road (literally given what Abraham, Tara Glenn and Co. is doing “now” off screen in between episodes). Rick and the Group were always about seeking shelter, first government, and then their own, not finding a cure. The reason they went to the CDC was to find shelter. An explanation was nice as to how this happened but that wasn’t their priority. Finding a cure is certainly not has entered their minds or think they can do anything about, so they-nor the show runners-ever abandoned anything about the cause and possible cure for the disease. The intent wasn’t there in the first place. I don’t think the comic was ever about finding the cause or cure and with that I doubt very much the TV show is going to be any different. I don’t believe it was ever intended to be that different from the source material. I have always thought of Rick’s group and every one that joined it as normal every day people, not save the world heroes, just trying to save themselves and their own the best they could. No heroics beyond just trying to make some semblance of a normal life and start a community.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Abraham and his friend who supposed to be able to put a stop to this are supposed to be an inside joke against the “save the world heroes” some say they want the characters to be as another “answer” to the audience. It would be a hoot if Abraham proves to be an escaped mental patient or something having delusions of grandeur.
The only thing that makes me stop and think that Abraham and his friends could be the real deal is that when Daryl and Michonne were on the medicine run in their car during the epidemic at the prison they heard a stray radio broadcast. That hasn’t been addressed yet. Abraham did mention being in contact with someone in Washington and then being cut off. That to me is the only real sign that they could be legit, but I suspect otherwise.
Definitley better than the earlier episodes….surprised how much I still care about Rick…..but couldn’t let go over the detail that Rosita wears HUGE silver hoop earrings….
Seriously, that seems like it’d be a bit of a liability with zombies grabbing at you…
China Beach?! That’s Mayor Hale from Charming. C’mon Alan, Charming Heights is going to be beautiful, you’ll see…
It seems fairly obvious that the Eugene guy is a fraud. Hard to take that mullet seriously.
it looks like abraham dyes his hair with red kool aid.
And then they forgot to dye the mustache. This show kills me sometimes.
Overall, a pretty good episode for TWD.
But …
Although I haven’t read the comics, based on many of these comments, and Alan’s review, apparently these new characters (military guy and his “scientist” friend) are from the comics. I don’t know the intended nature of these characters, and I can only comment on what I see on the screen. But, it’s little disconcerting to be presented with a “scientist” who has a giant mullet, and who neither looks nor behaves like any scientist in the history of science, and to not have any other character be taken aback by that. Is it a spoiler to suggest that this guy probably isn’t a scientist? Or, if he is, he’s the worst scientist in history? Why does TWD do juvenile crap like this? If you’re going to present something insanely idiotic, then have your characters comment on it and tear it apart, and make THAT your storyline. Instead, we get a ridiculous cartoon character and are meant to follow blindly along and accept that this is a major plot point.
Rosarita is hot! I guess I just don’t care as much as others apparently do when it comes to realism in a show about ZOMBIES! This show has stretched the boundaries of ridiculousness since it’s inception and has always been more of a Mystery Science Theatre-like viewing experience for me and my family so I actually appreciate the more straight-up attempts of absurdity like Rosarita’s bare midriff and hotpants. From my POV, it can use even more of that and obvious humor than the unintentional kind it normally delivers. Keep in mind that none of my comments are really a knock as I find it all pretty entertaining and actually like the show in it’s current context. By all means though, carry on with the in-depth analysis.
@Pellboy: yep, Rosarita is definitely hot! That’s why I didn’t criticize her character in my post above. I don’t care what her character does, as long as she remains hot:)
The scientist was immediately nicknamed ‘mullet boy’ in the group with which I was watching. I take it as pretty much given the guy is not in any position to immediately save the world. It would be kind of a giant multi-season chain yank if he was. Surely the guy at CDC was in touch with ‘Washington’ (though it wasn’t mentioned specifically that I recall) as well as other major international disease research outfits (which was mentioned; he said they’d dropped out of touch one by one, the French last IIRC). However I guess it just remains to be seen if the guy is a conscious fraud or a real scientist.
I think it’s funny that scientists can’t have mullets. If he were wearing a lab coat, wearing spectacles, and speaking only in five-dollar words would that have been more acceptable?
What’s a “mullet” (beside being a fish)?
RE: “Mullet Boy” – I know plenty of scientists and gov’t employees who look like beatniks and other non-conventional types. I also know plenty of scientists who are gov’t contractors, so they dress (and sometimes act) even less conservatively than the former groups.
@KAREN BAIRD: there are these nifty tools called “Wikipedia” and “search engines”, wherein you can type in a phrase or word you want to learn more about (such as “mullet”), et voila! You get your answers. Here, I’ve done it for you: [www.google.com]..69i57j69i60l3j69i65j69i59.2596j0j7&sourceid=chrome&espv=210&es_sm=122&ie=UTF-8.
