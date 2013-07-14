Season premiere review: ‘The Newsroom’

“The Newsroom” is back for a new season. I published an advance review earlier in the week, and I have some specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I have the confidence of a tall man…
I went on at length about my overall issues with “The Newsroom” in the review linked to above, and I also wrote exhaustively about almost every episode last season. While I find it fascinating to note the many different ways in which a writer as smart and talented as Aaron Sorkin goes awry with this show, I fear it just becomes piling on if I keep writing the same dissertation on the frequent failings (and occasional successes) of “The Newsroom” each week. So unless an episode strikes me as particularly outside the show’s usual norm (for good or for ill), the plan is to just do short discussion-starter pieces each week and see how that goes.
First, the season opens on a couple of different notes from last year, with the more muted opening title sequence, and then the framing device of Will and the staff giving depositions at some point in their future (the season proper begins in August of 2011) for the screw-up they made about this Operation Genoa. Both leaven some of the self-importance that was such a huge problem for the show last year, but only so much, especially because other issues remain in place.
For starters, we’re reminded several times of the chain of events that led to this fiasco, which included Jim going on the road to New Hampshire, which spins out of his desire to get as far away from Maggie and Don’s happiness as possible. That entire saga continues to be an entertainment black hole, and at one point we get the remarkable moment when we realize that Sorkin wants us to be sympathetic towards Don and feel like he has been deeply wronged by Maggie – when in fact everything between her and Jim came as a result of Don being a jerk in the first place. But no, Don is now a good guy, and also someone whom we’ll have to watch Sloan (or, as Charlie charmingly dubs her, “Money Skirt,” while also referring to Will’s new intern as “the sorority girl”) moon over periodically. Sigh.
We also get Sorkin’s usual derision of the internet, with Leona Lansing referring to illegal downloaders as “the fucking pajama people” – because the only people who use their computers to download entertainment, legally or via torrent, wear pajamas all day and live in their parents’ basement – but also an amusing internet-related gag, as we catch Will singing Rebecca Black’s “Friday” to himself during breaks in the newscast.
Sorkin also giveth and taketh away with Mac, who gets to demonstrate her competence in the early scene where she produces the live fix of the voiceover, then gets to demonstrate her ongoing ineptitude with technology when she doesn’t realize the story meeting is on conference call with the Washington bureau before insulting everyone there. I did like, however, her initial reluctance to go with Neal’s instincts about Occupy Wall Street, because while “The Newsroom” may be made with 20/20 hindsight, the characters are allegedly living in the present, and not everyone on that staff is going to immediately recognize what a big story OWS will become, or the drone program, etc.(*)
All in all, not a premiere that reinvented what I thought about “The Newsroom,” but some clear signs that Sorkin at least considered some of the criticisms of the series before he began writing the new episodes.
What did everybody else think?
This show is terrible but I can’t stop watching.
There are too many shows on that I feel this way about now.
I feel the same way, but my hate is directed towards the characters. Mac, especially, is grating. The conversation between her and Will at the bar about “you better, You Bet” made me want to take a ball peen hammer to my skull. And someone is going to have to explain Allison Pill’s appeal to me.
But I can’t stop watching.
I heard an interview with Louis CK where he talked about how much he loved “hate watching” Studio 60 and how much he looked forward to doing the same with this show, and he was exactly correct. Sorkin and the show’s complete lack of awareness of how condescending and pompous and self-important they are being is what makes this show so funny to watch week in and week out.
In his head, I think Sorkin believes he’s writing some modern version of films like “His Gal Friday,” where everyone talks whip smart and fast. Something’s lost in translation, though, because coming out of the mouths of his characters, it just sounds grating, unrealistic, snobbish, and often, mean. It’s all head and no heart.
Seriously. Stop watching it. You went on line to talk about how much you hate it before the immediately following encore played. What is wrong with you people? The only show I hate watch is any Real Housewives show. And I only watch that because we only have one TV right now, and my girlfriend sits through Newsroom and Real Time, so I sit through those.
