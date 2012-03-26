‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Blue-Ribbon Panel’: Could I BE any more of a tool?

It was a busy Sunday night for scripted drama, between the “Mad Men” premiere and the “Luck” finale, but last night’s excellent “The Good Wife” shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle. A quick review coming up just as soon as I yield my five minutes to you…
There are episodes of “The Good Wife” where I become much more invested in one story than the others, and others where there’s one dud among a bunch of strong plots (usually the dud is the Case of the Week), but “Blue-Ribbon Panel” was a good example of the show firing on all thrusters, with a bunch of strong professional and personal stories (or, in the case of Kalinda and her FBI pal, a story where the professional and personal mix), that made good use of the ensemble, the deep bench of recurring characters (Hesh Rabkin to the rescue!) and well-deployed guest stars like Matthew Perry and Charles Dutton.
The blue-ribbon panel plot not only let Perry play a more morally ambiguous character than he usually gets to (even on “Studio 60,” his best dramatic work to date, he was flawed but the hero, and the creator’s stand-in), but let him cleverly turn Alicia’s work against her. Sometimes, “Good Wife” strains with its various reversals and late-hour surprises, but Perry simply worked with what Alicia gave him to shut this thing down before it turned into what it was supposed to be on paper, rather than the rubber-stamp exercise it was always going to be in reality.
In other subplots, though I don’t much like Jackie (nor am I meant to), the show continues to do excellent work in mining Alicia’s complicated feelings about the life she used to have before Peter blew it up with his cheating. Jill Flint, meanwhile, continues to be much more fun here than she’s been on any episode of “Royal Pains” I’ve seen, and I’m looking forward to a lot more Jerry Adler as Will and Diane find ways to fend off Eli and the other insurrectionists.
What did everybody else think?
I liked the episode overall, so many good moments, but was unimpressed by Alicia’s decision in the final scene with not-Chandler. I expected better of her.
I think it made sense given the pickle it had suddenly put her in. Conflict of interest, indeed. It was just disappointing that in the end, not-Chandler won. Man, the sheer amount of Boys Club “no questions” crap that was going on there boiled my feminist behind.
I totally enjoyed Alicia’s remark about wanting to get a gun. That was great. I was, however, disappointed that the episode cut off upon Alicia tracking down Jackie. Not just because it’s not airing next week, but because this show may very well just bypass that conversation altogether and skip ahead (sometimes they do), and I want to see what Alicia does there.
It was like name the character actor. I counted the following:
Mary Beth Peil, Peter Riegert, Charles S. Dutton, Matthew Perry, Kurt Fuller, Zach Grenier (who should play Marty Feldman in a biopic, btw), Cotter Smith, Charlie Hofheimer, Michael Boatman, Jill Flint, Jerry Adler!!
Granted that these are mostly regular recurring characters, I know…but I don’t watch the show (Julianna used to be soo sexy!) and was surprised at them all popping up like that
I was surprised and glad to see Riegert. I wasn’t aware he was still working.
Riegert’s been recurring as a judge on this show for a while. It’s always great to see him.
If this show actually got serious about being a Chicago show, then Matthew Perry’s character would be the best “Chicago” character they’ve ever put onscreen. A brilliant portrait of a mysterious but connected political animal who takes no prisoners. I still remember the wonderful surprise Perry was on his first episode of “The West Wing” and I’ve wanted to see him do smart drama ever since.
Totally agree with you about Perry on the West Wing. I hope he shows up again on the Good Wife.
It seemed eerily ill-timed with the good Samaritan’s name being Zimmerman and the disputed shooting of a potentially non-aggressive African American. Did anyone else cringe at times?
Good catch! I jumped a bit at that mention, too. I liked the ambiguity of this episode as well. As much as she doesn’t want to, Alicia manipulates with the best of them, and it’s interesting to see her getting a bit dirty — I liked that Matthew Perry pushed back, and that Diane, Will, and Peter as well, didn’t all jump in to protect Alicia.
