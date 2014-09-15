The HitFix Fall TV 2014 preview

This is looking like a very odd fall TV season. The list of shows to get excited about right this second is pretty short, but so is the list of shows to just dismiss out of hand. (I reviewed one of the latter group earlier today.) Probably the best show, Amazon’s “Transparent,” made its pilot publicly available back in February, and will be releasing all of its episodes at once on September 26, towards the tail end of the madness that is the official premiere week of the 2014-15 TV season. Mostly, though, there are a lot of new shows that could go either way: bad pilots that nonetheless have promising stars and/or creators attached (“Marry Me,” “Selfie”), good pilots that may not be sustainable (“Black-ish,” “The Affair”), shows that appear happy to settle in at competent (“NCIS: New Orleans”), etc.
Meanwhile, a number of returning shows that were previously part of fall have been pushed to either earlier in the year (“Masters of Sex,” wrapping up season 2 in a couple of weeks) or later in the season (don’t expect to see “Parks and Recreation” or “Community” until sometime in 2015), while other fall fixtures like “Parenthood” and “Boardwalk Empire” are nearing their series finales.
It’ll be a weird time, but Fienberg and I will be doing our best to guide you through it. I’ll be reviewing as many of the new shows as I can – sometimes in capsule form like I did last fall for the less interesting rookies – Dan and I will be discussing them all on various podcasts, and today we’re happy to unveil HitFix’s Fall TV 2014 guide, which includes our picks for the more promising newbies, potential breakout stars, burning questions about returning shows, stealth MVPs of veteran series, and more.
Click below to take a look, and let me pose a question to you: what new show are you most excited about? And are there any returning shows you don’t expect to be returning to this fall?
I’m most excited for the bevy of geeky hero/action shows premiering and/or returning this fall; Arrow, The Flash, The Walking Dead, Gotham, Sleepy Hollow and Constantine.
I really, really, really, REALLY wish HitFix would devote some time to Arrow, which became, last year, the single most fun show on television with two of the most chemistry-filled leads (Emily Bett IS the female lead, sorry Katie) going.
We know, Alan… it’s a show you drop in on for maybe TWO columns the whole year, but that’s just not enough.
More than SHIELD, more than many, many shows you and Dan follow (especially a lot of the reality TV dreck), Arrow deserves more time here.
Don’t fail this city, Alan. Not again.
Matt, you know I like the show. I have very little to say about it on a weekly basis.
Not every show is meant to be recapped. It’s okay.
I know. I know.
I think I just like saying, “YOU HAVE FAILED THIS CITY!”
I need help, I don’t deny it. It’s a sickness. :-)
I have a bold prediction that I want to get on record and I think this as good a place as any:
I think Scorpion will be the highest-rated new drama of the fall and may even end the season as CBS’s highest-rated drama.
I haven’t seen the pilot or anything outside of the commercials. By all accounts, it’s a thoroughly uninspired show. But watching football on CBS on Sunday, I think they are marketing this show really well with their promos. They even made me want to watch it and I thought I would hate it. Add to that the boost it’s likely to get from a one-hour Big Bang Theory lead-in on Monday and I can see this show debuting to a monster number (4+) and settling in somewhere around the low-3s until Big Bang takes off for Thursday nights.
Whether it can hold that afterward is obviously the biggest question, but there’s just something about this show that screams “Hit!” to me.
I’m sticking with “Intruders” so far…
And I’m most looking forward to “The Affair,” because the guy from “Fringe” is in it.
Love me some Pacey Bishop!
Also, Charlie Witter or Peter (Conway) Spazway would also be appropriate portmanteaus of his most famous character’s names.
And I’m thinking about watching The Affair because Sasha from Bunheads is in it.
Absolutely no excitement for me in the fall tv line-up. Something might surprise me, but at the moment it’s looking quite bleak.
Well, more time to catch up on my reading.
I guess I’m most excited about the Affair. I really want to see the Flash, but that’s not going to be a meaty show. The Flash will pair great with Arrow if I don’t watch them live.
But yeah, Ruth Wilson was fantastic in Luther so we’ll see what happens.