Seriously, is this not the worst show on HBO since Arli$$? Just a lifeless, smug, self-important, cliched and impossibly poorly scripted piece of junk.
Did you not accidentally stumble upon some True Blood either before or after Newsroom? Shudder
No, that honor goes to Girls.
Wait, wait, wait… John from Cincinnati says, “What about me?”
Haha. @ Wally, you hit the nail on the head. “Smug, self important” that’s Girls. But you forgot boring and annoying.
No, John from Cincinnati says, “What about me? If my words are yours, can you hear my father? Can Bill know my father, keeping an eye on me?….”
John from Cincinnati is one I think I’d forgotten. Tell Me You Love Me is another, but they had the good sense to drop that one early.
I give True Blood a pass because it’s not trying to be more than it is. It’s a silly yarn about supernatural beings and the stupid people who deal with them. Girls is self-indulgent, but I wouldn’t call it self-important. It’s not preachy and condescending.
JFC actually got me to thinking about spirituality again. It has had a profound effect on me. It was a fantastic sprawling mess of a show also. I believe the second season would have been spectacular.
Course I love IB also.
I love this show. It’s bad. I know it’s bad. Any time I think about it for more than a few minutes, I can tell it’s bad. But there’s something about the writing and the directing and all the people involved that makes me love this show and compels me to write and talk about this show. I even cranked out 2,000+ words a couple of weeks ago on the first season where I call it the “Best Bad Show on Television.” I can see all the problems with it, even into this season (does the guy who causes all the problems really have to be the one new guy?). But there’s just something about this show that keeps me coming back and makes me eager to watch more.
I’m not one of those people (like Todd VanDerWerff mentioned on Twitter tonight) who says “it’s better than 90% of what’s on television.” I just can’t stop watching.
Although it seems like Sorkin firing his writers has hurt his research abilities, because the whole “musicals winning a Pulitzer Prize” bit seems to be pulled straight from the Wikipedia page for “Pulitzer Prize for Drama.”
[tylertalkstv.blogspot.com]
Is it a better bad show than The Walking Dead?
That something is called “rhythm” – Sorkin might be telling a clichéd story and hitting quite a few wrong notes in it but it’s never boring to watch because the beats are frequent and, more importantly, unpredictable. That’s entertainment.
See the Jerry/Harry dialogue early in the episode for a quintessential example
Jack, I have to disagree. The beats may be frequent but they are extremely predictable. If you figured out it was 2011 and weren’t expecting that Rebecca Black allusion,(“Ooh look you’ve been Sorkined! A timely pop culture reference!”) then…maybe your last name is also Sorkin.
Oh, that particular beat was predictable yes. What I meant was that the little beats that shape each dialogue were not usually predictable – that’s what makes Sorkin stand out. Characters say and reply things to each other that are far from clichéd. That’s what I mean by “beats” – every time the dialogue changes course, which is usually in every line. And that’s why scenes like the one I mentioned before are so entertaining and addictive even if the broader aspects of the show fall apart.
Were they giving depositions? At some points, it appeared that Marcia Gay Harden was preparing them for depositions to be taking place in the future, as it seemed that the discussions were strictly between attorney and client. However, it would be very strange indeed for a lawyer to video tape their privileged conversations with their clients. However, if there were depositions taking place, wouldn’t there be a more adversarial lawyer representing someone suing the network? Where was that person?
If you’re a $1,500@hour lawyer and you bring three other lawyers with you *just to listen in a take notes,* I don’t think it’s all that hard to believe you’d videotape the interviews simply to hone them prior to depositions. A recorded privileged conversation is still privileged, and she could easily delete the recordings after the fact.