I thought it was a good episode. My favorite part was Eli trying to make speeches at the partner’s meeting but not knowing exactly the language to put it in. When David Lee and Julius expressed disbelief that Hesh was being nominated for name partner (so is the firm now Lockhart Rabkin–or whatever his real name is–now?), Eli just said, “Who is that?” And I loved seeing Alicia get outmaneuvered in both the case (even if in this case, she was probably right, the show is always more interesting when she loses because her success rate is far too high) and her home purchase. I mean, what is she really going to say to Jackie? Hey, Alicia. Jackie had more money, and she bought the house. Deal with it. It continues to amaze me that this show features such an unlikable protagonist, but everyone else is so great, so I can overlook it.
I didn’t like Matthew Perry’s performance, not did I like The Blue Ribbon Panel’s good ‘ol boy theme. But I DO love the show.
I didn’t like Matthew Perry’s performance, nor did I like The Blue Ribbon Panel’s good ‘ol boy theme. Alicia, however, handled herself well as always.
I just love this show, particularly the way there are always unexpected twists. Now Jackie can blackmail Alicia into letting her see the children again.
If she has 3/4 of a brain, she’ll completely ignore the racist harpy & forget the house ever existed.
@ Minister: I’m with you — what I want to see is alicia wiping the floor with Jackie once and for all, then walking away from the damned house without a single regret, determined that neither Peter nor his mother will ever play her again, and even more determined just to live her life they way she needs to without ever letting Peter or Jackie influence her. They don’t count. And Alicia should take no prisoners. YES!!
I actually thought the main plot weighed in making this a truly awful episode. The Good Wife so often excels by creating layered morals in its characters and then following the maneuvering and intrigue between the people as those people live between the lines. But this was not a case of that. I suppose you can fairly say that this is more morally ambiguous than Perry usually plays, but there was nothing morally ambiguous about him. From the first instant, he wanted to fail in completing the panel’s assignment, and then he actively attempted to force it to fail in offering a basic second assessment of the evidence. The later stage tease that he was intentionally failing because a white guy shot a black guy doesn’t make that much more ambiguous. Likewise, the judges didn’t simply want to make it quick and get home, they, too, actively wanted to not pursue the truth, and while I appreciate not making Charles S. Dutton into the token black urban reverend calling for heads on sticks, having him on that same page for most of the episode was not that much better. It was incredibly trite, incredibly heavy-handed in making Alicia the lone beacon of democracy in a sea of civic leaders who hate civics, and just a sad and utterly ridiculous plot. In a show that gets so much mileage out of the gray, this was entirely black and white. As for the side plots, I haven’t been so huge on the house storyline to begin with, and am not sure turning Jackie into an evil mastermind serves the interests of the show. The office politics stuff is still interesting and somewhat well-handled, but it’s not the best the series has done, and even if it was, it couldn’t save that massive turd of an A-plot.
I am a heterosexual female can heterosexual guys and lesbians please tell me if Kalinda is THAT appealing that everyone and anyone wants to sleep with her. I don’t get it.
… Josh Charles on the other hand..
yes. yes she is.
She’s very attractive, but more pretty than sexy. I think the show relies on some outdated preconceptions about “Exotic” beauty in overdoing her sexual appeal and automatic charisma with various new people she meets. But she’s very charming and pretty to be sure.
i am pretty sure it’s her boots…. those are some dangerously sexy boots.
She’s quite attractive, especially for her age.
On the other hand, though I find her sympathetic, I don’t find her sexy.
Kalinda is “dirty Sexy” not beautiful, but very sexual! Very desirable. Man or woman
I like Kalinda as a character, but her appeal? I don’t get it either. Then again, I don’t care whether or not I do — she’s not interesting to me in that particular way, and it’s not important to me whether or not she is to others. What I DO wonder, however, is whether or not she really wants to make up with Alicia and be real friends — and what Kalinda is willing to do to make that happen. Ball’s in her court.
You know, The Good Wife is the only drama on TV that at once uses the politics of race in a storyline (the black samaritan shot by a white cop) and yet, it allows many of its African American characters to just be characters in other subplots (Michael Boatman’s Julius Cain trying to unseat Will Gardener as Named Partner of the firm). Unlike other shows that you review and celebrate on this site, the writers and directors of The Good Wife creates great television by remembering we live in a multicultural world.