@KAREN BAIRD: In case the link to results of my search engine query for “mullet” doesn’t work, I’ll provide here a link to the Wikipedia article about the mullet haircut the posters are referring to: [en.wikipedia.org].
@Joel and @Froide: I think it’s funny to portray ANY character wearing a mullet. I know many scientists, and they run the gamut from the standard issue nerd to mods, hipsters, hippies, old-fashioned conservatives, ultra-modern fashionistas, all the way to hick slobs . But, I’ve never seen a single scientist, not one, who wore a mullet. TV-Eugene has a mullet because the cartoon character had a mullet. Why did the cartoon character have a mullet? Because some idiot drew him that way without a lot of thought going into it.
The bottom line is – however unusual it would be for such a person to have a mullet (and, it would be very unusual), it can still be done. But, in the real world, every person who encountered that character would comment on how ridiculous mullet-boy looks and would immediately question his credentials. Maybe that will happen on the show. It should. I’m not holding out hope.
@Printing Mike: Well I know folks in the sciences that would grow a mullet on a dare or grow a handlebar moustache for fun. Regardless, Eugene has a mullet because Kirkman wanted that. The comic has always been in black-and-white, so each character has to be carefully designed to stand apart on a black-and-white page. All of these oddball choices, from Rosarita to Abraham, reflect his choices for those characters. Kirkman has been in the writer’s room all along, and I suspect he is calling the shots on many of these elements directly derived from the comic, not Mazarra. That last part is my hunch though, because yes, the mullet is silly.
WHOOPS! I meant Gimple, not Mazarra.
@Joel. I think you’re likely right. My only point is that once you have an unusual element like that – you need for your other characters to notice it if you want any credibility with your audience . I’m sure your scientist friend who grew a mullet on a dare would get a lot of notice and it would be a featured topic of conversation with everyone who met him.
If you put a giant chicken on top of a character’s head, the other characters need to notice it. I’m afraid that Kirkman has simply never been capable of that kind of elemental awareness or basic character development. The reaction can be subtle – a furrowed brow and an aside from someone like Glen or any other character would suffice: “Seriously? Check out the mullet on that freak. This is the guy we’re following to D.C.?”
I would agree that the characters in the comic and on the show often seem to lack a basic self-awareness of their environment and situation. And it’s also silly that the show has so much fidelity to the comic book. In a similar vein, I have to guess that Abraham’s “red hair” is how Kirkman has always imagined him, because there’s no other explanation for the awful dye job on Michael Cudlitz.
Thanks, Froide! I’m old and not very “cool” anymore.
I wasn’t attempting profound social commentary calling the guy mullet boy, it’s just what I’m gonna call him…
But seriously folks, any distinctive hairdoo 2 years after civilization ended is kind of ridiculous. It goes for other coiffures seen in TWD as well, though most characters have a relatively more realistic non-descript or scraggly appearance.
And why is it still such a mullet (business in the front, party in the back!) after two years? With everything else going on, this guy keeps cutting his hair into a mullet?
Michonne’s character took a complete 180. And not in a good way. I wish the writers would have started her character off the way she is now because I like this Michonne, and her openness is more believable given her back story.
So….how is it not in a good way if you like the character now? They can’t turn back time and Gimple is correcting past mistakes. It seems to be working since many people have warmed up to her.
In previous seasons, other posters and I have remarked on similarities between THE WALKING DEAD TV series and Stephen King’s novel, THE STAND. These last few episodes, what most reminds me of THE STAND is the inexorable pulling of TWD’s scattered characters to convene at single, given location.
Why didn’t the first guy in the bed turn after he was strangled?
I wasn’t sure if he was dead or passed out from the old “Sleeper hold”.
I think he was just unconscious, not dead, you could see him breathing. Also, was it just me or did I hear a “ah hell naw” during the scene where he was getting choked? An inside joke for T-Dog fans?
Make your way to Cuba or Jekyll Island, clear it & secure it. You have a defensible position, food, etc.. Why are they not doing this?
My husband yells this at the TV every week…
Simple answer: If no zombies can get to you, you have no TV show!
re: Glenn, at least he’s not doing a Walt from Lost and yelling “Maggie!!!!!!”
re: Glenn, at least he’s not doing a Walt from Lost and yelling “Maggie!!!!!!!!!”