“Hate Watching” the new season. It’s so bad that it makes actual newscasts look good
I’m gonna go ahead and subscribe to theory that most of don’t so much hate watch, as “well, that part was kinda good” watch while hating the rest of the show. The biggest problem with this show… okay, one of the biggest problems with this show is that you honestly want it to be good, and it shows a moment of something good, and then goes off the rails and you go, “DAMMIT, you almost had it there for a moment, TV show.”
But somebody seriously needs to pull Sorkin aside and tell him his techno-phobia is just sad.
Hate watching all the way! Actually, I went through this one thinking about Jeff Daniels in the eventual “Dumb and Dumber To.” lol
That’s exactly how I watch, Greg. An Alan-cut of the episodes would make for a good show. As it is, it’s an INTERESTING show to have such extreme bookends of quality constantly flipping back and forth within an episode.
Nothing makes actual newscasts look good. Seriously, nothing. Let’s not get carried with everyone in the comments trying to one-up their level of hate-watching. This comment thread is starting to sound like a bunch of hipsters trying to one-up who saw X band earlier in their career.
“I fear it just becomes piling on if I keep writing the same dissertation on the frequent failings (and occasional successes)”
Says the man who complained about GoT’s structure week after week since BLACKWATER
I think Alan and Aaron had some words about Studio 60 back in the day. You can only say the same 10 things about someone so many times.
I think Sorkin hate reads the internet the way some watch his show. Probably reading this review right now, maybe in pajamas.
I’m a fan Mr. Sorkin but to quote Generation Kill….respect the pajama.
Does Sorkin hate-read the internet, or hate the internet because it lampoons him so well…
I feel like I understand and empathize with Jim. I want to get far away from Maggie as well. Discovery Channel works for me.
I’m interested to see where the future takes her. Something tells me she’ll be a lot more interesting if her PTSD hairstyle is any indicator.
The new intern is the same girl from the opening episode of last season who, I believe, is in fact a sorority girl. So that’s not quite as demeaning as you make it out to be.
No, it’s never stated whether she was in a sorority or not. She was a Northwestern student, she just got derisively called “sorority girl” by Will in the pilot. As in “and you, sorority girl.”
It’s pretty demeaning.
This show is a disaster. A glorious, messy, flawed, brilliant, terrible, compelling disaster. I love it to bits. Bring me your hindsight reporting, your obvious musical cues, your sanctimony, delivered with terrific actors and half transcendent and half ludicrous dialogue, Mr. Sorkin. I’ll never stop watching. It’s the most compelling, aggravating, frustrating and enjoyable hour I spend in front of a TV every week.
I’m just replying because there is no “like” button. I just wish they would keep the personal drama out of the newsroom proper – it messes things up. On the other hand (I think I’ve said this some place before, maybe here), if that’s what’s really going on in newsrooms, it explains a lot of cable news. No wonder I keep yelling “that makes no sense” at the screen. Except for Chris Hayes and Steve Kornacki, of course.
I think sometimes that the charcaters views get mistaken with the writers views. I can understand why someone who thinks they’re losing 10billion+ to piraters would call them pajama people. Thats completely in character. And “…and live in their parents’ basement” Haha, what? Where did that come from? Maybe the writer has his own biases eh?
Newsroom…its not a masterpiece. But it has enough good moments and snappy dialogue to get invested and not feel i’m wasting time. Heck, sometimes i even look forward to it. I can settle for that
Kevin, it’s one of those things that’s all about context. Taken independently with no past history, your point would make perfect sense that it was merely in character for Jane Fonda’s character, but this is far from an isolated incident, Sorkin’s been doing this for years.
Sure, but that doesn’t really change the fact that the comment was perfectly appropriate for the Fonda character to say.
OK, so I acknowledge the show’s myriad flaws, but enjoy it despite myself. A few thoughts:
1) I like that someone as connected and current as Neal is willing to talk some sense into Shelly (was that her name?) about OWS organizational structure.
2) I was really rooting for Jim all last season, and got so angry with him after he didn’t follow through after kissing Maggie, because he wanted to still be a “nice guy”. I got even angrier this episode when he told off Maggie, even if she’s annoyingly chipper, he’s just taking out his frustration on her, because he regrets not manning up when he should have.