Eh. I was underwhelmed by the blue-ribbon panel storyline – *of course* the cops are shown as having screwed up in shooting an innocent man and resorting to a drop gun to cover their misdeed, and *of course* it all inevitably comes back to Peter Florrick and the need not to embarrass him on the eve of yet another campaign. Yawn. As much as this show does excel in working in the gray areas of personal and professional relationships, too often Alicia and the firm are portrayed as having all the answers. Compare this to the finale of Southland, where it is suggested to the viewer that Ben Sherman used a drop gun to justify the killing of a criminal but definitive proof of this act is never shown. I would have found the Good Wife storyline much more interesting if there were similar gray areas – maybe the victim was just a Good Samaritan but we can’t be sure, and maybe the cops were acting in self-defense in a moment when they had mere seconds to assess the situation and take action, as opposed to being predictably corrupt and carrying around that handy drop gun just in case they ever need a Get Out of Jail Free card. This show is better than that.
Excellent point, Jim — there should have been more grays, *AND* Alicia need stop letting Peter’s elections determine what she’s willing to do. His electability should be completely irrelevant to whatever she thinks she needs to accomplish. She should have simply called non-Chandler’s bluff and let it ride. Time for Alicia to be decent but still tough as titanium nails. Besides, I’d love just once to see the smart, decent, tough babe outsmart the corrupt, smarmy-ass dipstick at his own game, and let the cards fall where they may.
I found the episode quite contrived. Instead of having a panel that is banal (it churns through cases because it has ten jillion to do and not enough time), we have them being actively evil.
Kalinda, meanwhile, is so hot that the FBI is using the IRS to get to her. There was a good story in there (maybe “We frequently make people’s lives miserable so we can squeeze them for information on drug dealers”) but that gets lost.
Then there’s the house. I rather liked the flashbacks (it’s correct– often the silly memories make you weep), but is the show really claiming that Alicia talks with her kids about the house– and they don’t once mention it to dad– but somehow Grandma From Hell finds out and buys it… without telling her son.
The “Let’s save our law firm by making the old schlemiel the name partner” (yeah, that’ll look good with clients and peers).
This is the thing about reverses and shock endings. If you want to do them you have to do them right. Did the creators of the show– who wrote the episode– understand that viewers will assume that every judge on that panel is now corrupt? That you can’t use them as anything other than scumbags now?
Plus we have the heroine burying evidence of negligence and miscounduct to save her ex-husband’s butt. That’s a lot of permanent damage to the protagonist. It’s OK id they want to morph her into a scumbag, but they can’t go back to St. Alicia next week, then.
I’m with you, but then I find every episode of this series contrived in one way or another. Is there no other woman at Lockhart Gardner with seniority between that of Diane (named partner) and Alicia (3rd year associate)? Will a “blue ribbon panel” accept just anybody to fill the “woman” role? Jackie buying the house out from under Alicia was a twist no one saw coming because it was utterly absurd. Jackie is a cartoon cut-out, not a character. And house sellers don’t call bidders directly — they go through their agents. I don’t know… for me this show is one long eye-roll.
Great episode. Still TV’s best show.
Your screen namesake begs to differ…
…though he really doesn’t need to beg.
Did you mean broadcast TV’s best show?
‘Cause that’s a lot easier to defend.
I am so wanting Breaking Bad. Bryan, Aaron. That is the very best. But yeh Good Wife fabulous
Why, oh why, must this show be on Sundays? I had to catch this on the computer. (CBS not on OnDemand? What’s that about?) Mad Men won out.
Anyway, I liked this episode a lot more than most others this season. I’m not sure what’s been feeling off for me… the loss of Alicia/Kalinda friendship/chemistry? Dunno.
Alicia a little too vulnerable with the house part of the plot. I felt they were trying to ditz her out.
Kalinda’s appeal is partly that she is always dangerous, but also brave.
Very busy Sunday night. Extended the recording for Good Wife, watched Mad Men live, and recorded Luck finale later to watch Monday.
Bittersweet to see end of Luck. Worked though.