“Rosita is an army barbie”, “Eugene is a scientist with a mullet”, “this show stinks, the story is terrible”, “I don’t have all the answers immediately and I’m too lazy to read a comic that can be read, all two compendiums in a few hours…”
This story is based on a COMIC BOOK people, a comic book, have you ever read a comic book before? It’s a comic about a bunch of people in a zombie apocalypse and their exploits. This isn’t award winning literature the show is based on. Comics always have off the wall characters you may not see as realistic in real life. Abraham, Rosita, Michonne, Rick, etc… these are comic book characters, people shouldn’t lose site of that.
Watchmen is a comic book. Maus is a comic book. Sandman is a comic book. Saying that something is a comic book and is therefore immune to criticism is pretty dismissive of an entire medium. And if you read interviews with Kirkman, he’s clearly of the belief that the comic, and show, are meant to be taken more seriously than you think they should be.
Well no, The Walking Dead is in fact a comic book. Call it a graphic novel all you want, it’s a comic book through and through. The show definitely removes some of the comic book feel, however they can’t completely move away from it without divorcing themselves completely from the original story in the comics. Michonne’s Katana should have clued people in.
Sgt Abraham Ford, he’s clearly a comic book character, so was the Governor. People HATE, anything that reminds them this story is from a poorly written comic book. They also hate not having the answers immediately. I hated the Governor because they didn’t stay true to the comic book Governor at all. The TV show governor was way too nice, it made him come off as just an a$$hat.
Watchmen was initially published in the exact same format as The Walking Dead. So was Sandman. So are a lot of great comics.
I’m not defending TWD as great source material, because I didn’t like it after a while and stopped reading. But defending its weaknesses by saying that you shouldn’t expect better from a comic book is very weak sauce, Mike.
I’m not saying you shouldn’t expect better, I’m saying you should expect comic book-esque characters in a show based off a comic book. The major complaints from people:
1. Michonne
2. Governor
3. Rick
4. Abraham Ford
These are your true comic book characters, and the casual viewer hates them and complains incessantly. But in order to keep some symmetry with the original material they can’t simply write these folks (and some story-lines people hate) out.
The source material is irrelevant when evaluating the merits of a TV show: either the TV show works, or it doesn’t. Either the characters are interesting and well-drawn (no pun intended), or they are not.
Who said there had to be symmetry between the comic and the TV show? An adaptation needn’t replicate all, or, even most, of the original work. You might want it to do so if you’re trying to attract a large following of the original work. But, being the ratings behemoth that TWD has become, they clearly don’t have to rely upon appeasing the comic fan base at this point. They could eliminate ALL plot points of the comic, and most TV viewers wouldn’t notice or care.
They only person TWD is likely trying to appease at this point is Robert Kirkman – and, that’s unfortunate.
TWD does massive ratings, apparently it’s appeasing more than just Robert Kirkman.
Maybe you just don’t like the story? There is a story to be told, and the story is roughly cut from the comics, as are the character and their story lines. It seems you just don’t appreciate the story and would rather have a completely different story, and abandon many of the characters. You could save yourself a lot of grief because as long as Kirkman is involved in the TV shows direction, it will pull greatly from a comic book for its source material.
Very glad they are out of the prison. Spent way too much time there. Also glad rick etc. are out of that small town. The show has spent too much time in (supposedly) abandoned houses in small towns. Looking forward to seeing terminus. Hope it’s not Woodbury II.
Elained – There is no water supply coming through the pipe system.
This show has a problem of telling us rather than showing us. A huge flaw in storytelling. They have to write (simplistic) dialogue explaining relations and situations because they are unable to do so through their story telling.
Despite some very obvious flaws, I’m at least interested in what may happen. Rick’s group and Glenn’s group seem interesting. Nice to see they finally gave Michonne some development, shame it comes after 2 years of her being a 1-dimensional scowl, where hopefully the damage done to her character isn’t fatal.
Also how is it that you can hear a man bouncing a tennis ball in a house yet not hear a death match in the bathroom? You know where people are grunting, slamming against walls/doors, and the counter is being emptied. Are we supposed to assume he takes violent poops?
I don’t think he was taking a dump. Surely, after a year and a half, they all realize that commodes won’t flush any more.
The two guys upstairs fought heavily for a minute while Rick was under the bed, and no one investigated, they probably assumed Rick and the guy fighting in the bathroom was just the two fighting over a bed, or food or whatever again. It seems clear that fighting and violence is very common with this crew. They were satisfied the house was empty so any sounds of fighting they would think was fighting within their group over resources.
@Karen Baird, why wouldn’t the commodes flush anymore?
I believe for the zombie apoc., you might change your nature to deal with the hot weather and wear full shirt and pants, strong boots and have duct tape handy because putting those things on as you are being swarmed is not helpful. But then again, few of them have even learned to be mostly silent, nothing like fighting in the middle of the road near a tall field of obstruction to invite walkers to the inattentive food rolling around.