What happened to Terry Crews? Did the death threat just vaporize? One of the high points of last season was the banter between Will and Lonny.
The banter between all of the characters is the same because all of the characters Aaron Sorkin writes are the same.
How is it technological ineptitude not realize someone is on speaker after having arrived late to a meeting, and with the “speaker-people” npt saying word one until after Mac’s blunder? Also, can’t Leona’s statement about the fucking pajama-people be just that; a characters statement, and not a reflection of what the real life writer thinks?
In both cases, it’s part of a pattern. Mac has been involved in lots of wacky hijinks involving phones and computers and other tech where she makes a fool of herself. And Sorkin has a LONG history of trashing the Internet, both in his own comments and in writing dialogue for his characters in a very similar vein to the pajama people crack (most infamously in the LemonLyman.com subplot in The West Wing). As isolated incidents, neither is horrible, though neither is what I’d call some of Sorkin’s better writing. But when he does the same stupid stuff over and over in the same way, then defending each individual example becomes less tenable.
+1. Her staff or the speaker people should have spoken up. And contrast Leona with Neal – Neal has quite clearly used the internet correctly and very specific facets of it to get way ahead of everyone else on OWS.
I get the tired reactions to Sorkins’ ongoing Internet pathology, but the pajama people crack came out of a septuagenarian’s mouth. Tehre might be a specific demographic that believes what Leona Lansing says, but it isn’t applied to the rest of the population. And Neal’s skill with web technology AND social media shows Sorkin is right on point.
And LemonLyman expertly showed Josh to be a hapless dweeb rather than some pointed commentary on or critique of chat rooms. Josh was out of his element and viewers knew that.
Also, it seems perfectly reasonable to me that Leona Lansing would chide people who steal from her multi-billion dollar business. In fact, someone in her position would probably be that condescending and dismissive of people as well.
The problem is, people take all of Aaron Sorkin’s work and compile it together. Sometimes their criticisms are valid. However, sometimes their criticisms are dead wrong, but they criticize out of guilt by association.
Maybe it’s not fair to ask people to watch the show in a vacuum and not consider Sorkin’s past work. But if you do, the show isn’t nearly as grating, and some of the criticisms don’t hold up.
“Mac has been involved in lots of wacky hijinks involving phones and computers and other tech where she makes a fool of herself.”
Am I forgetting something because I only remember the one time she screws up with the e-mail and sends it to everyone… which to me, was never as big of a deal because technology screw ups do happen (even to people who have used that technology a lot.) Anthony Weiner’s tech screw up was a major plotline last season, and not to be a creep or anything but Alsion Pill also had a real life event that shows these kind of tech screw ups happen.
That was one incident in a season where Mac was generally the most competent, most principled and most accomplished character on the show professionally, and yet people allowed one moment to so profoundly influence how they saw the character. And last night, I didn’t think she was a t fault, at all. i have been in meetings where the same thing has happened (not so much the insult, but the being unaware someone is on speaker) so, again, it happens and isn’t supposed to reflect on Mac like she is some idiot. It’s just another somewhat clumsy attempt at comedy by Sorkin (which the show is full of and which deserve criticism.)
“Maybe it’s not fair to ask people to watch the show in a vacuum and not consider Sorkin’s past work. But if you do, the show isn’t nearly as grating, and some of the criticisms don’t hold up.”
This is also a great point and I think why I like the show more than a lot of people do: I’ve never watched West Wing or much of the other Sorkin TV shows. It does seem a lot of what people don’t like about the Newsroom, in one way or another, is about Sorkin in general, not just this show in particular.
There;s another thing, @Ya, if I remember the last time I looked, Sorkin wrote ‘The Social Network’, so if he truly hates the INternet, broadly speaking, it’s kinda like saying he loves eggs but hates chickens. I dunno. It just seems reaching too broadly to say that Sorkin hates the Internet.