The shows I’m most excited about (which I don’t think were even mentioned here): Survivor’s Remorse (Starz), Grace (HBO Asia), The Driver (BBC), Marco Polo (Netflix), Ascension (SyFy) and The Missing (Starz)
Of the ones mentioned – onlyThe Affair has my attention.
literally never heard of any of those shows. are you really a tv hipster?
HBO Asia, wow I thought my viewing went far afield. I do love catching the best BBC shows before they come here. Hipster TV viewers unite!
I’m most looking forward to “Gotham” and “How to Get Away with Murder”. If I still had Showtime, I’d be very interested in “The Affair” as well.
We gave up on Modern Family in the middle of last season, so that is one we will no longer watch. We think the quality has declined and the stories are getting stale. We wish it would try for the freshness it had its first season. Plus, characters we love (Cam) are being forced to become narrower. We’re not big fans of the young Lily character either. When our favorite character is Jay’s dog…there is a problem!
I have never liked the new Lily. Don’t know why they had to change her.
No interest in Gracepoint?
I’ve seen Broadchurch. Gracepoint is nearly identical. Those who didn’t watch Broadchurch may wind up liking it, but I can’t unsee the original.
I liked Broadchurch and I’m a big David Tennant fan so I’m looking forward to Gracepoint to see what is different.
Is “Welcome to Sweden” coming back? I didn’t like Aubrey Plaza’s character or even Amy Poehling very much–they were just nasty–but I loved the stuff in Sweden.
“Gotham” and “The Affair.” That’s really it. Hopefully something steps up and surprises me, though the shows that did that best last season – “Enlisted,” “Trophy Wife” and “Surviving Jack” – were cancelled, so not sure what that says about my viewing tastes.
I’m definitely in for The Flash, Gotham, and Constantine. And probably Transparent. I’ll at least DVR The Affair, Jane the Virgin, Madam Secretary, Marry Me, Mulaney, Scorpion, and Selfie, and maybe sample 1-3 episodes of each before committing either way.
I know it’s been said this is a week fall for new shows, but that seems like plenty, even if only a few of them turn out to be good. Hardly any of the existing shows I watch have been canceled, so it’ll be hard enough just keeping up with those.
Also, Powers in December. And I’m interested in Fresh Off the Boat and iZombie if those are ever scheduled.
Gotham. I like the visual sensibility & think it could have a real slick edge to it.
I don’t care about the Batman problem at all. I’m ready for a Gotham world nevertheless. Bring on some twisted characters against a funky backdrop w/ thoughtful stories & it’s all good!
I don’t even like comic-themed things but everything Ben McKenzie has done (sob – SouthLAnd!) has been watchable and beautifully acted, so GOTHAM.
OLIVE KITTERIDGE will be wonderful, just given the cast — and I’m a huge Cholodenko fan. TRANSPARENT will be good because the cast and vibe of the pilot looked so promising.
Then there’s the guilty pleasures (that I hope don’t turn out to be lackluster lumps of blech): MADAME PRESIDENT, RED BAND SOCIETY
Returning shows: MOM, MIKE & MOLLY, BIG BANG THEORY, PARENTHOOD, CHICAGO FIRE, MINDY PROJECT, NASHVILLE, REVENGE, GOLDBERGS
Looking over the schedule I am surprised at how many shows I’ve dumped. I feel bad about that but TV is ridiculously good right now — or at least it’s either so good it’s wonderful and worth every minute, making the dreck not worth bothering with. I don’t know, I’m a little conflicted. But really, after The Hono(u)rable Woman why would I watch Homeland. Aagh Mandy!
Erika
I’m really excited about the idea that, since there is absolutely nothing that interests me, I will finally find the time to watch The Sopranos and/or Mad Men. About time!
I will keep on reading Alan an Dan’s reviews, though, in case something comes up. I might also give Gotham a spin.
I’m looking forward to The Affair. The dvr will get the flash and gotham. I’m interested but time constraints will be a factor.
How To Get..will receive my initial attention for the mere presence of Davis.
Sonic highways appeals to my audiophile side so I’ll watch.
I need a comedy in my life right now.
Saying good bye to boardwalk and parenthood as they end.
Preparing for the final episodes of mad men in 2015.
Shoot me now but I’ll return to homeland because of Mandy.
Comedy recommendation anyone?
I like anthony anderson so I may follow up on Alan’s recommendation.