Honestly, if anything, the Social Network further proves the point, it doesn’t undercut it. The film comes from the same vein of Sorkin skepticism about the internet, and is exactly why Sorkin’s screenplay advocated for the laughably wrong side on the entire issue. Now, don’t get me wrong, as a movie, it’s good Sorkin, and it was my favorite film of that year, but it’s not even close to the lesson that should be taken from the entire fiasco. Sorkin completely reversed who the actual heroes and antagonists were of that story because the Winklevoss brothers were the kinds of people that Sorkin sees as becoming “great men” while Mark Zuckerberg is just one of those “pajama people.” Brilliantly crafted lines like “You know, you really don’t need a forensics team to get to the bottom of this. If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you’d have invented Facebook” or “The “Winklevii” aren’t suing me for intellectual property theft. They’re suing me because for the first time in their lives, things didn’t go exactly the way they were supposed to for them” should have been triumphant moments for Jesse Eisenberg’s character, but instead were portrayed to make him the villain of the piece. As Lawrence Lessig astutely said about the film, “The total and absolute absurdity of the world where the engines of a federal lawsuit get cranked up to adjudicate the hurt feelings (because “our idea was stolen!”) of entitled Harvard undergraduates is completely missed by Sorkin.” Sorkin may have wrote a good movie, but he didn’t get the story at all.
But Alan, the internet does suck. It’s great too but it sucks a lot as well.
If you think Sorkin is attempting to portray the Winklevoss twins or Zuckerberg as his hero, then I think you missed the entire point of The Social Network. Sorkin portrays the Winklevoss twins as inept over-privileged clowns. You could argue he posits Zuckerberg as an anti-hero, but he certainly doesn’t hesitate to highlight all of Zuckerberg’s faults. This is glaring in the light of the fact that large portions are the Zuckerberg character are completely fictional creations of Sorkins’. While I’m not arguing the merits of Sorkins’ creative license, the none of the elements he embellishes are remotely positive.
But getting back to the point, Sorkins’ disinterest in the internet is clear throughout the Social Network, as he makes the entire film about a business deal gone awry and has no interest, zero, nada, none, in commenting on what Facebook actually means to the world. It’s like he made a film about Orville and Wilbur Wright at Kitty Hawk and chose to focus exclusively on their disagreement with the guy who sold them the materials for the plane. Still a great movie.
I love this show, but I do have issues with it (as with most shows I love): Why is Jim (or ANYONE!) so hung up on Maggie? She’s annoying, not very competent, not bright and not that attractive. Her much smarter and much hotter roommate is the one Jim should be obsessed with (if he were a real guy and not a creation). Also, I miss the old opening. The music and images were dramatic and better suited to the show. Hate this new opening.
I don’t know if her roommate is much smarter. Then again I don’t know if she isn’t. I would generally agree with you. However, when people work together, bonds and feelings develop that may not develop on more casual encounters.
For me, this show is dialog porn. I am hugely entertained listening to people talk the way people talk when Sorkin gets to write how they talk.
I ignore the relentless progressive politics, forgive the shallow characters, and the tolerate the ubiquitous sanctimony, and just let the dialogue wash over me. That’s all I ask out of this show, and the premiere delivered.
God, Robert, “dialog porn” is perfect. That’s *exactly* why I keep watching. Everything about this show sucks, except the dialog.
This show is perfectly mediocre. It’s not really that good, but it’s not terrible like most seem to think. There are just enough good moments to keep me tuning in (for now), but it’s really not worth all the attention and frustration that people express about it, at least in my opinion. There’s a lot of potential here, especially with actors like Daniels, Waterston, and Munn, but most of the time it just doesn’t deliver compared to other top-tier cable shows. For me it’s a great show to have on in the background while I’m reading news/twitter on the iPad. I don’t need to pay close attention to it like other shows that I purely watch without any distractions. Perfectly mediocre.
I love it and I’m not going to be apologetic about it. I hope there’s enough people like me for HBO to renew it a couple more times.
I love it as well. I think some of the criticism from last season is very valid, like the sexism. However, I think a lot of the criticism is unfair because people compare all of Sorkin’s prior history and work and grudges and assume any comment he makes that relate tangentially to the past is Sorkin rehashing the past or Grudges.
I honestly think the Newsroom is one of those shows that critics just don’t like (this tends to happen about a lot of stuff regarding media– like S5 of the Wire, for example), and that skews the perception in general. Just talking to regular people, Newsroom is much better received than if you based your judgment just reading online reviews.
The funny thing about this show (and Girls) is that the people who profess to hate it keep watching it simply because they can’t help themselves. I think it’s going to do OK as a result, and will likely return. If nothing else, the bar for renewal at HBO is radically different from the other networks.
I actually enjoyed last night’s premiere. Although completely prepared to hatewatch, as is my custom with The Newsroom, I found myself enjoying the show, something I can’t say about any singular offering last year. Things I liked:
-New opening. Hated the old one, the swelling score, the strings, the fades, everything.
-Marcia Gay Harden. I never felt Will had a capable foe last season, and it seems the $1500/hr lawyer can keep up with him.
-Mac is actually Newsroom competent! The voice-over part was very BROADCAST NEWS-y, my favorite 80’s movie. She finally seemed capable and worthy of Will’s support.
-Dev Patel. I like Dev Patel.
The other stuff I don’t like (Maggie with old/new hair, Jim/Maggie/Don triangle, Sloan and her open mouth) will always bother me. But, I thought this premiere showed Sorkin at least watched his show and is making some corrections.
All in all, not a bad hour of television.
What a bunch of haters. Last year, aside from unashamedly one-sided politics, was brilliant. It isn’t realistic that people talk like that, but it is addictively entertaining. It was brilliantly literate with a glorious blend of humor, caring relationships mixed with tension, great acting and thoughtful observations about life that provoke reflection and dialogue.
Now to the premiere. Clearly it was a “set-up” show, transitioning the audience to the new season’s direction, and was less about the news and how a newsroom handles it. Therefore it was a bit boring. The relationships, which got an awful lot of focus last night, need to compliment the news, not the other way around. The show is exciting when it reveals the process of discovery and reporting of oil spills, the death of Bin Laden, etc. I hope it doesn’t become a soap opera, but I have faith in Sorkin
I am not sure you understand the meanings of “brilliant,” “glorious,” or “exciting.”
Yeah, I’m still all in. The show was definitely problematic last season but for me the good bits about Sorkin(the dialog mainly) still outweigh the bad bits(the problems with female characters/relationships/the series of tubes that constitutes the internet) and I’m not bothered by the politics the way other people are.
Studio 60 never worked because the self-importance and heavy-handedness never made sense when applied to a sketch comedy show but, for the news media, I buy it. I think way too many people, when watching this show, look at a character who says something pretentious/political and rather than attributing it to that character frames it as “This is clearly what Aaron Sorkin believes and I have to judge this show on whether or not I agree with him”. Once you can get past that, accept that some of these characters are kind of living up their own butts…I think you can start to appreciate this show for what it is.
A show about old news, tough enough to sit through for the first season (lucky they didn’t have to weather ratings or I doubt there would be any second season), only works a second season if during the first season the writers had bothered to develop any of the characters into anyone we actually care about. Since that did not happen, The Newsroom S2:01 was over for me at about the 8 minute mark. I even hung on another 2 minutes to make sure. I’m sure.
Loved the first season, loved the new episode. Hated the new opening credits.
I like that the original opening credits were meant to be awe-inspiring. I never took it as equaling McAvoy and company to the great legends, but more like reminding everybody that’s what journalism is supposed to aspire to. Which is what the show is about.
I really agree with your review. Some things may be changing – maybe this is a transition episode, but much is the same.
I did a binge-watch of the 1st season in prep for the premiere and there’s a couple things that I’m reflecting on.
1. Dev Patel’s character Neil doesn’t professionally fit in with the EP and Will. Neil is tech savvy in a way that Mac and Will just aren’t. Who would have hired him, had the foresight to start a blog, and such. Neal just doesn’t fit in with their culture. However, I think a strong story can be found in him wanting to become a producer, and we’ll see what happens with OWS.
2. A problem with the show I find throughout its run is the 20/20 hindsight, but not just in the way we are watching as viewers. This pilot episode was a in medias res, so the characters are looking backwards as well. Most every episode has a quick pacing (that is Sorkin), because the audience knows the story, it doesn’t focus on how the characters figure out the story. It’s written so that the characters figure things out quickly (my gosh, how many inside sources, deus ex machima can a newsroom have?) and Sorkin focuses the drama on their relationships than on putting together a show. Honestly, it’s similar to Smash in that regard. Contrast Newsroom to West Wing, and the characters are real actors, with drama coming from what they’re working on AND their office relationships. The West Wing is awesome because you want to work THERE and with THOSE PEOPLE.
3. I love Allison Pill, especially after her epic appearance on In Treatment. But she is by far the least developed character, and her promotion at the beginning on the Pilot from Assistant to AP is so jarring. Sorkin’s history of having people rattle off their resume hurts in a shorter season like Newsroom for characters to have their moments on screen, just just told.
I’m still going to watch. I’m too much of a TV and News Junkie not to, but darn if I don’t want something more from this show.
Heh, I thought for sure Alan was going to use the Morrison radio bit – “…coming up just as soon as you join me through the mystic…”
I think Alan’s reviewing ALL the episodes he’s seen from this season and the entire last season instead of just this episode because ‘The First Thing We Do, Let’s Kill All the Lawyers’ was a vast improvement from last season. Yeah, the Maggie/Jim stuff was childish last season, but the simple camera shot of Jim just sitting at his desk with Maggie and Don in the background and the very quick reaction shot of Maggie reacting to Jim leaving was more subtle than anything that happened with their relationship last season (Even the actual conversation they had about their “relationship” felt more direct). Even the breakup of Don and Maggie was quick and to the point, wherein last season it would have been dragged out to death for at least twice as long. Even Maggie didn’t seem like such a ditz in this episode, even the speaker phone felt like something anyone could make the mistake of doing.
The only moments that felt like a retread of last season was the Occupy Wallstreet subplot and the opening with Will.
Since this series is considered such a hit-and-miss with Alan, I would think an episode-by-episode analysis would make more sense than a reflection of a group of episodes.
Maybe then a solid episode like this one would get proper attention.
I didn’t hate this episode as much as I did many of last season’s, but it still wasn’t very good. I can already tell we’re going to a bad place with the Sloan character and her weird obsession with Don, which would be incredibly disappointing given the fact that she was one of the most enjoyable parts of last season. If this show was on any time other than the summer I probably wouldn’t bother watching, but since there’s really nothing else on I’ll continue to watch.
Oh, and Chris Messina as Danny Castellano > Chris Messina as Reese Lansing
by the way, is Genoa anywhere near Kumar???
Man, this show is escapist, perfect-fantasy-world bullshit tinged constantly with liberal rhetoric…. and I couldn’t love it any more. Sometimes it’s just fun to set the video game to easy mode and absolutely wreck everything, even when you know it’s all a joke/lark and none of it is important or consequential because you’re battling cardboard demons on a course you designed for maximum points.
Oh yeah, and what is this weird Genoa thing? I thought TNR took stories from the real world? Is this a story that actually happened?
Guys, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but “pajama people” was not a reference to you guys. It was a reference to Asian movie pirates. I would also guess, given that it was delivered by “Hanoi Jane” that it was intended as a bit of a joke, and not just flat out racism.